Strategy Tester Report
ATC Test

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.27 20:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.28)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParameterssNameExpert="Generate from Gordago"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=100; dSellStopLossPoint=30; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=300; dSellTakeProfitPoint=10; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=5; lFlagUseHourTrade=false; nFromHourTrade=0; nToHourTrade=23; lFlagUseSound=true; sSoundFileName="alert.wav"; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
Bars in test3593Ticks modelled954479Modelling quality52.70%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit14813.70Gross profit27385.80Gross loss-12572.10
Profit factor2.18Expected payoff423.25
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown5237.80 (25.21%)Relative drawdown25.21% (5237.80)
Total trades35Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)35 (62.86%)
Profit trades (% of total)22 (62.86%)Loss trades (% of total)13 (37.14%)
Largestprofit trade2957.30loss trade-1053.50
Averageprofit trade1244.81loss trade-967.08
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (4888.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-5237.80)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6013.80 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5237.80 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.02 09:40buy11.001.72261.71221.7522
22006.01.04 04:40t/p11.001.75221.71221.75222954.6012954.60
32006.01.20 11:19buy21.001.76011.74971.7897
42006.01.24 05:01close21.001.78391.74971.78972374.6015329.20
52006.01.30 17:50buy31.001.77141.76101.8010
62006.02.01 09:01close31.001.77831.76101.8010684.6016013.80
72006.02.07 08:40buy41.001.75031.73991.7799
82006.02.08 17:15s/l41.001.73991.73991.7799-1042.7014971.10
92006.02.09 02:40buy51.001.74371.73331.7733
102006.02.14 12:25s/l51.001.73331.73331.7733-1048.1013923.00
112006.02.15 12:34buy61.001.73951.72911.7691
122006.02.21 17:00close61.001.74381.72911.7691413.8014336.80
132006.02.28 05:25buy71.001.74071.73031.7703
142006.03.01 10:22close71.001.75141.73031.77031067.3015404.10
152006.03.08 09:16buy81.001.73931.72891.7689
162006.03.10 16:15s/l81.001.72891.72891.7689-1050.8014353.30
172006.03.13 17:02buy91.001.72771.71731.7573
182006.03.15 11:31close91.001.74361.71731.75731584.6015937.90
192006.04.03 17:42buy101.001.73741.72701.7670
202006.04.05 11:31close101.001.75381.72701.76701634.6017572.50
212006.04.10 08:33buy111.001.74571.73531.7753
222006.04.12 09:12close111.001.74811.73531.7753234.6017807.10
232006.05.22 13:03buy121.001.87561.86521.9052
242006.05.23 09:15close121.001.88321.86521.9052757.3018564.40
252006.05.25 12:01buy131.001.87251.86211.9021
262006.05.26 15:59s/l131.001.86211.86211.9021-1042.7017521.70
272006.05.29 11:59buy141.001.86381.85341.8934
282006.05.31 09:00close141.001.88071.85341.89341684.6019206.30
292006.06.02 04:00buy151.001.86621.85581.8958
302006.06.05 15:08close151.001.88191.85581.89581567.3020773.60
312006.06.07 13:11buy161.001.86291.85251.8925
322006.06.08 09:35s/l161.001.85251.85251.8925-1048.1019725.50
332006.06.08 09:57buy171.001.85791.84751.8875
342006.06.08 10:40s/l171.001.84751.84751.8875-1040.0018685.50
352006.06.09 09:55buy181.001.84531.83491.8749
362006.06.13 19:59s/l181.001.83491.83491.8749-1045.4017640.10
372006.06.20 07:59buy191.001.84431.83391.8739
382006.06.22 13:25s/l191.001.83391.83391.8739-1050.8016589.30
392006.06.26 10:02buy201.001.82151.81111.8511
402006.06.29 14:20s/l201.001.81111.81111.8511-1053.5015535.80
412006.06.29 21:18buy211.001.81811.80771.8477
422006.06.30 17:47t/p211.001.84771.80771.84772957.3018493.10
432006.07.06 13:53buy221.001.83641.82601.8660
442006.07.06 16:00close221.001.83611.82601.8660-30.0018463.10
452006.07.13 10:08buy231.001.83831.82791.8679
462006.07.14 03:55close231.001.84111.82791.8679277.3018740.40
472006.07.18 09:50buy241.001.82181.81141.8514
482006.07.20 14:54t/p241.001.85141.81141.85142949.2021689.60
492006.08.15 12:20buy251.001.88961.87921.9192
502006.08.16 07:44close251.001.89261.87921.9192297.3021986.90
512006.08.21 03:55buy261.001.88361.87321.9132
522006.08.22 00:53close261.001.89231.87321.9132867.3022854.20
532006.08.23 09:59buy271.001.89031.87991.9199
542006.08.23 17:39close271.001.89091.87991.919960.0022914.20
552006.08.25 17:04buy281.001.88901.87861.9186
562006.08.28 23:28close281.001.89341.87861.9186437.3023351.50
572006.09.07 08:00buy291.001.88601.87561.9156
582006.09.07 14:08s/l291.001.87561.87561.9156-1040.0022311.50
592006.09.11 08:14buy301.001.86721.85681.8968
602006.09.15 10:37close301.001.88531.85681.89681793.8024105.30
612006.09.19 12:02buy311.001.88041.87001.9100
622006.09.19 18:24close311.001.88211.87001.9100170.0024275.30
632006.10.02 08:10buy321.001.87171.86131.9013
642006.10.03 19:42close321.001.88571.86131.90131397.3025672.60
652006.10.06 14:54buy331.001.88111.87071.9107
662006.10.06 17:21s/l331.001.87071.87071.9107-1040.0024632.60
672006.10.10 04:43buy341.001.86731.85691.8969
682006.10.10 14:15s/l341.001.85691.85691.8969-1040.0023592.60
692006.10.11 11:20buy351.001.85711.84671.8867
702006.10.18 12:07close351.001.86951.84671.88671221.1024813.70