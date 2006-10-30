Strategy Tester Report
CyberiaTrader

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.09.01 00:00 - 2006.11.03 12:00 (2006.10.27 - 2006.11.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=false; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=40; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StopLevel=0;
Bars in test998Ticks modelled6916Modelling quality50.00%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit4561.00Gross profit4561.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff304.07
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades15Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)15 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade1081.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade304.07loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)15 (4561.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4561.00 (15)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins15consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.10.30 00:40buy10.701.89581.893340.0000
22006.10.30 01:59close10.701.89621.893340.000028.00528.00
32006.10.30 04:40buy20.701.89711.895240.0000
42006.10.30 04:59close20.701.89771.895240.000042.00570.00
52006.10.30 11:10buy30.801.89741.895540.0000
62006.10.30 11:30close30.801.89951.895540.0000168.00738.00
72006.10.30 11:40buy41.001.89771.895840.0000
82006.10.30 11:59close41.001.89891.895840.0000120.00858.00
92006.10.31 12:30buy51.101.89701.895140.0000
102006.10.31 12:40close51.101.90121.895140.0000462.001320.00
112006.10.31 16:20buy61.701.89951.894640.0000
122006.10.31 16:30close61.701.90031.894640.0000136.001456.00
132006.10.31 18:30buy71.901.90781.904940.0000
142006.10.31 18:40close71.901.90961.904940.0000342.001798.00
152006.10.31 19:20buy82.401.90811.905640.0000
162006.10.31 19:40close82.401.90901.905640.0000216.002014.00
172006.11.01 13:20buy92.601.90891.907040.0000
182006.11.01 13:30close92.601.91001.907040.0000286.002300.00
192006.11.01 15:20buy103.001.90681.902340.0000
202006.11.01 15:30close103.001.90771.902340.0000270.002570.00
212006.11.02 00:20buy113.401.90741.905540.0000
222006.11.02 00:30close113.401.90901.905540.0000544.003114.00
232006.11.02 09:10buy124.101.90381.901940.0000
242006.11.02 09:20close124.101.90501.901940.0000492.003606.00
252006.11.02 11:40buy134.701.90601.903540.0000
262006.11.02 11:59close134.701.90831.903540.00001081.004687.00
272006.11.02 13:20buy146.101.90781.905940.0000
282006.11.02 13:30close146.101.90821.905940.0000244.004931.00
292006.11.02 14:10buy156.501.90721.905140.0000
302006.11.02 14:20close156.501.90741.905140.0000130.005061.00