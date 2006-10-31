Interbank FX, LLC
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 23:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14518201
|2006.10.31 02:33
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|14521075
|2006.10.31 03:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2719
|1.2703
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 12:12
|1.2703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|14568805
|2006.10.31 10:52
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2516
|1.2496
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 13:29
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.05
|14592266
|2006.10.31 14:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.2750
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 15:03
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.05
|Closed P/L:
|-190.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14596206
|2006.10.31 15:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9019
|1.9059
|0.0000
|
|1.9078
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|590.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|590.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|586.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-190.05
|Floating P/L:
|586.50
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|2 809.95
|Equity:
|3 396.45
|Free Margin:
|2 396.45