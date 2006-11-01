|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 9, 17:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2117429
|2006.11.01 21:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|-40.00
|2115351
|2006.11.01 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2794
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|-46.00
|2127345
|2006.11.03 14:30
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2768
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|144.00
|2127653
|2006.11.03 14:32
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|608.00
|2115830
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2813
|2006.11.07 05:15
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|-52.00
|2145298
|2006.11.07 20:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2791
|0.0000
|1.2829
|2006.11.09 13:51
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-4.00
|2139058
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.11.07 15:03
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2144927
|2006.11.07 18:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.11.09 13:51
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-18.00
|2145622
|2006.11.07 20:57
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2810
|2006.11.09 13:51
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|76.00
|2152623
|2006.11.08 15:15
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.11.09 13:51
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|304.00
|2159979
|2006.11.09 14:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2006.11.09 16:01
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|2158787
|2006.11.09 13:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2006.11.09 16:01
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2159230
|2006.11.09 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.09 16:01
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2160741
|2006.11.09 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2839
|2006.11.09 17:35
|1.2839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2160925
|2006.11.09 16:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9034
|0.0000
|1.8996
|2006.11.09 16:59
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.40
|2160707
|2006.11.09 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9016
|0.0000
|1.8978
|2006.11.09 16:59
|1.8998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|2159570
|2006.11.09 14:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.8958
|2006.11.09 16:59
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2138023
|2006.11.06 23:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8992
|0.0000
|1.8954
|2006.11.09 14:38
|1.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-11.20
|2136256
|2006.11.06 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8974
|0.0000
|1.8936
|2006.11.09 14:38
|1.9001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-18.90
|2138586
|2006.11.07 02:26
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9010
|0.0000
|1.8972
|2006.11.09 14:38
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|19.60
|2139180
|2006.11.07 05:33
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9028
|0.0000
|1.8990
|2006.11.09 14:37
|1.9008
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|112.00
|2139239
|2006.11.07 05:40
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9046
|0.0000
|1.9008
|2006.11.09 14:37
|1.9008
|0.00
|0.00
|4.48
|425.60
|2139228
|2006.11.07 05:39
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.86
|0.00
|118.24
|2006.11.08 15:11
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2.72
|-6.79
|2144925
|2006.11.07 18:25
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.47
|0.00
|117.85
|2006.11.08 15:11
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|5.44
|515.86
|2137310
|2006.11.06 20:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.24
|0.00
|118.62
|2006.11.08 15:11
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-64.48
|2138772
|2006.11.07 03:06
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.05
|0.00
|118.43
|2006.11.08 15:11
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-64.48
|2136258
|2006.11.06 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.42
|0.00
|118.80
|2006.11.08 15:11
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|-46.66
|2152461
|2006.11.08 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.90
|0.00
|118.28
|2006.11.09 12:02
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|16.93
|2154412
|2006.11.08 20:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.72
|0.00
|118.10
|2006.11.09 12:02
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|64.35
|2157815
|2006.11.09 12:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.14
|0.00
|118.52
|2006.11.09 14:42
|118.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.29
|2 346.39
|Closed P/L:
|2 313.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2136264
|2006.11.06 15:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2565
|0.0000
|1.2603
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|-124.90
|2138004
|2006.11.06 23:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2585
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|-220.79
|2139110
|2006.11.07 05:23
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2529
|0.0000
|1.2567
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|-383.56
|2139263
|2006.11.07 05:41
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2548
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|-644.64
|2142940
|2006.11.07 14:33
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2529
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|20.47
|-1 044.32
|2159778
|2006.11.09 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.57
|0.00
|118.95
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.68
|2160303
|2006.11.09 15:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.40
|0.00
|118.76
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.52
|2161004
|2006.11.09 16:11
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.22
|0.00
|118.60
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.97
|2161412
|2006.11.09 16:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8992
|0.0000
|1.8954
|1.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.70
|2161529
|2006.11.09 17:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.8972
|1.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-92.40
|2161655
|2006.11.09 17:19
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9025
|0.0000
|1.8987
|1.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.40
|2161837
|2006.11.09 17:26
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9005
|1.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|2161911
|2006.11.09 17:27
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|118.41
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|2162028
|2006.11.09 17:34
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9064
|0.0000
|1.9026
|1.9073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.80
|2162080
|2006.11.09 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2843
|0.0000
|1.2881
|1.2837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.62
|-3 327.68
|Floating P/L:
|-3 287.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 313.10
|Floating P/L:
|-3 287.06
|Margin:
|2 215.44
|Balance:
|11 966.40
|Equity:
|8 679.34
|Free Margin:
|6 463.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 702.14
|Gross Loss:
|389.04
|Total Net Profit:
|2 313.10
|Profit Factor:
|6.95
|Expected Payoff:
|77.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|176.29 (1.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.63% (176.29)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (59.09%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|595.20
|loss trade:
|-63.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|150.12
|loss trade:
|-32.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (358.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-176.29)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|732.80 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-176.29 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2