Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289983 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 12:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145274312006.10.31 05:02buy0.01usdchf1.25040.00001.25422006.11.01 17:141.24450.000.000.10-4.74
145382532006.10.31 07:24sell0.01eurusd1.27050.00001.26672006.11.01 20:111.27570.000.000.07-5.20
145944262006.10.31 15:00sell0.02eurusd1.27230.00001.26852006.11.01 20:111.27560.000.000.14-6.60
145949462006.10.31 15:01buy0.02usdchf1.24790.00001.25172006.11.01 17:131.24440.000.000.20-5.63
145969712006.10.31 15:06sell0.04eurusd1.27410.00001.27032006.11.01 20:111.27570.000.000.29-6.40
145979212006.10.31 15:08buy0.04usdchf1.24610.00001.24992006.11.01 17:131.24450.000.000.40-5.14
145993822006.10.31 15:10sell0.08eurusd1.27590.00001.27212006.11.01 20:111.27580.000.000.580.80
146038622006.10.31 15:22buy0.08usdchf1.24430.00001.24812006.11.01 17:131.24440.000.000.790.64
146080072006.10.31 15:30sell0.16eurusd1.27770.00001.27392006.11.01 20:111.27560.000.001.1533.60
146080922006.10.31 15:30buy0.16usdchf1.24250.00001.24632006.11.01 17:131.24450.000.001.5825.71
146438472006.11.01 02:55buy0.01usdjpy116.970.00117.352006.11.01 16:22117.130.000.000.001.37
146581152006.11.01 08:52buy0.01gbpusd1.90880.00001.91262006.11.01 15:001.91180.000.000.003.00
146714792006.11.01 13:17buy0.02gbpusd1.90700.00001.91082006.11.01 15:001.91080.000.000.007.60
146799732006.11.01 15:01buy0.02usdjpy116.750.00117.132006.11.01 16:22117.130.000.000.006.49
146805702006.11.01 15:02sell0.32eurusd1.27950.00001.27572006.11.01 20:111.27570.000.000.00121.60
146831012006.11.01 15:05buy0.32usdchf1.24070.00001.24452006.11.01 17:131.24450.000.000.0097.71
146857922006.11.01 15:11buy0.01gbpusd1.91090.00001.91472006.11.01 19:451.91110.000.000.000.20
146870182006.11.01 15:16buy0.02gbpusd1.90910.00001.91292006.11.01 19:451.91100.000.000.003.80
146905872006.11.01 15:52buy0.04gbpusd1.90730.00001.91112006.11.01 19:451.91110.000.000.0015.20
146944282006.11.01 16:22buy0.01usdjpy117.160.00117.542006.11.02 00:55117.340.000.000.391.53
146963212006.11.01 16:51buy0.02usdjpy116.970.00117.352006.11.02 00:55117.350.000.000.786.48
147056992006.11.01 20:11buy0.01usdchf1.24480.00001.24862006.11.03 12:411.24660.000.000.401.44
147157392006.11.02 00:50sell0.01eurusd1.27460.00001.27082006.11.03 12:421.27710.000.000.07-2.50
147173842006.11.02 01:06sell0.01gbpusd1.90590.00001.90212006.11.02 07:371.90390.000.000.002.00
147227202006.11.02 03:49sell0.02gbpusd1.90770.00001.90392006.11.02 07:371.90390.000.000.007.60
147368932006.11.02 08:32sell0.01gbpusd1.90580.00001.90202006.11.03 07:421.90570.000.000.020.10
147396342006.11.02 09:25sell0.02eurusd1.27640.00001.27262006.11.03 12:411.27710.000.000.14-1.40
147402782006.11.02 09:27sell0.02gbpusd1.90760.00001.90382006.11.03 07:421.90560.000.000.044.00
147433562006.11.02 09:44sell0.01usdjpy116.870.00116.492006.11.03 12:41117.210.000.00-0.15-2.90
147478492006.11.02 10:17sell0.04gbpusd1.90940.00001.90562006.11.03 07:421.90560.000.000.0915.20
147644522006.11.02 13:03sell0.02usdjpy117.060.00116.682006.11.03 12:42117.200.000.00-0.29-2.39
147815792006.11.02 16:33sell0.04eurusd1.27820.00001.27442006.11.03 12:411.27710.000.000.294.40
148291332006.11.03 07:49sell0.01gbpusd1.90710.00001.90332006.11.03 12:411.90900.000.000.00-1.90
148322532006.11.03 08:54sell0.02gbpusd1.90890.00001.90512006.11.03 12:411.90890.000.000.000.00
148343312006.11.03 09:36sell0.04gbpusd1.91070.00001.90692006.11.03 12:411.90900.000.000.006.80
  0.00 0.00 7.08 322.47
Closed P/L: 329.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 329.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 420.84 Equity: 7 420.84 Free Margin: 7 420.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 373.38 Gross Loss: 43.83 Total Net Profit: 329.55
Profit Factor: 8.52 Expected Payoff: 9.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.70 (0.24%) Relative Drawdown: 0.24% (17.70)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 19 (57.89%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (81.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (68.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (31.43%)
Largest profit trade: 121.60 loss trade: -6.46
Average profit trade: 15.56 loss trade: -3.98
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (144.89) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-8.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 176.93 (6) consecutive loss (count): -17.70 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3