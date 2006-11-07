MIG Investments SA

Account: 92774 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 November 8, 13:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33410012006.11.07 01:06balanceDeposit100 000.00
33411212006.11.07 01:27sell0.20gbpjpy224.530.00224.152006.11.07 08:26224.150.000.000.0064.55
33410052006.11.07 01:07sell0.10gbpjpy224.330.00223.952006.11.07 08:26224.150.000.000.0015.29
33451822006.11.07 08:44sell0.20gbpchf2.38460.00002.38082006.11.07 14:402.38080.000.000.0060.88
33410142006.11.07 01:08sell0.10gbpchf2.38260.00002.37882006.11.07 14:402.38070.000.000.0015.23
33410192006.11.07 01:09buy0.10audusd0.77100.00000.77482006.11.07 15:330.77480.000.000.0038.00
33460202006.11.07 10:21sell0.40gbpjpy224.470.00224.092006.11.07 19:03224.090.000.000.00129.46
33450432006.11.07 08:29sell0.20gbpjpy224.290.00223.912006.11.07 19:03224.100.000.000.0032.37
33450082006.11.07 08:26sell0.10gbpjpy224.100.00223.722006.11.07 19:03224.120.000.000.00-1.70
33435022006.11.07 05:40buy0.20euraud1.65000.00001.65382006.11.07 23:291.65380.000.00-2.3258.76
33410042006.11.07 01:07buy0.10euraud1.65210.00001.65592006.11.07 23:301.65240.000.00-1.162.32
33545182006.11.07 23:31buy0.20euraud1.65120.00001.65502006.11.07 23:531.65500.000.000.0058.69
33545062006.11.07 23:30buy0.10euraud1.65320.00001.65702006.11.07 23:531.65510.000.000.0014.67
33551262006.11.08 00:41buy0.20euraud1.65370.00001.65752006.11.08 06:061.65750.000.000.0058.62
33547822006.11.07 23:53buy0.10euraud1.65550.00001.65932006.11.08 06:061.65730.000.000.0013.88
33533172006.11.07 21:00sell0.20gbpchf2.38180.00002.37802006.11.08 10:372.37800.000.00-3.8461.01
33486482006.11.07 14:40sell0.10gbpchf2.38000.00002.37622006.11.08 10:372.37800.000.00-1.9216.05
33569602006.11.08 06:07buy0.10euraud1.65840.00001.66222006.11.08 12:061.66220.000.000.0029.24
  0.00 0.00 -9.24 667.32
Closed P/L: 658.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33410082006.11.07 01:07sell0.10usdcad1.12950.00001.1257 1.13080.000.00-0.40-11.50
33410092006.11.07 01:08buy0.10eurjpy150.390.00150.77 150.320.000.000.77-5.96
33410102006.11.07 01:08buy0.10eurgbp0.67070.00000.6745 0.67050.000.00-0.86-3.82
33410122006.11.07 01:08buy0.10eurchf1.59770.00001.6015 1.59440.000.000.40-26.46
33455712006.11.07 09:19buy0.20eurjpy150.200.00150.58 150.320.000.001.5320.41
33482712006.11.07 14:26buy0.20eurchf1.59570.00001.5995 1.59440.000.000.80-20.86
33496792006.11.07 15:33buy0.10audusd0.77490.00000.7787 0.76980.000.000.05-51.00
33520242006.11.07 19:04sell0.10gbpjpy224.080.00223.70 224.220.000.00-2.55-11.91
33525722006.11.07 20:17sell0.20gbpjpy224.280.00223.90 224.220.000.00-5.1010.20
33535882006.11.07 21:23buy0.20audusd0.77290.00000.7767 0.76980.000.000.10-62.00
33562082006.11.08 04:04sell0.20usdcad1.13130.00001.1275 1.13080.000.000.008.84
33569832006.11.08 06:07buy0.40audusd0.77110.00000.7749 0.76980.000.000.00-52.00
33573772006.11.08 07:28buy0.80audusd0.76930.00000.7731 0.76980.000.000.0040.00
33594792006.11.08 10:37sell0.10gbpchf2.37770.00002.3739 2.37820.000.000.00-4.01
33603222006.11.08 12:06buy0.10euraud1.66280.00001.6666 1.66100.000.000.00-13.85
33607482006.11.08 12:52buy0.20euraud1.66100.00001.6648 1.66100.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.26 -183.92
 Floating P/L: -189.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 658.08 Floating P/L: -189.18 Margin: 1 747.78
Balance: 100 658.08 Equity: 100 468.90 Free Margin: 98 721.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 659.78 Gross Loss: 1.70 Total Net Profit: 658.08
Profit Factor: 388.11 Expected Payoff: 38.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.70 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (1.70)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 129.46 loss trade: -1.70
Average profit trade: 41.24 loss trade: -1.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (304.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 355.78 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1.70 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1