Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289987 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 November 2, 13:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146540822006.11.01 07:52buy0.02eurusd1.27500.00001.27882006.11.01 15:001.27880.000.000.007.60
146047562006.10.31 15:25buy0.01eurusd1.27680.00001.28062006.11.01 15:011.27890.000.00-0.092.10
146796402006.11.01 15:00sell0.04gbpusd1.91180.00001.90802006.11.01 15:511.90800.000.000.0015.20
146604912006.11.01 09:34sell0.02gbpusd1.90910.00001.90532006.11.01 15:511.90790.000.000.002.40
146423922006.11.01 02:10sell0.01gbpusd1.90730.00001.90352006.11.01 15:511.90780.000.000.00-0.50
146801832006.11.01 15:01buy0.02usdjpy116.720.00117.102006.11.01 15:52117.100.000.000.006.49
146431892006.11.01 02:39buy0.01usdjpy116.910.00117.292006.11.01 15:52117.100.000.000.001.62
146807832006.11.01 15:02buy0.04usdchf1.24090.00001.24472006.11.01 20:111.24470.000.000.0012.21
146793682006.11.01 15:00buy0.02usdchf1.24270.00001.24652006.11.01 20:111.24470.000.000.003.21
146369522006.10.31 23:00buy0.01usdchf1.24450.00001.24832006.11.01 20:111.24480.000.000.000.24
147028062006.11.01 19:36sell0.04gbpusd1.91030.00001.90652006.11.02 01:031.90650.000.000.2615.20
146953492006.11.01 16:35sell0.02gbpusd1.90840.00001.90462006.11.02 01:031.90650.000.000.133.80
146923902006.11.01 16:00sell0.01gbpusd1.90660.00001.90282006.11.02 01:041.90660.000.000.060.00
147312462006.11.02 07:21buy0.04gbpusd1.90420.00001.90802006.11.02 09:331.90800.000.000.0015.20
147289462006.11.02 06:52buy0.02gbpusd1.90600.00001.90982006.11.02 09:331.90800.000.000.004.00
147249862006.11.02 05:02buy0.01gbpusd1.90780.00001.91162006.11.02 09:331.90800.000.000.000.20
  0.00 0.00 0.36 88.97
Closed P/L: 89.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146853452006.11.01 15:10buy0.01eurusd1.27830.00001.2821 1.27630.000.00-0.26-2.00
146907562006.11.01 15:52buy0.02eurusd1.27650.00001.2803 1.27630.000.00-0.52-0.40
147159432006.11.02 00:52buy0.04eurusd1.27470.00001.2785 1.27630.000.000.006.40
147060702006.11.01 20:11buy0.01usdchf1.24510.00001.2489 1.24520.000.000.300.08
146931352006.11.01 16:07buy0.01usdjpy117.060.00117.44 116.980.000.000.39-0.68
147414172006.11.02 09:33buy0.01gbpusd1.90840.00001.9122 1.90880.000.000.000.40
147437252006.11.02 09:47buy0.02usdjpy116.880.00117.26 116.980.000.000.001.71
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 5.51
 Floating P/L: 5.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 89.33 Floating P/L: 5.42 Margin: 120.00
Balance: 7 192.56 Equity: 7 197.98 Free Margin: 7 077.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 89.83 Gross Loss: 0.50 Total Net Profit: 89.33
Profit Factor: 179.66 Expected Payoff: 5.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.50 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (0.50)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (93.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.25%)
Largest profit trade: 15.46 loss trade: -0.50
Average profit trade: 5.99 loss trade: -0.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (62.62) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.62 (11) consecutive loss (count): -0.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1