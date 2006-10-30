|Account: 1289985
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14489697
|2006.10.30 14:40
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|14498108
|2006.10.30 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9018
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.80
|14503429
|2006.10.30 21:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2694
|2006.10.31 07:28
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14489772
|2006.10.30 14:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2714
|0.0000
|1.2676
|2006.10.31 07:28
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|2.00
|14501775
|2006.10.30 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2521
|2006.10.31 07:30
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.07
|14489792
|2006.10.30 14:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2539
|2006.10.31 07:30
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.60
|14490847
|2006.10.30 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.44
|0.00
|117.82
|2006.10.31 07:55
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.23
|14554441
|2006.10.31 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.8975
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14553358
|2006.10.31 08:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8994
|0.0000
|1.8956
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14538633
|2006.10.31 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8976
|0.0000
|1.8938
|2006.10.31 10:57
|1.8974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|43.50
|Closed P/L:
|44.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14540917
|2006.10.31 07:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2654
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|14542137
|2006.10.31 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2527
|0.0000
|1.2565
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.37
|14547946
|2006.10.31 07:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.86
|0.00
|118.24
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.47
|14553175
|2006.10.31 08:33
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.67
|0.00
|118.05
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|14558860
|2006.10.31 08:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2547
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.85
|14569422
|2006.10.31 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8971
|0.0000
|1.8933
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|14574035
|2006.10.31 11:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|0.0000
|1.8951
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|14583931
|2006.10.31 13:24
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.8969
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|14584681
|2006.10.31 13:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2673
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.40
|14594496
|2006.10.31 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2528
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.57
|14595137
|2006.10.31 15:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2693
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.80
|14596539
|2006.10.31 15:05
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9025
|0.0000
|1.8987
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.60
|14597025
|2006.10.31 15:06
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2509
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.91
|14597523
|2006.10.31 15:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.49
|0.00
|117.87
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.22
|14598149
|2006.10.31 15:08
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9005
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.60
|14598383
|2006.10.31 15:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2716
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|14599306
|2006.10.31 15:10
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2491
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.64
|14599598
|2006.10.31 15:11
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.30
|0.00
|117.68
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.43
|14600144
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9021
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-121.60
|14604995
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2435
|0.0000
|1.2473
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.91
|14605779
|2006.10.31 15:26
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|14607892
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpy
|117.11
|0.00
|117.49
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.86
|14609832
|2006.10.31 15:32
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9039
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|14611472
|2006.10.31 15:35
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9057
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.60
|14612292
|2006.10.31 15:37
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpy
|116.92
|0.00
|117.30
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-824.21
|Floating P/L:
|-824.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|44.02
|Floating P/L:
|-824.21
|Margin:
|4 120.00
|Balance:
|7 044.02
|Equity:
|6 219.81
|Free Margin:
|2 099.81
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|44.02
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|44.02
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.89
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.89
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (44.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.02 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0