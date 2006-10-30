|Account: 1289983
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14489639
|2006.10.30 14:40
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|14505556
|2006.10.30 22:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9010
|0.0000
|1.8972
|2006.10.31 07:28
|1.8972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|14505974
|2006.10.30 22:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.58
|0.00
|117.96
|2006.10.31 07:47
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|14530938
|2006.10.31 05:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.39
|0.00
|117.77
|2006.10.31 07:47
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|14548718
|2006.10.31 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.74
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.10.31 10:40
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|14550383
|2006.10.31 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8983
|0.0000
|1.8945
|2006.10.31 10:52
|1.8981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14553810
|2006.10.31 08:36
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9002
|0.0000
|1.8964
|2006.10.31 10:52
|1.8981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|14555831
|2006.10.31 08:41
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9020
|0.0000
|1.8982
|2006.10.31 10:52
|1.8982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14555869
|2006.10.31 08:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.54
|0.00
|117.92
|2006.10.31 10:40
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|14601786
|2006.10.31 15:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.31
|0.00
|116.93
|2006.10.31 15:37
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.69
|Closed P/L:
|42.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14527431
|2006.10.31 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2542
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.52
|14538253
|2006.10.31 07:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2667
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.10
|14569941
|2006.10.31 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|0.0000
|1.8924
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.50
|14572723
|2006.10.31 11:22
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8981
|0.0000
|1.8943
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.20
|14582651
|2006.10.31 13:18
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8999
|0.0000
|1.8961
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.20
|14594426
|2006.10.31 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2685
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.60
|14594610
|2006.10.31 15:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.8984
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|14594946
|2006.10.31 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2517
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.02
|14596971
|2006.10.31 15:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2703
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|14597921
|2006.10.31 15:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2499
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.24
|14598176
|2006.10.31 15:08
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9003
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.60
|14599382
|2006.10.31 15:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2721
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.60
|14600147
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9021
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-121.60
|14603862
|2006.10.31 15:22
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2443
|0.0000
|1.2481
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.88
|14608007
|2006.10.31 15:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2739
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|14608092
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2463
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.58
|14609833
|2006.10.31 15:32
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9039
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|14611464
|2006.10.31 15:35
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9057
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-587.64
|Floating P/L:
|-587.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|42.69
|Floating P/L:
|-587.64
|Margin:
|3 170.00
|Balance:
|7 042.69
|Equity:
|6 455.05
|Free Margin:
|3 285.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|42.69
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|42.69
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.74
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.74
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (42.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|42.69 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0