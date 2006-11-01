|Account: 1289987
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 2, 13:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14654082
|2006.11.01 07:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14604756
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2806
|2006.11.01 15:01
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|2.10
|14679640
|2006.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9118
|0.0000
|1.9080
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14660491
|2006.11.01 09:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9053
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|14642392
|2006.11.01 02:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9035
|2006.11.01 15:51
|1.9078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|14680183
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.72
|0.00
|117.10
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|14643189
|2006.11.01 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.91
|0.00
|117.29
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|14680783
|2006.11.01 15:02
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.21
|14679368
|2006.11.01 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|14636952
|2006.10.31 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2483
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|14702806
|2006.11.01 19:36
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9065
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|15.20
|14695349
|2006.11.01 16:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9046
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.80
|14692390
|2006.11.01 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9028
|2006.11.02 01:04
|1.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|14731246
|2006.11.02 07:21
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9080
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14728946
|2006.11.02 06:52
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9098
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|14724986
|2006.11.02 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9116
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|88.97
|Closed P/L:
|89.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14685345
|2006.11.01 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2821
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-2.00
|14690756
|2006.11.01 15:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2803
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|-0.40
|14715943
|2006.11.02 00:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2785
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|14706070
|2006.11.01 20:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2489
|1.2452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.08
|14693135
|2006.11.01 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|117.44
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-0.68
|14741417
|2006.11.02 09:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9122
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|14743725
|2006.11.02 09:47
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|117.26
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|5.51
|Floating P/L:
|5.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|89.33
|Floating P/L:
|5.42
|Margin:
|120.00
|Balance:
|7 192.56
|Equity:
|7 197.98
|Free Margin:
|7 077.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|89.83
|Gross Loss:
|0.50
|Total Net Profit:
|89.33
|Profit Factor:
|179.66
|Expected Payoff:
|5.58
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.50 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (0.50)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (93.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.46
|loss trade:
|-0.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.99
|loss trade:
|-0.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (62.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.62 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1