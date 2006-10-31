|Account: 1289983
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 2, 13:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14527431
|2006.10.31 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.11.01 17:14
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.74
|14538253
|2006.10.31 07:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2667
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-5.20
|14594426
|2006.10.31 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-6.60
|14594946
|2006.10.31 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2517
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-5.63
|14596971
|2006.10.31 15:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2703
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-6.40
|14597921
|2006.10.31 15:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-5.14
|14599382
|2006.10.31 15:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2721
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|0.80
|14603862
|2006.10.31 15:22
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2443
|0.0000
|1.2481
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|0.64
|14608007
|2006.10.31 15:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2739
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|33.60
|14608092
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|25.71
|14643847
|2006.11.01 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|117.35
|2006.11.01 16:22
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|14658115
|2006.11.01 08:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9088
|0.0000
|1.9126
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|14671479
|2006.11.01 13:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9070
|0.0000
|1.9108
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.9108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14679973
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.01 16:22
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|14680570
|2006.11.01 15:02
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.60
|14683101
|2006.11.01 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2407
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2006.11.01 17:13
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.71
|14685792
|2006.11.01 15:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9109
|0.0000
|1.9147
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14687018
|2006.11.01 15:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9129
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14690587
|2006.11.01 15:52
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9111
|2006.11.01 19:45
|1.9111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14694428
|2006.11.01 16:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.16
|0.00
|117.54
|2006.11.02 00:55
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|1.53
|14696321
|2006.11.01 16:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|117.35
|2006.11.02 00:55
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|6.48
|14717384
|2006.11.02 01:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9021
|2006.11.02 07:37
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|14722720
|2006.11.02 03:49
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.02 07:37
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|0.00
|0.00
|6.47
|301.62
|Closed P/L:
|308.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14715739
|2006.11.02 00:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2746
|0.0000
|1.2708
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|14705699
|2006.11.01 20:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2448
|0.0000
|1.2486
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-0.16
|14736893
|2006.11.02 08:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9058
|0.0000
|1.9020
|1.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|14739634
|2006.11.02 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2726
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|14740278
|2006.11.02 09:27
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9038
|1.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|14743356
|2006.11.02 09:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|116.49
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|14747849
|2006.11.02 10:17
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9094
|0.0000
|1.9056
|1.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|14764452
|2006.11.02 13:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|116.68
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-16.63
|Floating P/L:
|-16.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|308.09
|Floating P/L:
|-16.33
|Margin:
|140.00
|Balance:
|7 399.38
|Equity:
|7 383.05
|Free Margin:
|7 243.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|340.60
|Gross Loss:
|32.51
|Total Net Profit:
|308.09
|Profit Factor:
|10.48
|Expected Payoff:
|13.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.70 (0.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.24% (17.70)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (73.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (26.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|121.60
|loss trade:
|-6.46
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.04
|loss trade:
|-5.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (144.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-17.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|176.93 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3