|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.27 20:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.28)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|sNameExpert="Generate from Gordago"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=100; dSellStopLossPoint=30; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=300; dSellTakeProfitPoint=10; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=5; lFlagUseHourTrade=false; nFromHourTrade=0; nToHourTrade=23; lFlagUseSound=true; sSoundFileName="alert.wav"; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
|Bars in test
|3593
|Ticks modelled
|954479
|Modelling quality
|52.70%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|14813.70
|Gross profit
|27385.80
|Gross loss
|-12572.10
|Profit factor
|2.18
|Expected payoff
|423.25
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|5237.80 (25.21%)
|Relative drawdown
|25.21% (5237.80)
|Total trades
|35
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|35 (62.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (62.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|13 (37.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2957.30
|loss trade
|-1053.50
|Average
|profit trade
|1244.81
|loss trade
|-967.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (4888.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-5237.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6013.80 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5237.80 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.02 09:40
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.7226
|1.7122
|1.7522
|2
|2006.01.04 04:40
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.7522
|1.7122
|1.7522
|2954.60
|12954.60
|3
|2006.01.20 11:19
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.7601
|1.7497
|1.7897
|4
|2006.01.24 05:01
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.7839
|1.7497
|1.7897
|2374.60
|15329.20
|5
|2006.01.30 17:50
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.7714
|1.7610
|1.8010
|6
|2006.02.01 09:01
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.7783
|1.7610
|1.8010
|684.60
|16013.80
|7
|2006.02.07 08:40
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.7503
|1.7399
|1.7799
|8
|2006.02.08 17:15
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.7399
|1.7399
|1.7799
|-1042.70
|14971.10
|9
|2006.02.09 02:40
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.7437
|1.7333
|1.7733
|10
|2006.02.14 12:25
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|1.7333
|1.7333
|1.7733
|-1048.10
|13923.00
|11
|2006.02.15 12:34
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.7395
|1.7291
|1.7691
|12
|2006.02.21 17:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.7438
|1.7291
|1.7691
|413.80
|14336.80
|13
|2006.02.28 05:25
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.7407
|1.7303
|1.7703
|14
|2006.03.01 10:22
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.7514
|1.7303
|1.7703
|1067.30
|15404.10
|15
|2006.03.08 09:16
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.7393
|1.7289
|1.7689
|16
|2006.03.10 16:15
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|1.7289
|1.7289
|1.7689
|-1050.80
|14353.30
|17
|2006.03.13 17:02
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.7277
|1.7173
|1.7573
|18
|2006.03.15 11:31
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.7436
|1.7173
|1.7573
|1584.60
|15937.90
|19
|2006.04.03 17:42
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.7374
|1.7270
|1.7670
|20
|2006.04.05 11:31
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.7538
|1.7270
|1.7670
|1634.60
|17572.50
|21
|2006.04.10 08:33
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.7457
|1.7353
|1.7753
|22
|2006.04.12 09:12
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.7481
|1.7353
|1.7753
|234.60
|17807.10
|23
|2006.05.22 13:03
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.8756
|1.8652
|1.9052
|24
|2006.05.23 09:15
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.8832
|1.8652
|1.9052
|757.30
|18564.40
|25
|2006.05.25 12:01
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.8725
|1.8621
|1.9021
|26
|2006.05.26 15:59
|s/l
|13
|1.00
|1.8621
|1.8621
|1.9021
|-1042.70
|17521.70
|27
|2006.05.29 11:59
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.8638
|1.8534
|1.8934
|28
|2006.05.31 09:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.8807
|1.8534
|1.8934
|1684.60
|19206.30
|29
|2006.06.02 04:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.8662
|1.8558
|1.8958
|30
|2006.06.05 15:08
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.8819
|1.8558
|1.8958
|1567.30
|20773.60
|31
|2006.06.07 13:11
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.8629
|1.8525
|1.8925
|32
|2006.06.08 09:35
|s/l
|16
|1.00
|1.8525
|1.8525
|1.8925
|-1048.10
|19725.50
|33
|2006.06.08 09:57
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.8579
|1.8475
|1.8875
|34
|2006.06.08 10:40
|s/l
|17
|1.00
|1.8475
|1.8475
|1.8875
|-1040.00
|18685.50
|35
|2006.06.09 09:55
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.8453
|1.8349
|1.8749
|36
|2006.06.13 19:59
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|1.8349
|1.8349
|1.8749
|-1045.40
|17640.10
|37
|2006.06.20 07:59
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.8443
|1.8339
|1.8739
|38
|2006.06.22 13:25
|s/l
|19
|1.00
|1.8339
|1.8339
|1.8739
|-1050.80
|16589.30
|39
|2006.06.26 10:02
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8215
|1.8111
|1.8511
|40
|2006.06.29 14:20
|s/l
|20
|1.00
|1.8111
|1.8111
|1.8511
|-1053.50
|15535.80
|41
|2006.06.29 21:18
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.8181
|1.8077
|1.8477
|42
|2006.06.30 17:47
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.8477
|1.8077
|1.8477
|2957.30
|18493.10
|43
|2006.07.06 13:53
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.8364
|1.8260
|1.8660
|44
|2006.07.06 16:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.8361
|1.8260
|1.8660
|-30.00
|18463.10
|45
|2006.07.13 10:08
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.8383
|1.8279
|1.8679
|46
|2006.07.14 03:55
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.8411
|1.8279
|1.8679
|277.30
|18740.40
|47
|2006.07.18 09:50
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.8218
|1.8114
|1.8514
|48
|2006.07.20 14:54
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.8514
|1.8114
|1.8514
|2949.20
|21689.60
|49
|2006.08.15 12:20
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.8896
|1.8792
|1.9192
|50
|2006.08.16 07:44
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.8926
|1.8792
|1.9192
|297.30
|21986.90
|51
|2006.08.21 03:55
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.8836
|1.8732
|1.9132
|52
|2006.08.22 00:53
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.8923
|1.8732
|1.9132
|867.30
|22854.20
|53
|2006.08.23 09:59
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.8903
|1.8799
|1.9199
|54
|2006.08.23 17:39
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.8909
|1.8799
|1.9199
|60.00
|22914.20
|55
|2006.08.25 17:04
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.8890
|1.8786
|1.9186
|56
|2006.08.28 23:28
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.8934
|1.8786
|1.9186
|437.30
|23351.50
|57
|2006.09.07 08:00
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.8860
|1.8756
|1.9156
|58
|2006.09.07 14:08
|s/l
|29
|1.00
|1.8756
|1.8756
|1.9156
|-1040.00
|22311.50
|59
|2006.09.11 08:14
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8672
|1.8568
|1.8968
|60
|2006.09.15 10:37
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.8853
|1.8568
|1.8968
|1793.80
|24105.30
|61
|2006.09.19 12:02
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.8804
|1.8700
|1.9100
|62
|2006.09.19 18:24
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.8821
|1.8700
|1.9100
|170.00
|24275.30
|63
|2006.10.02 08:10
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.8717
|1.8613
|1.9013
|64
|2006.10.03 19:42
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.8857
|1.8613
|1.9013
|1397.30
|25672.60
|65
|2006.10.06 14:54
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.8811
|1.8707
|1.9107
|66
|2006.10.06 17:21
|s/l
|33
|1.00
|1.8707
|1.8707
|1.9107
|-1040.00
|24632.60
|67
|2006.10.10 04:43
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.8673
|1.8569
|1.8969
|68
|2006.10.10 14:15
|s/l
|34
|1.00
|1.8569
|1.8569
|1.8969
|-1040.00
|23592.60
|69
|2006.10.11 11:20
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.8571
|1.8467
|1.8867
|70
|2006.10.18 12:07
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.8695
|1.8467
|1.8867
|1221.10
|24813.70