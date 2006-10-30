|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.09.01 00:00 - 2006.11.03 12:00 (2006.10.27 - 2006.11.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=false; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=40; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|998
|Ticks modelled
|6916
|Modelling quality
|50.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|4561.00
|Gross profit
|4561.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|304.07
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1081.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|304.07
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|15 (4561.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4561.00 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|15
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.10.30 00:40
|buy
|1
|0.70
|1.8958
|1.8933
|40.0000
|2
|2006.10.30 01:59
|close
|1
|0.70
|1.8962
|1.8933
|40.0000
|28.00
|528.00
|3
|2006.10.30 04:40
|buy
|2
|0.70
|1.8971
|1.8952
|40.0000
|4
|2006.10.30 04:59
|close
|2
|0.70
|1.8977
|1.8952
|40.0000
|42.00
|570.00
|5
|2006.10.30 11:10
|buy
|3
|0.80
|1.8974
|1.8955
|40.0000
|6
|2006.10.30 11:30
|close
|3
|0.80
|1.8995
|1.8955
|40.0000
|168.00
|738.00
|7
|2006.10.30 11:40
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.8977
|1.8958
|40.0000
|8
|2006.10.30 11:59
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.8989
|1.8958
|40.0000
|120.00
|858.00
|9
|2006.10.31 12:30
|buy
|5
|1.10
|1.8970
|1.8951
|40.0000
|10
|2006.10.31 12:40
|close
|5
|1.10
|1.9012
|1.8951
|40.0000
|462.00
|1320.00
|11
|2006.10.31 16:20
|buy
|6
|1.70
|1.8995
|1.8946
|40.0000
|12
|2006.10.31 16:30
|close
|6
|1.70
|1.9003
|1.8946
|40.0000
|136.00
|1456.00
|13
|2006.10.31 18:30
|buy
|7
|1.90
|1.9078
|1.9049
|40.0000
|14
|2006.10.31 18:40
|close
|7
|1.90
|1.9096
|1.9049
|40.0000
|342.00
|1798.00
|15
|2006.10.31 19:20
|buy
|8
|2.40
|1.9081
|1.9056
|40.0000
|16
|2006.10.31 19:40
|close
|8
|2.40
|1.9090
|1.9056
|40.0000
|216.00
|2014.00
|17
|2006.11.01 13:20
|buy
|9
|2.60
|1.9089
|1.9070
|40.0000
|18
|2006.11.01 13:30
|close
|9
|2.60
|1.9100
|1.9070
|40.0000
|286.00
|2300.00
|19
|2006.11.01 15:20
|buy
|10
|3.00
|1.9068
|1.9023
|40.0000
|20
|2006.11.01 15:30
|close
|10
|3.00
|1.9077
|1.9023
|40.0000
|270.00
|2570.00
|21
|2006.11.02 00:20
|buy
|11
|3.40
|1.9074
|1.9055
|40.0000
|22
|2006.11.02 00:30
|close
|11
|3.40
|1.9090
|1.9055
|40.0000
|544.00
|3114.00
|23
|2006.11.02 09:10
|buy
|12
|4.10
|1.9038
|1.9019
|40.0000
|24
|2006.11.02 09:20
|close
|12
|4.10
|1.9050
|1.9019
|40.0000
|492.00
|3606.00
|25
|2006.11.02 11:40
|buy
|13
|4.70
|1.9060
|1.9035
|40.0000
|26
|2006.11.02 11:59
|close
|13
|4.70
|1.9083
|1.9035
|40.0000
|1081.00
|4687.00
|27
|2006.11.02 13:20
|buy
|14
|6.10
|1.9078
|1.9059
|40.0000
|28
|2006.11.02 13:30
|close
|14
|6.10
|1.9082
|1.9059
|40.0000
|244.00
|4931.00
|29
|2006.11.02 14:10
|buy
|15
|6.50
|1.9072
|1.9051
|40.0000
|30
|2006.11.02 14:20
|close
|15
|6.50
|1.9074
|1.9051
|40.0000
|130.00
|5061.00