|Account: 1289769
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14477344
|2006.10.30 12:48
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|14477553
|2006.10.30 12:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2768
|2006.10.31 15:02
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.30
|14478561
|2006.10.30 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2446
|2006.10.31 15:02
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.08
|14478566
|2006.10.30 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.28
|0.00
|116.90
|2006.10.31 15:02
|117.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-3.40
|14478630
|2006.10.30 13:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9029
|0.0000
|1.9067
|2006.10.31 08:38
|1.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.40
|14481790
|2006.10.30 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2749
|2006.10.31 15:02
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|2.80
|14481924
|2006.10.30 13:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2464
|2006.10.31 15:02
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|3.20
|14484158
|2006.10.30 13:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.47
|0.00
|117.09
|2006.10.31 15:02
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-3.06
|14484454
|2006.10.30 13:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9011
|0.0000
|1.9049
|2006.10.31 08:38
|1.9014
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.60
|14507652
|2006.10.30 22:26
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8993
|0.0000
|1.9031
|2006.10.31 08:38
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|14512054
|2006.10.31 00:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.65
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.10.31 15:02
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|14538787
|2006.10.31 07:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|0.0000
|1.9013
|2006.10.31 08:38
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|14540923
|2006.10.31 07:28
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.10.31 15:01
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|14541714
|2006.10.31 07:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2730
|2006.10.31 15:01
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14554527
|2006.10.31 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9020
|0.0000
|1.9058
|2006.10.31 13:20
|1.9004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|14565887
|2006.10.31 10:31
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.84
|0.00
|117.46
|2006.10.31 15:02
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.96
|14566051
|2006.10.31 10:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9002
|0.0000
|1.9040
|2006.10.31 13:20
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|14568716
|2006.10.31 10:52
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8983
|0.0000
|1.9021
|2006.10.31 13:20
|1.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14569173
|2006.10.31 10:56
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|117.65
|2006.10.31 15:00
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.68
|14569966
|2006.10.31 11:00
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8965
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.10.31 13:20
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|14595612
|2006.10.31 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|1.2443
|2006.10.31 15:22
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.05
|14595678
|2006.10.31 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2727
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2006.10.31 15:25
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|175.25
|Closed P/L:
|174.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14582905
|2006.10.31 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9003
|0.0000
|1.8965
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.30
|14594623
|2006.10.31 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.8984
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|14595639
|2006.10.31 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.67
|0.00
|118.05
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.76
|14596963
|2006.10.31 15:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.49
|0.00
|117.87
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.44
|14597972
|2006.10.31 15:08
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9003
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|14599595
|2006.10.31 15:11
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.30
|0.00
|117.68
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.37
|14600142
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9021
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.60
|14603902
|2006.10.31 15:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2441
|0.0000
|1.2403
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|14604641
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2805
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|14607893
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.11
|0.00
|117.49
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.74
|14609830
|2006.10.31 15:32
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9039
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.40
|14611471
|2006.10.31 15:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9057
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|14612291
|2006.10.31 15:37
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpy
|116.92
|0.00
|117.30
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.26
|Floating P/L:
|-160.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|174.09
|Floating P/L:
|-160.26
|Margin:
|960.00
|Balance:
|7 174.09
|Equity:
|7 013.83
|Free Margin:
|6 053.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|184.62
|Gross Loss:
|10.53
|Total Net Profit:
|174.09
|Profit Factor:
|17.53
|Expected Payoff:
|8.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.86 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (4.86)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|51.68
|loss trade:
|-3.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.31
|loss trade:
|-1.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (98.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|98.01 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.94 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2