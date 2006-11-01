|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 2, 19:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2113689
|2006.11.01 10:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2494
|2006.11.02 02:16
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|5.62
|2115197
|2006.11.01 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.11.02 02:16
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|60.98
|2113685
|2006.11.01 10:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.11.01 16:01
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2119233
|2006.11.02 07:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9097
|2006.11.02 10:26
|1.9076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.80
|2118800
|2006.11.02 05:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9115
|2006.11.02 10:26
|1.9078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2119454
|2006.11.02 08:21
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9079
|2006.11.02 10:26
|1.9079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.40
|2120297
|2006.11.02 10:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.13
|0.00
|117.51
|2006.11.02 15:12
|117.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|2118801
|2006.11.02 05:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.31
|0.00
|117.69
|2006.11.02 15:12
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.37
|2120351
|2006.11.02 10:41
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.94
|0.00
|117.32
|2006.11.02 15:12
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.89
|2120549
|2006.11.02 11:03
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.02 15:12
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|541.14
|Closed P/L:
|544.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2115351
|2006.11.01 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2794
|0.0000
|1.2832
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-14.00
|2115830
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2813
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|10.00
|2117429
|2006.11.01 21:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2795
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|92.00
|2118539
|2006.11.02 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2506
|1.2442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.90
|2120251
|2006.11.02 10:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9038
|1.9090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.80
|2120640
|2006.11.02 11:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9057
|1.9090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2121256
|2006.11.02 13:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2487
|1.2442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|2121882
|2006.11.02 15:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|0.00
|117.54
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|2122046
|2006.11.02 15:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|117.35
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|80.37
|Floating P/L:
|71.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|544.03
|Floating P/L:
|71.97
|Margin:
|473.65
|Balance:
|9 004.93
|Equity:
|9 076.90
|Free Margin:
|8 603.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|562.82
|Gross Loss:
|18.79
|Total Net Profit:
|544.03
|Profit Factor:
|29.95
|Expected Payoff:
|54.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|18.79 (0.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.21% (18.79)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|259.54
|loss trade:
|-15.37
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.35
|loss trade:
|-9.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (562.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-18.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|562.82 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-18.79 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2