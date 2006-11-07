|Account: 92774
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 8, 13:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3341001
|2006.11.07 01:06
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3341121
|2006.11.07 01:27
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.53
|0.00
|224.15
|2006.11.07 08:26
|224.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.55
|3341005
|2006.11.07 01:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.33
|0.00
|223.95
|2006.11.07 08:26
|224.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.29
|3345182
|2006.11.07 08:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3846
|0.0000
|2.3808
|2006.11.07 14:40
|2.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.88
|3341014
|2006.11.07 01:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3826
|0.0000
|2.3788
|2006.11.07 14:40
|2.3807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.23
|3341019
|2006.11.07 01:09
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7710
|0.0000
|0.7748
|2006.11.07 15:33
|0.7748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3346020
|2006.11.07 10:21
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|224.47
|0.00
|224.09
|2006.11.07 19:03
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.46
|3345043
|2006.11.07 08:29
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.29
|0.00
|223.91
|2006.11.07 19:03
|224.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.37
|3345008
|2006.11.07 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.10
|0.00
|223.72
|2006.11.07 19:03
|224.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|3343502
|2006.11.07 05:40
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6500
|0.0000
|1.6538
|2006.11.07 23:29
|1.6538
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|58.76
|3341004
|2006.11.07 01:07
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6559
|2006.11.07 23:30
|1.6524
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|2.32
|3354518
|2006.11.07 23:31
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6512
|0.0000
|1.6550
|2006.11.07 23:53
|1.6550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.69
|3354506
|2006.11.07 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6532
|0.0000
|1.6570
|2006.11.07 23:53
|1.6551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.67
|3355126
|2006.11.08 00:41
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6537
|0.0000
|1.6575
|2006.11.08 06:06
|1.6575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.62
|3354782
|2006.11.07 23:53
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6555
|0.0000
|1.6593
|2006.11.08 06:06
|1.6573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|3353317
|2006.11.07 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3818
|0.0000
|2.3780
|2006.11.08 10:37
|2.3780
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|61.01
|3348648
|2006.11.07 14:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3800
|0.0000
|2.3762
|2006.11.08 10:37
|2.3780
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|16.05
|3356960
|2006.11.08 06:07
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6584
|0.0000
|1.6622
|2006.11.08 12:06
|1.6622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.24
|667.32
|Closed P/L:
|658.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3341008
|2006.11.07 01:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1257
|1.1308
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-11.50
|3341009
|2006.11.07 01:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.39
|0.00
|150.77
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|-5.96
|3341010
|2006.11.07 01:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6707
|0.0000
|0.6745
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-3.82
|3341012
|2006.11.07 01:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5977
|0.0000
|1.6015
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-26.46
|3345571
|2006.11.07 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.20
|0.00
|150.58
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|20.41
|3348271
|2006.11.07 14:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5957
|0.0000
|1.5995
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|-20.86
|3349679
|2006.11.07 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7749
|0.0000
|0.7787
|0.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-51.00
|3352024
|2006.11.07 19:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.08
|0.00
|223.70
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.55
|-11.91
|3352572
|2006.11.07 20:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.28
|0.00
|223.90
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|10.20
|3353588
|2006.11.07 21:23
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7729
|0.0000
|0.7767
|0.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-62.00
|3356208
|2006.11.08 04:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1275
|1.1308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.84
|3356983
|2006.11.08 06:07
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7711
|0.0000
|0.7749
|0.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|3357377
|2006.11.08 07:28
|buy
|0.80
|audusd
|0.7693
|0.0000
|0.7731
|0.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3359479
|2006.11.08 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3777
|0.0000
|2.3739
|2.3782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.01
|3360322
|2006.11.08 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6628
|0.0000
|1.6666
|1.6610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.85
|3360748
|2006.11.08 12:52
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6610
|0.0000
|1.6648
|1.6610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.26
|-183.92
|Floating P/L:
|-189.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|658.08
|Floating P/L:
|-189.18
|Margin:
|1 747.78
|Balance:
|100 658.08
|Equity:
|100 468.90
|Free Margin:
|98 721.13
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|659.78
|Gross Loss:
|1.70
|Total Net Profit:
|658.08
|Profit Factor:
|388.11
|Expected Payoff:
|38.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.70 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (1.70)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (94.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|129.46
|loss trade:
|-1.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.24
|loss trade:
|-1.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (304.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|355.78 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.70 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1