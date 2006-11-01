Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 9, 17:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21174292006.11.01 21:11buy0.40eurusd1.27570.00001.27952006.11.07 05:151.27470.000.00-9.60-40.00
21153512006.11.01 16:01buy0.10eurusd1.27940.00001.28322006.11.07 05:151.27480.000.00-2.40-46.00
21273452006.11.03 14:30buy0.80eurusd1.27300.00001.27682006.11.07 05:151.27480.000.00-6.40144.00
21276532006.11.03 14:32buy1.60eurusd1.27100.00001.27482006.11.07 05:151.27480.000.00-12.80608.00
21158302006.11.01 16:15buy0.20eurusd1.27750.00001.28132006.11.07 05:151.27490.000.00-4.80-52.00
21452982006.11.07 20:29buy0.20eurusd1.27910.00001.28292006.11.09 13:511.27890.000.00-3.20-4.00
21390582006.11.07 05:15buy0.10eurusd1.27530.00001.27912006.11.07 15:031.27910.000.000.0038.00
21449272006.11.07 18:25buy0.10eurusd1.28090.00001.28472006.11.09 13:511.27910.000.00-1.60-18.00
21456222006.11.07 20:57buy0.40eurusd1.27720.00001.28102006.11.09 13:511.27910.000.00-6.4076.00
21526232006.11.08 15:15buy0.80eurusd1.27530.00001.27912006.11.09 13:511.27910.000.00-9.60304.00
21599792006.11.09 14:47buy0.40eurusd1.27590.00001.27972006.11.09 16:011.27970.000.000.00152.00
21587872006.11.09 13:51buy0.10eurusd1.27970.00001.28352006.11.09 16:011.27980.000.000.001.00
21592302006.11.09 14:30buy0.20eurusd1.27770.00001.28152006.11.09 16:011.27980.000.000.0042.00
21607412006.11.09 16:01buy0.10eurusd1.28010.00001.28392006.11.09 17:351.28390.000.000.0038.00
21609252006.11.09 16:07sell0.40gbpusd1.90340.00001.89962006.11.09 16:591.89960.000.000.00106.40
21607072006.11.09 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.90160.00001.89782006.11.09 16:591.89980.000.000.0025.20
21595702006.11.09 14:38sell0.10gbpusd1.89960.00001.89582006.11.09 16:591.89990.000.000.00-2.10
21380232006.11.06 23:50sell0.20gbpusd1.89920.00001.89542006.11.09 14:381.90000.000.000.70-11.20
21362562006.11.06 15:54sell0.10gbpusd1.89740.00001.89362006.11.09 14:381.90010.000.000.35-18.90
21385862006.11.07 02:26sell0.40gbpusd1.90100.00001.89722006.11.09 14:381.90030.000.001.1219.60
21391802006.11.07 05:33sell0.80gbpusd1.90280.00001.89902006.11.09 14:371.90080.000.002.24112.00
21392392006.11.07 05:40sell1.60gbpusd1.90460.00001.90082006.11.09 14:371.90080.000.004.48425.60
21392282006.11.07 05:39buy0.80usdjpy117.860.00118.242006.11.08 15:11117.850.000.002.72-6.79
21449252006.11.07 18:25buy1.60usdjpy117.470.00117.852006.11.08 15:11117.850.000.005.44515.86
21373102006.11.06 20:28buy0.20usdjpy118.240.00118.622006.11.08 15:11117.860.000.001.36-64.48
21387722006.11.07 03:06buy0.40usdjpy118.050.00118.432006.11.08 15:11117.860.000.001.36-64.48
21362582006.11.06 15:54buy0.10usdjpy118.420.00118.802006.11.08 15:11117.870.000.000.68-46.66
21524612006.11.08 15:11buy0.10usdjpy117.900.00118.282006.11.09 12:02118.100.000.001.0216.93
21544122006.11.08 20:05buy0.20usdjpy117.720.00118.102006.11.09 12:02118.100.000.002.0464.35
21578152006.11.09 12:02buy0.10usdjpy118.140.00118.522006.11.09 14:42118.520.000.000.0032.06
  0.00 0.00 -33.29 2 346.39
Closed P/L: 2 313.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21362642006.11.06 15:55buy0.10usdchf1.25650.00001.2603 1.24100.000.001.60-124.90
21380042006.11.06 23:44buy0.20usdchf1.25470.00001.2585 1.24100.000.003.20-220.79
21391102006.11.07 05:23buy0.40usdchf1.25290.00001.2567 1.24100.000.005.12-383.56
21392632006.11.07 05:41buy0.80usdchf1.25100.00001.2548 1.24100.000.0010.23-644.64
21429402006.11.07 14:33buy1.60usdchf1.24910.00001.2529 1.24100.000.0020.47-1 044.32
21597782006.11.09 14:42buy0.10usdjpy118.570.00118.95 117.890.000.000.00-57.68
21603032006.11.09 15:07buy0.20usdjpy118.400.00118.76 117.890.000.000.00-86.52
21610042006.11.09 16:11buy0.40usdjpy118.220.00118.60 117.890.000.000.00-111.97
21614122006.11.09 16:59sell0.10gbpusd1.89920.00001.8954 1.90730.000.000.00-56.70
21615292006.11.09 17:04sell0.20gbpusd1.90070.00001.8972 1.90730.000.000.00-92.40
21616552006.11.09 17:19sell0.40gbpusd1.90250.00001.8987 1.90730.000.000.00-134.40
21618372006.11.09 17:26sell0.80gbpusd1.90430.00001.9005 1.90730.000.000.00-168.00
21619112006.11.09 17:27buy0.80usdjpy118.030.00118.41 117.890.000.000.00-95.00
21620282006.11.09 17:34sell1.60gbpusd1.90640.00001.9026 1.90730.000.000.00-100.80
21620802006.11.09 17:35buy0.10eurusd1.28430.00001.2881 1.28370.000.000.00-6.00
  0.00 0.00 40.62 -3 327.68
 Floating P/L: -3 287.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 313.10 Floating P/L: -3 287.06 Margin: 2 215.44
Balance: 11 966.40 Equity: 8 679.34 Free Margin: 6 463.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 702.14 Gross Loss: 389.04 Total Net Profit: 2 313.10
Profit Factor: 6.95 Expected Payoff: 77.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 176.29 (1.63%) Relative Drawdown: 1.63% (176.29)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (59.09%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 595.20 loss trade: -63.12
Average profit trade: 150.12 loss trade: -32.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (358.66) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-176.29)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 732.80 (2) consecutive loss (count): -176.29 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2