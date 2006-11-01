|Account: 1289987
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 12:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14654082
|2006.11.01 07:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14604756
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2806
|2006.11.01 15:01
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|2.10
|14679640
|2006.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9118
|0.0000
|1.9080
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14660491
|2006.11.01 09:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9053
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|14642392
|2006.11.01 02:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9035
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|14680183
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.72
|0.00
|117.10
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|14643189
|2006.11.01 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.91
|0.00
|117.29
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|14680783
|2006.11.01 15:02
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.21
|14679368
|2006.11.01 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|14636952
|2006.10.31 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2483
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|14702806
|2006.11.01 19:36
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9065
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|15.20
|14695349
|2006.11.01 16:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9046
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.80
|14692390
|2006.11.01 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9028
|2006.11.02 01:04
|1.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|14731246
|2006.11.02 07:21
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9080
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14728946
|2006.11.02 06:52
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9098
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|14724986
|2006.11.02 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9116
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14827777
|2006.11.03 07:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9104
|2006.11.03 09:32
|1.9104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14741417
|2006.11.02 09:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9122
|2006.11.03 09:32
|1.9103
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.90
|14743725
|2006.11.02 09:47
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|117.26
|2006.11.03 12:44
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|4.95
|14842619
|2006.11.03 10:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9088
|0.0000
|1.9126
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|14834062
|2006.11.03 09:32
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9106
|0.0000
|1.9144
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.9087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|14706070
|2006.11.01 20:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2489
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|1.12
|14690756
|2006.11.01 15:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2803
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|1.20
|14685345
|2006.11.01 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2821
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-1.20
|14693135
|2006.11.01 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|117.44
|2006.11.03 12:44
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|0.85
|14715943
|2006.11.02 00:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.11.03 12:44
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|9.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|112.69
|Closed P/L:
|112.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|112.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 216.03
|Equity:
|7 216.03
|Free Margin:
|7 216.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|117.15
|Gross Loss:
|4.35
|Total Net Profit:
|112.80
|Profit Factor:
|26.93
|Expected Payoff:
|4.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.30 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (2.30)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (85.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.46
|loss trade:
|-1.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.33
|loss trade:
|-1.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (77.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.29 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.30 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1