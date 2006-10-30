Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289987 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144897592006.10.30 14:41balanceDeposit7 000.00
144981072006.10.30 18:00sell0.01gbpusd1.90180.00001.89802006.10.31 07:251.89800.000.000.023.80
145017772006.10.30 20:01buy0.02usdchf1.24830.00001.25212006.10.31 07:301.25210.000.000.206.07
144897952006.10.30 14:42buy0.01usdchf1.25010.00001.25392006.10.31 07:301.25210.000.000.101.60
144945782006.10.30 16:21buy0.01usdjpy117.520.00117.902006.10.31 10:40117.900.000.000.133.22
145544432006.10.31 08:38sell0.04gbpusd1.90130.00001.89752006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.0015.20
145533602006.10.31 08:35sell0.02gbpusd1.89940.00001.89562006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.003.80
145386102006.10.31 07:25sell0.01gbpusd1.89760.00001.89382006.10.31 10:571.89740.000.000.000.20
145446482006.10.31 07:42buy0.04eurusd1.26880.00001.27262006.10.31 15:001.27260.000.000.0015.20
145383992006.10.31 07:24buy0.02eurusd1.27060.00001.27442006.10.31 15:041.27250.000.000.003.80
144987162006.10.30 18:15buy0.01eurusd1.27240.00001.27622006.10.31 15:041.27270.000.00-0.090.30
145763722006.10.31 12:12sell0.01usdchf1.25050.00001.24672006.10.31 15:061.24670.000.000.003.05
145934012006.10.31 14:58sell0.01usdjpy117.710.00117.332006.10.31 15:10117.330.000.000.003.24
145961232006.10.31 15:04buy0.01eurusd1.27280.00001.27662006.10.31 15:251.27660.000.000.003.80
145994492006.10.31 15:11sell0.01usdjpy117.310.00116.932006.10.31 15:37116.930.000.000.003.25
  0.00 0.00 0.36 66.53
Closed P/L: 66.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145694252006.10.31 10:57sell0.01gbpusd1.89710.00001.8933 1.90960.000.000.00-12.50
145740322006.10.31 11:46sell0.02gbpusd1.89890.00001.8951 1.90960.000.000.00-21.40
145839322006.10.31 13:24sell0.04gbpusd1.90070.00001.8969 1.90960.000.000.00-35.60
145965362006.10.31 15:05sell0.08gbpusd1.90250.00001.8987 1.90960.000.000.00-56.80
145986252006.10.31 15:09sell0.16gbpusd1.90430.00001.9005 1.90960.000.000.00-84.80
146002442006.10.31 15:12sell0.32gbpusd1.90620.00001.9024 1.90960.000.000.00-108.80
146047562006.10.31 15:25buy0.01eurusd1.27680.00001.2806 1.27730.000.000.000.50
146099362006.10.31 15:32sell0.64gbpusd1.90810.00001.9043 1.90960.000.000.00-96.00
146122662006.10.31 15:37sell0.01usdjpy116.910.00116.53 116.910.000.000.000.00
146127102006.10.31 15:37sell1.28gbpusd1.90990.00001.9061 1.90960.000.000.0038.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -377.00
 Floating P/L: -377.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 66.89 Floating P/L: -377.00 Margin: 2 570.00
Balance: 7 066.89 Equity: 6 689.89 Free Margin: 4 119.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 66.89 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 66.89
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.78 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (66.89) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 66.89 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0