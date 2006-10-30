Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289985 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144896972006.10.30 14:40balanceDeposit7 000.00
144981082006.10.30 18:00sell0.01gbpusd1.90180.00001.89802006.10.31 07:251.89800.000.000.023.80
145034292006.10.30 21:05sell0.02eurusd1.27320.00001.26942006.10.31 07:281.26940.000.000.007.60
144897722006.10.30 14:42sell0.01eurusd1.27140.00001.26762006.10.31 07:281.26940.000.000.072.00
145017752006.10.30 20:01buy0.02usdchf1.24830.00001.25212006.10.31 07:301.25210.000.000.206.07
144897922006.10.30 14:42buy0.01usdchf1.25010.00001.25392006.10.31 07:301.25210.000.000.101.60
144908472006.10.30 15:02buy0.01usdjpy117.440.00117.822006.10.31 07:55117.820.000.000.133.23
145544412006.10.31 08:38sell0.04gbpusd1.90130.00001.89752006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.0015.20
145533582006.10.31 08:35sell0.02gbpusd1.89940.00001.89562006.10.31 10:571.89750.000.000.003.80
145386332006.10.31 07:25sell0.01gbpusd1.89760.00001.89382006.10.31 10:571.89740.000.000.000.20
  0.00 0.00 0.52 43.50
Closed P/L: 44.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145409172006.10.31 07:28sell0.01eurusd1.26920.00001.2654 1.27780.000.000.00-8.60
145421372006.10.31 07:30buy0.01usdchf1.25270.00001.2565 1.24230.000.000.00-8.37
145479462006.10.31 07:55buy0.01usdjpy117.860.00118.24 116.870.000.000.00-8.47
145531752006.10.31 08:33buy0.02usdjpy117.670.00118.05 116.870.000.000.00-13.69
145588602006.10.31 08:59buy0.02usdchf1.25090.00001.2547 1.24230.000.000.00-13.85
145694222006.10.31 10:57sell0.01gbpusd1.89710.00001.8933 1.90970.000.000.00-12.60
145740352006.10.31 11:46sell0.02gbpusd1.89890.00001.8951 1.90970.000.000.00-21.60
145839312006.10.31 13:24sell0.04gbpusd1.90070.00001.8969 1.90970.000.000.00-36.00
145846812006.10.31 13:27sell0.02eurusd1.27110.00001.2673 1.27780.000.000.00-13.40
145944962006.10.31 15:00buy0.04usdchf1.24900.00001.2528 1.24230.000.000.00-21.57
145951372006.10.31 15:02sell0.04eurusd1.27310.00001.2693 1.27780.000.000.00-18.80
145965392006.10.31 15:05sell0.08gbpusd1.90250.00001.8987 1.90970.000.000.00-57.60
145970252006.10.31 15:06buy0.08usdchf1.24710.00001.2509 1.24230.000.000.00-30.91
145975232006.10.31 15:07buy0.04usdjpy117.490.00117.87 116.870.000.000.00-21.22
145981492006.10.31 15:08sell0.16gbpusd1.90410.00001.9005 1.90970.000.000.00-89.60
145983832006.10.31 15:09sell0.08eurusd1.27540.00001.2716 1.27780.000.000.00-19.20
145993062006.10.31 15:10buy0.16usdchf1.24530.00001.2491 1.24230.000.000.00-38.64
145995982006.10.31 15:11buy0.08usdjpy117.300.00117.68 116.870.000.000.00-29.43
146001442006.10.31 15:12sell0.32gbpusd1.90590.00001.9021 1.90970.000.000.00-121.60
146049952006.10.31 15:25buy0.32usdchf1.24350.00001.2473 1.24230.000.000.00-30.91
146057792006.10.31 15:26sell0.16eurusd1.27730.00001.2735 1.27780.000.000.00-8.00
146078922006.10.31 15:30buy0.16usdjpy117.110.00117.49 116.870.000.000.00-32.86
146098322006.10.31 15:32sell0.64gbpusd1.90770.00001.9039 1.90970.000.000.00-128.00
146114722006.10.31 15:35sell1.28gbpusd1.90950.00001.9057 1.90970.000.000.00-25.60
146122922006.10.31 15:37buy0.32usdjpy116.920.00117.30 116.870.000.000.00-13.69
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -824.21
 Floating P/L: -824.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 44.02 Floating P/L: -824.21 Margin: 4 120.00
Balance: 7 044.02 Equity: 6 219.81 Free Margin: 2 099.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 44.02 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 44.02
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.89 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (44.02) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.02 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0