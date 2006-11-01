Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289985 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 November 2, 13:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146549772006.11.01 07:57buy0.02gbpusd1.90620.00001.91002006.11.01 10:211.91000.000.000.007.60
146159692006.10.31 15:54buy0.01gbpusd1.90800.00001.91182006.11.01 10:211.91000.000.00-0.042.00
146715292006.11.01 13:17buy0.04gbpusd1.90690.00001.91072006.11.01 15:001.91070.000.000.0015.20
146682102006.11.01 12:25buy0.02gbpusd1.90870.00001.91252006.11.01 15:001.91060.000.000.003.80
146628212006.11.01 10:21buy0.01gbpusd1.91050.00001.91432006.11.01 15:001.91150.000.000.001.00
146531592006.11.01 07:43sell0.02usdjpy117.020.00116.642006.11.01 15:02116.640.000.000.006.52
146357122006.10.31 22:07sell0.01usdjpy116.830.00116.452006.11.01 15:02116.640.000.000.001.63
146910082006.11.01 15:52buy0.08gbpusd1.90650.00001.91032006.11.01 19:361.91030.000.000.0030.40
146896632006.11.01 15:50buy0.04gbpusd1.90830.00001.91212006.11.01 19:361.91030.000.000.008.00
146864942006.11.01 15:15buy0.02gbpusd1.91020.00001.91402006.11.01 19:361.91020.000.000.000.00
146799772006.11.01 15:01buy0.01gbpusd1.91210.00001.91592006.11.01 19:361.91010.000.000.00-2.00
146802862006.11.01 15:01buy0.02usdchf1.24160.00001.24542006.11.01 20:351.24540.000.000.006.10
146369512006.10.31 23:00buy0.01usdchf1.24450.00001.24832006.11.01 20:361.24550.000.000.000.80
146800832006.11.01 15:01sell0.32eurusd1.27920.00001.27542006.11.01 22:501.27540.000.006.91121.60
146057792006.10.31 15:26sell0.16eurusd1.27730.00001.27352006.11.01 22:501.27540.000.004.6130.40
145983832006.10.31 15:09sell0.08eurusd1.27540.00001.27162006.11.01 22:501.27550.000.002.31-0.80
145846812006.10.31 13:27sell0.02eurusd1.27110.00001.26732006.11.01 22:511.27550.000.000.57-8.80
145951372006.10.31 15:02sell0.04eurusd1.27310.00001.26932006.11.01 22:511.27560.000.001.15-10.00
145409172006.10.31 07:28sell0.01eurusd1.26920.00001.26542006.11.01 22:521.27560.000.000.29-6.40
147165052006.11.02 00:54sell0.16usdjpy117.340.00116.962006.11.02 09:40116.960.000.000.0051.98
146942832006.11.01 16:22sell0.08usdjpy117.150.00116.772006.11.02 09:40116.960.000.00-3.5013.00
146898912006.11.01 15:51sell0.04usdjpy116.970.00116.592006.11.02 09:40116.970.000.00-1.750.00
146863582006.11.01 15:15sell0.02usdjpy116.780.00116.402006.11.02 09:40116.960.000.00-0.88-3.08
146810462006.11.01 15:02sell0.01usdjpy116.600.00116.222006.11.02 09:40116.970.000.00-0.44-3.16
147294802006.11.02 06:56buy0.08gbpusd1.90510.00001.90892006.11.02 10:171.90890.000.000.0030.40
147148602006.11.02 00:41buy0.04gbpusd1.90690.00001.91072006.11.02 10:171.90890.000.000.008.00
147070622006.11.01 20:32buy0.02gbpusd1.90870.00001.91252006.11.02 10:171.90880.000.00-0.210.20
147028232006.11.01 19:36buy0.01gbpusd1.91050.00001.91432006.11.02 10:171.90890.000.00-0.11-1.60
  0.00 0.00 8.91 302.79
Closed P/L: 311.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
147116112006.11.01 22:52sell0.01eurusd1.27550.00001.2717 1.27720.000.000.00-1.70
147074012006.11.01 20:37buy0.01usdchf1.24570.00001.2495 1.24470.000.000.30-0.80
147427892006.11.02 09:40sell0.01usdjpy116.930.00116.55 116.980.000.000.00-0.43
147476962006.11.02 10:17buy0.01gbpusd1.90910.00001.9129 1.90940.000.000.000.30
147555082006.11.02 11:42sell0.02eurusd1.27730.00001.2735 1.27720.000.000.000.20
147669402006.11.02 13:30buy0.02usdchf1.24390.00001.2477 1.24470.000.000.001.29
  0.00 0.00 0.30 -1.14
 Floating P/L: -0.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 311.70 Floating P/L: -0.84 Margin: 80.00
Balance: 7 389.64 Equity: 7 388.80 Free Margin: 7 308.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 347.92 Gross Loss: 36.22 Total Net Profit: 311.70
Profit Factor: 9.61 Expected Payoff: 11.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 23.19 (0.32%) Relative Drawdown: 0.32% (23.19)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (67.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (32.14%)
Largest profit trade: 128.51 loss trade: -8.85
Average profit trade: 18.31 loss trade: -4.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (76.11) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-23.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 171.93 (5) consecutive loss (count): -23.19 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2