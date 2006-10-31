|Account: 1289983
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 12:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14527431
|2006.10.31 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.11.01 17:14
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.74
|14538253
|2006.10.31 07:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2667
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-5.20
|14594426
|2006.10.31 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-6.60
|14594946
|2006.10.31 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2517
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-5.63
|14596971
|2006.10.31 15:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2703
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-6.40
|14597921
|2006.10.31 15:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-5.14
|14599382
|2006.10.31 15:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2721
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|0.80
|14603862
|2006.10.31 15:22
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2443
|0.0000
|1.2481
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|0.64
|14608007
|2006.10.31 15:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2739
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|33.60
|14608092
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|25.71
|14643847
|2006.11.01 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|117.35
|2006.11.01 16:22
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|14658115
|2006.11.01 08:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9088
|0.0000
|1.9126
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|14671479
|2006.11.01 13:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9070
|0.0000
|1.9108
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14679973
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.01 16:22
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|14680570
|2006.11.01 15:02
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.60
|14683101
|2006.11.01 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2407
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.71
|14685792
|2006.11.01 15:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9109
|0.0000
|1.9147
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14687018
|2006.11.01 15:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9129
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14690587
|2006.11.01 15:52
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9111
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14694428
|2006.11.01 16:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.16
|0.00
|117.54
|2006.11.02 00:55
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|1.53
|14696321
|2006.11.01 16:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|117.35
|2006.11.02 00:55
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|6.48
|14705699
|2006.11.01 20:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2448
|0.0000
|1.2486
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.2466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|1.44
|14715739
|2006.11.02 00:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2746
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.11.03 12:42
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-2.50
|14717384
|2006.11.02 01:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9021
|2006.11.02 07:37
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|14722720
|2006.11.02 03:49
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.02 07:37
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14736893
|2006.11.02 08:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9058
|0.0000
|1.9020
|2006.11.03 07:42
|1.9057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.10
|14739634
|2006.11.02 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2726
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-1.40
|14740278
|2006.11.02 09:27
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9038
|2006.11.03 07:42
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|4.00
|14743356
|2006.11.02 09:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|116.49
|2006.11.03 12:41
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-2.90
|14747849
|2006.11.02 10:17
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9094
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.03 07:42
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|15.20
|14764452
|2006.11.02 13:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|116.68
|2006.11.03 12:42
|117.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-2.39
|14781579
|2006.11.02 16:33
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2744
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|4.40
|14829133
|2006.11.03 07:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9071
|0.0000
|1.9033
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.9090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|14832253
|2006.11.03 08:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9051
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14834331
|2006.11.03 09:36
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9107
|0.0000
|1.9069
|2006.11.03 12:41
|1.9090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|0.00
|0.00
|7.08
|322.47
|Closed P/L:
|329.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|329.55
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 420.84
|Equity:
|7 420.84
|Free Margin:
|7 420.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|373.38
|Gross Loss:
|43.83
|Total Net Profit:
|329.55
|Profit Factor:
|8.52
|Expected Payoff:
|9.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.70 (0.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.24% (17.70)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (57.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (81.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (68.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (31.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|121.60
|loss trade:
|-6.46
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.56
|loss trade:
|-3.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (144.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-8.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|176.93 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3