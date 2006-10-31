Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 23:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145182012006.10.31 02:33balanceDeposit3 000.00
145210752006.10.31 03:07sell1.00eurusd1.27191.27030.00002006.10.31 12:121.27030.000.000.00160.00
145688052006.10.31 10:52buy1.00usdchf1.25161.24960.00002006.10.31 13:291.24960.000.000.00-160.05
145922662006.10.31 14:42sell1.00eurusd1.27081.27500.00002006.10.31 15:031.27270.000.000.00-190.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -190.05
Closed P/L: -190.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145962062006.10.31 15:05buy1.00gbpusd1.90191.90590.0000 1.90780.000.00-3.50590.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.50 590.00
 Floating P/L: 586.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -190.05 Floating P/L: 586.50 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 2 809.95 Equity: 3 396.45 Free Margin: 2 396.45