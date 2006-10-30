Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289769 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144773442006.10.30 12:48balanceDeposit7 000.00
144775532006.10.30 12:51buy0.01eurusd1.27300.00001.27682006.10.31 15:021.27270.000.00-0.09-0.30
144785612006.10.30 13:00sell0.01usdchf1.24840.00001.24462006.10.31 15:021.24850.000.00-0.12-0.08
144785662006.10.30 13:00sell0.01usdjpy117.280.00116.902006.10.31 15:02117.680.000.00-0.15-3.40
144786302006.10.30 13:00buy0.01gbpusd1.90290.00001.90672006.10.31 08:381.90150.000.00-0.04-1.40
144817902006.10.30 13:30buy0.02eurusd1.27110.00001.27492006.10.31 15:021.27250.000.00-0.172.80
144819242006.10.30 13:30sell0.02usdchf1.25020.00001.24642006.10.31 15:021.24820.000.00-0.233.20
144841582006.10.30 13:38sell0.02usdjpy117.470.00117.092006.10.31 15:02117.650.000.00-0.29-3.06
144844542006.10.30 13:42buy0.02gbpusd1.90110.00001.90492006.10.31 08:381.90140.000.00-0.070.60
145076522006.10.30 22:26buy0.04gbpusd1.89930.00001.90312006.10.31 08:381.90130.000.000.008.00
145120542006.10.31 00:15sell0.04usdjpy117.650.00117.272006.10.31 15:02117.620.000.000.001.02
145387872006.10.31 07:25buy0.08gbpusd1.89750.00001.90132006.10.31 08:381.90130.000.000.0030.40
145409232006.10.31 07:28sell0.04usdchf1.25200.00001.24822006.10.31 15:011.24820.000.000.0012.18
145417142006.10.31 07:30buy0.04eurusd1.26920.00001.27302006.10.31 15:011.27300.000.000.0015.20
145545272006.10.31 08:38buy0.01gbpusd1.90200.00001.90582006.10.31 13:201.90040.000.000.00-1.60
145658872006.10.31 10:31sell0.08usdjpy117.840.00117.462006.10.31 15:02117.620.000.000.0014.96
145660512006.10.31 10:31buy0.02gbpusd1.90020.00001.90402006.10.31 13:201.90030.000.000.000.20
145687162006.10.31 10:52buy0.04gbpusd1.89830.00001.90212006.10.31 13:201.90020.000.000.007.60
145691732006.10.31 10:56sell0.16usdjpy118.030.00117.652006.10.31 15:00117.650.000.000.0051.68
145699662006.10.31 11:00buy0.08gbpusd1.89650.00001.90032006.10.31 13:201.90030.000.000.0030.40
145956122006.10.31 15:02sell0.01usdchf1.24810.00001.24432006.10.31 15:221.24430.000.000.003.05
145956782006.10.31 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.27270.00001.27652006.10.31 15:251.27650.000.000.003.80
  0.00 0.00 -1.16 175.25
Closed P/L: 174.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145829052006.10.31 13:20sell0.01gbpusd1.90030.00001.8965 1.90960.000.000.00-9.30
145946232006.10.31 15:00sell0.02gbpusd1.90220.00001.8984 1.90960.000.000.00-14.80
145956392006.10.31 15:02buy0.01usdjpy117.670.00118.05 116.880.000.000.00-6.76
145969632006.10.31 15:06buy0.02usdjpy117.490.00117.87 116.880.000.000.00-10.44
145979722006.10.31 15:08sell0.04gbpusd1.90410.00001.9003 1.90960.000.000.00-22.00
145995952006.10.31 15:11buy0.04usdjpy117.300.00117.68 116.880.000.000.00-14.37
146001422006.10.31 15:12sell0.08gbpusd1.90590.00001.9021 1.90960.000.000.00-29.60
146039022006.10.31 15:22sell0.01usdchf1.24410.00001.2403 1.24270.000.000.001.13
146046412006.10.31 15:25buy0.01eurusd1.27670.00001.2805 1.27740.000.000.000.70
146078932006.10.31 15:30buy0.08usdjpy117.110.00117.49 116.880.000.000.00-15.74
146098302006.10.31 15:32sell0.16gbpusd1.90770.00001.9039 1.90960.000.000.00-30.40
146114712006.10.31 15:35sell0.32gbpusd1.90950.00001.9057 1.90960.000.000.00-3.20
146122912006.10.31 15:37buy0.16usdjpy116.920.00117.30 116.880.000.000.00-5.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -160.26
 Floating P/L: -160.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 174.09 Floating P/L: -160.26 Margin: 960.00
Balance: 7 174.09 Equity: 7 013.83 Free Margin: 6 053.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 184.62 Gross Loss: 10.53 Total Net Profit: 174.09
Profit Factor: 17.53 Expected Payoff: 8.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.86 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (4.86)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 51.68 loss trade: -3.55
Average profit trade: 12.31 loss trade: -1.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (98.01) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3.94)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 98.01 (6) consecutive loss (count): -3.94 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2