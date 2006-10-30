|Account: 1289805
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14479298
|2006.10.30 13:06
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|14481789
|2006.10.30 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.10.31 07:35
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.44
|14487666
|2006.10.30 14:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2486
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2006.10.31 07:35
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.07
|14494577
|2006.10.30 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.52
|0.00
|117.90
|2006.10.31 10:40
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.22
|14498111
|2006.10.30 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9018
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.80
|14538632
|2006.10.31 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8976
|0.0000
|1.8938
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14553359
|2006.10.31 08:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8994
|0.0000
|1.8956
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14554442
|2006.10.31 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.8975
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14576374
|2006.10.31 12:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2505
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.10.31 15:06
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.05
|14593402
|2006.10.31 14:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.71
|0.00
|117.33
|2006.10.31 15:10
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|14599448
|2006.10.31 15:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.31
|0.00
|116.93
|2006.10.31 15:37
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|43.27
|Closed P/L:
|43.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14486805
|2006.10.30 13:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2681
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-5.60
|14569423
|2006.10.31 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8971
|0.0000
|1.8933
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.30
|14574034
|2006.10.31 11:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|0.0000
|1.8951
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|14583930
|2006.10.31 13:24
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.8969
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.80
|14595124
|2006.10.31 15:02
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9028
|0.0000
|1.8990
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.80
|14597287
|2006.10.31 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2702
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|14598054
|2006.10.31 15:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2720
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|14598883
|2006.10.31 15:09
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9046
|0.0000
|1.9008
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.80
|14600211
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9064
|0.0000
|1.9026
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|14605791
|2006.10.31 15:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|14609998
|2006.10.31 15:32
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9045
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.20
|14612252
|2006.10.31 15:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.90
|0.00
|116.52
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|14612711
|2006.10.31 15:37
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9099
|0.0000
|1.9061
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-335.01
|Floating P/L:
|-334.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|43.72
|Floating P/L:
|-334.94
|Margin:
|2 710.00
|Balance:
|7 043.72
|Equity:
|6 708.78
|Free Margin:
|3 998.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|43.72
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|43.72
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.37
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (43.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|43.72 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|0