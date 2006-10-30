|Account: 1289987
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14489759
|2006.10.30 14:41
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|14498107
|2006.10.30 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9018
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.80
|14501777
|2006.10.30 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2521
|2006.10.31 07:30
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.07
|14489795
|2006.10.30 14:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2539
|2006.10.31 07:30
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.60
|14494578
|2006.10.30 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.52
|0.00
|117.90
|2006.10.31 10:40
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.22
|14554443
|2006.10.31 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.8975
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14553360
|2006.10.31 08:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8994
|0.0000
|1.8956
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14538610
|2006.10.31 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8976
|0.0000
|1.8938
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14544648
|2006.10.31 07:42
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2726
|2006.10.31 15:00
|1.2726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14538399
|2006.10.31 07:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2744
|2006.10.31 15:04
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14498716
|2006.10.30 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2724
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.10.31 15:04
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.30
|14576372
|2006.10.31 12:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2505
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.10.31 15:06
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.05
|14593401
|2006.10.31 14:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.71
|0.00
|117.33
|2006.10.31 15:10
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|14596123
|2006.10.31 15:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.10.31 15:25
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14599449
|2006.10.31 15:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.31
|0.00
|116.93
|2006.10.31 15:37
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|66.53
|Closed P/L:
|66.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14569425
|2006.10.31 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8971
|0.0000
|1.8933
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|14574032
|2006.10.31 11:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|0.0000
|1.8951
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.40
|14583932
|2006.10.31 13:24
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.8969
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.60
|14596536
|2006.10.31 15:05
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9025
|0.0000
|1.8987
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.80
|14598625
|2006.10.31 15:09
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9005
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.80
|14600244
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9062
|0.0000
|1.9024
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.80
|14604756
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2806
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|14609936
|2006.10.31 15:32
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9043
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|14612266
|2006.10.31 15:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.91
|0.00
|116.53
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14612710
|2006.10.31 15:37
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9099
|0.0000
|1.9061
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-377.00
|Floating P/L:
|-377.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|66.89
|Floating P/L:
|-377.00
|Margin:
|2 570.00
|Balance:
|7 066.89
|Equity:
|6 689.89
|Free Margin:
|4 119.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|66.89
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|66.89
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.78
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (66.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|66.89 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0