Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 2, 19:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21136892006.11.01 10:49buy0.10usdchf1.24560.00001.24942006.11.02 02:161.24630.000.000.965.62
21151972006.11.01 16:00buy0.20usdchf1.24250.00001.24632006.11.02 02:161.24630.000.001.9360.98
21136852006.11.01 10:48buy0.10eurusd1.27540.00001.27922006.11.01 16:011.27920.000.000.0038.00
21192332006.11.02 07:52buy0.20gbpusd1.90590.00001.90972006.11.02 10:261.90760.000.000.0023.80
21188002006.11.02 05:17buy0.10gbpusd1.90770.00001.91152006.11.02 10:261.90780.000.000.000.70
21194542006.11.02 08:21buy0.40gbpusd1.90410.00001.90792006.11.02 10:261.90790.000.000.00106.40
21202972006.11.02 10:33buy0.20usdjpy117.130.00117.512006.11.02 15:12117.110.000.000.00-3.42
21188012006.11.02 05:17buy0.10usdjpy117.310.00117.692006.11.02 15:12117.130.000.000.00-15.37
21203512006.11.02 10:41buy0.40usdjpy116.940.00117.322006.11.02 15:12117.130.000.000.0064.89
21205492006.11.02 11:03buy0.80usdjpy116.750.00117.132006.11.02 15:12117.130.000.000.00259.54
  0.00 0.00 2.89 541.14
Closed P/L: 544.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21153512006.11.01 16:01buy0.10eurusd1.27940.00001.2832 1.27800.000.00-1.20-14.00
21158302006.11.01 16:15buy0.20eurusd1.27750.00001.2813 1.27800.000.00-2.4010.00
21174292006.11.01 21:11buy0.40eurusd1.27570.00001.2795 1.27800.000.00-4.8092.00
21185392006.11.02 02:16buy0.10usdchf1.24680.00001.2506 1.24420.000.000.00-20.90
21202512006.11.02 10:26sell0.10gbpusd1.90760.00001.9038 1.90900.000.000.00-9.80
21206402006.11.02 11:17sell0.20gbpusd1.90950.00001.9057 1.90900.000.000.007.00
21212562006.11.02 13:44buy0.20usdchf1.24490.00001.2487 1.24420.000.000.00-11.25
21218822006.11.02 15:12buy0.10usdjpy117.160.00117.54 117.140.000.000.00-1.71
21220462006.11.02 15:43buy0.20usdjpy116.970.00117.35 117.140.000.000.0029.03
  0.00 0.00 -8.40 80.37
 Floating P/L: 71.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 544.03 Floating P/L: 71.97 Margin: 473.65
Balance: 9 004.93 Equity: 9 076.90 Free Margin: 8 603.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 562.82 Gross Loss: 18.79 Total Net Profit: 544.03
Profit Factor: 29.95 Expected Payoff: 54.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 18.79 (0.21%) Relative Drawdown: 0.21% (18.79)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 259.54 loss trade: -15.37
Average profit trade: 70.35 loss trade: -9.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (562.82) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-18.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 562.82 (8) consecutive loss (count): -18.79 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2