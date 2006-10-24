Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1277752
|Name: Daga
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 6, 05:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14147934
|2006.10.24 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|14148265
|2006.10.24 01:19
|sell
|4.00
|gbpjpy
|223.28
|0.00
|223.15
|2006.10.27 13:11
|223.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-508.00
|442.59
|14151116
|2006.10.24 02:41
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 23:14
|1.8730
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|100.00
|14195303
|2006.10.24 23:16
|buy
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 00:45
|1.6556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.69
|14198108
|2006.10.25 00:48
|sell
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6554
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 01:30
|1.6529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.35
|14200929
|2006.10.25 01:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|149.78
|0.00
|149.65
|2006.10.25 07:25
|149.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|218.23
|14205240
|2006.10.25 02:29
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|119.24
|0.00
|119.44
|2006.10.25 18:15
|119.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.34
|14205364
|2006.10.25 02:32
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|149.86
|0.00
|149.60
|2006.10.25 07:29
|149.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|369.31
|14216356
|2006.10.25 07:42
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|119.17
|0.00
|119.45
|2006.10.25 17:32
|119.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.41
|14240617
|2006.10.25 17:52
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.25 18:35
|149.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.43
|14263380
|2006.10.25 23:06
|sell
|4.00
|gbpjpy
|223.47
|0.00
|221.57
|2006.10.29 23:19
|222.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-203.20
|1 734.99
|14263383
|2006.10.25 23:06
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|223.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.29 23:27
|222.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.60
|901.44
|14346672
|2006.10.27 00:18
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|150.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.27 00:43
|150.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.06
|14348090
|2006.10.27 00:43
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|150.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.29 23:16
|149.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|1 547.88
|14429463
|2006.10.29 23:21
|sell
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6553
|1.6575
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 01:08
|1.6550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.18
|14429491
|2006.10.29 23:21
|buy
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6567
|0.0000
|1.6613
|2006.10.30 00:15
|1.6544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-353.60
|14429598
|2006.10.29 23:23
|buy
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6567
|0.0000
|1.6613
|2006.10.30 00:03
|1.6549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-276.73
|14431030
|2006.10.29 23:42
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2746
|1.2650
|2006.10.30 14:31
|1.2723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|14432979
|2006.10.30 00:23
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 14:33
|223.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|14435096
|2006.10.30 01:08
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:01
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.15
|14436121
|2006.10.30 01:17
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2721
|0.0000
|1.2597
|2006.10.30 16:30
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|14489285
|2006.10.30 14:33
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 16:31
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|14490834
|2006.10.30 15:02
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9021
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 16:31
|1.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|14495004
|2006.10.30 16:32
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 01:08
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|0.00
|14495463
|2006.10.30 16:44
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2714
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 01:08
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|120.00
|14496048
|2006.10.30 16:56
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 19:36
|1.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|14515133
|2006.10.31 01:16
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2626
|2006.10.31 07:27
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|14537440
|2006.10.31 07:20
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 07:29
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|14540965
|2006.10.31 07:28
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 07:51
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|14543103
|2006.10.31 07:35
|buy
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 07:48
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.93
|14609532
|2006.10.31 15:31
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 15:42
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|14613572
|2006.10.31 15:41
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.31 20:48
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|14633252
|2006.10.31 20:11
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 07:49
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|410.12
|14653915
|2006.11.01 07:50
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 08:00
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.64
|14654211
|2006.11.01 07:52
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.01 08:05
|1.9059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|14655644
|2006.11.01 08:01
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|117.14
|0.00
|118.30
|2006.11.01 23:11
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|102.42
|14656107
|2006.11.01 08:06
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9061
|0.0000
|1.8755
|2006.11.06 02:08
|1.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|1 840.00
|14712119
|2006.11.01 23:14
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|117.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 00:59
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|409.14
|14717329
|2006.11.02 01:05
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|117.36
|0.00
|118.35
|2006.11.06 02:08
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|2 304.30
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-456.64
|13 345.80
|Closed P/L:
|12 889.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14547650
|2006.10.31 07:53
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2625
|
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|172.80
|-960.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|172.80
|-960.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-787.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 889.16
|Floating P/L:
|-787.20
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|62 889.16
|Equity:
|62 101.96
|Free Margin:
|58 101.96