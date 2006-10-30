Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289805 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144792982006.10.30 13:06balanceDeposit7 000.00
144817892006.10.30 13:30buy0.01usdchf1.25040.00001.25422006.10.31 07:351.25220.000.000.101.44
144876662006.10.30 14:08buy0.02usdchf1.24860.00001.25242006.10.31 07:351.25240.000.000.206.07
144945772006.10.30 16:21buy0.01usdjpy117.520.00117.902006.10.31 10:40117.900.000.000.133.22
144981112006.10.30 18:00sell0.01gbpusd1.90180.00001.89802006.10.31 07:251.89800.000.000.023.80
145386322006.10.31 07:25sell0.01gbpusd1.89760.00001.89382006.10.31 10:571.89740.000.000.000.20
145533592006.10.31 08:35sell0.02gbpusd1.89940.00001.89562006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.003.80
145544422006.10.31 08:38sell0.04gbpusd1.90130.00001.89752006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.0015.20
145763742006.10.31 12:12sell0.01usdchf1.25050.00001.24672006.10.31 15:061.24670.000.000.003.05
145934022006.10.31 14:58sell0.01usdjpy117.710.00117.332006.10.31 15:10117.330.000.000.003.24
145994482006.10.31 15:11sell0.01usdjpy117.310.00116.932006.10.31 15:37116.930.000.000.003.25
  0.00 0.00 0.45 43.27
Closed P/L: 43.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144868052006.10.30 13:59sell0.01eurusd1.27190.00001.2681 1.27750.000.000.07-5.60
145694232006.10.31 10:57sell0.01gbpusd1.89710.00001.8933 1.90940.000.000.00-12.30
145740342006.10.31 11:46sell0.02gbpusd1.89890.00001.8951 1.90940.000.000.00-21.00
145839302006.10.31 13:24sell0.04gbpusd1.90070.00001.8969 1.90940.000.000.00-34.80
145951242006.10.31 15:02sell0.08gbpusd1.90280.00001.8990 1.90940.000.000.00-52.80
145972872006.10.31 15:07sell0.02eurusd1.27400.00001.2702 1.27750.000.000.00-7.00
145980542006.10.31 15:08sell0.04eurusd1.27550.00001.2720 1.27750.000.000.00-8.00
145988832006.10.31 15:09sell0.16gbpusd1.90460.00001.9008 1.90940.000.000.00-76.80
146002112006.10.31 15:12sell0.32gbpusd1.90640.00001.9026 1.90940.000.000.00-96.00
146057912006.10.31 15:26sell0.08eurusd1.27730.00001.2735 1.27750.000.000.00-1.60
146099982006.10.31 15:32sell0.64gbpusd1.90810.00001.9045 1.90940.000.000.00-83.20
146122522006.10.31 15:37sell0.01usdjpy116.900.00116.52 116.890.000.000.000.09
146127112006.10.31 15:37sell1.28gbpusd1.90990.00001.9061 1.90940.000.000.0064.00
  0.00 0.00 0.07 -335.01
 Floating P/L: -334.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 43.72 Floating P/L: -334.94 Margin: 2 710.00
Balance: 7 043.72 Equity: 6 708.78 Free Margin: 3 998.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 43.72 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 43.72
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.37 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (43.72) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 43.72 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0