|Account: 1289985
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 2, 13:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14654977
|2006.11.01 07:57
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9062
|0.0000
|1.9100
|2006.11.01 10:21
|1.9100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14615969
|2006.10.31 15:54
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9080
|0.0000
|1.9118
|2006.11.01 10:21
|1.9100
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.00
|14671529
|2006.11.01 13:17
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9107
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14668210
|2006.11.01 12:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9087
|0.0000
|1.9125
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14662821
|2006.11.01 10:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9105
|0.0000
|1.9143
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|14653159
|2006.11.01 07:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.02
|0.00
|116.64
|2006.11.01 15:02
|116.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|14635712
|2006.10.31 22:07
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.83
|0.00
|116.45
|2006.11.01 15:02
|116.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|14691008
|2006.11.01 15:52
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9065
|0.0000
|1.9103
|2006.11.01 19:36
|1.9103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|14689663
|2006.11.01 15:50
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9121
|2006.11.01 19:36
|1.9103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|14686494
|2006.11.01 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9102
|0.0000
|1.9140
|2006.11.01 19:36
|1.9102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14679977
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9121
|0.0000
|1.9159
|2006.11.01 19:36
|1.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|14680286
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2416
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.01 20:35
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|14636951
|2006.10.31 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2483
|2006.11.01 20:36
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|14680083
|2006.11.01 15:01
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2792
|0.0000
|1.2754
|2006.11.01 22:50
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|121.60
|14605779
|2006.10.31 15:26
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.11.01 22:50
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|4.61
|30.40
|14598383
|2006.10.31 15:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2716
|2006.11.01 22:50
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|-0.80
|14584681
|2006.10.31 13:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.11.01 22:51
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|-8.80
|14595137
|2006.10.31 15:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2693
|2006.11.01 22:51
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|-10.00
|14540917
|2006.10.31 07:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2654
|2006.11.01 22:52
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-6.40
|14716505
|2006.11.02 00:54
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|117.34
|0.00
|116.96
|2006.11.02 09:40
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.98
|14694283
|2006.11.01 16:22
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.15
|0.00
|116.77
|2006.11.02 09:40
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|13.00
|14689891
|2006.11.01 15:51
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|116.59
|2006.11.02 09:40
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|0.00
|14686358
|2006.11.01 15:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.78
|0.00
|116.40
|2006.11.02 09:40
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|-3.08
|14681046
|2006.11.01 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.60
|0.00
|116.22
|2006.11.02 09:40
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-3.16
|14729480
|2006.11.02 06:56
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9051
|0.0000
|1.9089
|2006.11.02 10:17
|1.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|14714860
|2006.11.02 00:41
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9107
|2006.11.02 10:17
|1.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|14707062
|2006.11.01 20:32
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9087
|0.0000
|1.9125
|2006.11.02 10:17
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|0.20
|14702823
|2006.11.01 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9105
|0.0000
|1.9143
|2006.11.02 10:17
|1.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-1.60
|0.00
|0.00
|8.91
|302.79
|Closed P/L:
|311.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14711611
|2006.11.01 22:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2717
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|14707401
|2006.11.01 20:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2495
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-0.80
|14742789
|2006.11.02 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.93
|0.00
|116.55
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|14747696
|2006.11.02 10:17
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9129
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|14755508
|2006.11.02 11:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14766940
|2006.11.02 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2439
|0.0000
|1.2477
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-1.14
|Floating P/L:
|-0.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|311.70
|Floating P/L:
|-0.84
|Margin:
|80.00
|Balance:
|7 389.64
|Equity:
|7 388.80
|Free Margin:
|7 308.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|347.92
|Gross Loss:
|36.22
|Total Net Profit:
|311.70
|Profit Factor:
|9.61
|Expected Payoff:
|11.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|23.19 (0.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.32% (23.19)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (67.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (32.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|128.51
|loss trade:
|-8.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.31
|loss trade:
|-4.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (76.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-23.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|171.93 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-23.19 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2