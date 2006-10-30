Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289983 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144896392006.10.30 14:40balanceDeposit7 000.00
145055562006.10.30 22:02sell0.01gbpusd1.90100.00001.89722006.10.31 07:281.89720.000.000.003.80
145059742006.10.30 22:07buy0.01usdjpy117.580.00117.962006.10.31 07:47117.770.000.000.001.61
145309382006.10.31 05:52buy0.02usdjpy117.390.00117.772006.10.31 07:47117.770.000.000.006.45
145487182006.10.31 08:00buy0.01usdjpy117.740.00118.122006.10.31 10:40117.920.000.000.001.53
145503832006.10.31 08:09sell0.01gbpusd1.89830.00001.89452006.10.31 10:521.89810.000.000.000.20
145538102006.10.31 08:36sell0.02gbpusd1.90020.00001.89642006.10.31 10:521.89810.000.000.004.20
145558312006.10.31 08:41sell0.04gbpusd1.90200.00001.89822006.10.31 10:521.89820.000.000.0015.20
145558692006.10.31 08:41buy0.02usdjpy117.540.00117.922006.10.31 10:40117.920.000.000.006.45
146017862006.10.31 15:14sell0.01usdjpy117.310.00116.932006.10.31 15:37116.930.000.000.003.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 42.69
Closed P/L: 42.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145274312006.10.31 05:02buy0.01usdchf1.25040.00001.2542 1.24230.000.000.00-6.52
145382532006.10.31 07:24sell0.01eurusd1.27050.00001.2667 1.27760.000.000.00-7.10
145699412006.10.31 11:00sell0.01gbpusd1.89620.00001.8924 1.90970.000.000.00-13.50
145727232006.10.31 11:22sell0.02gbpusd1.89810.00001.8943 1.90970.000.000.00-23.20
145826512006.10.31 13:18sell0.04gbpusd1.89990.00001.8961 1.90970.000.000.00-39.20
145944262006.10.31 15:00sell0.02eurusd1.27230.00001.2685 1.27760.000.000.00-10.60
145946102006.10.31 15:00sell0.08gbpusd1.90220.00001.8984 1.90970.000.000.00-60.00
145949462006.10.31 15:01buy0.02usdchf1.24790.00001.2517 1.24230.000.000.00-9.02
145969712006.10.31 15:06sell0.04eurusd1.27410.00001.2703 1.27760.000.000.00-14.00
145979212006.10.31 15:08buy0.04usdchf1.24610.00001.2499 1.24230.000.000.00-12.24
145981762006.10.31 15:08sell0.16gbpusd1.90410.00001.9003 1.90970.000.000.00-89.60
145993822006.10.31 15:10sell0.08eurusd1.27590.00001.2721 1.27760.000.000.00-13.60
146001472006.10.31 15:12sell0.32gbpusd1.90590.00001.9021 1.90970.000.000.00-121.60
146038622006.10.31 15:22buy0.08usdchf1.24430.00001.2481 1.24230.000.000.00-12.88
146080072006.10.31 15:30sell0.16eurusd1.27770.00001.2739 1.27760.000.000.001.60
146080922006.10.31 15:30buy0.16usdchf1.24250.00001.2463 1.24230.000.000.00-2.58
146098332006.10.31 15:32sell0.64gbpusd1.90770.00001.9039 1.90970.000.000.00-128.00
146114642006.10.31 15:35sell1.28gbpusd1.90950.00001.9057 1.90970.000.000.00-25.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -587.64
 Floating P/L: -587.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 42.69 Floating P/L: -587.64 Margin: 3 170.00
Balance: 7 042.69 Equity: 6 455.05 Free Margin: 3 285.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 42.69 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 42.69
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.74 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (42.69) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 42.69 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0