|Account: 1291447
|Name: Hedge Trader 2
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 16:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14764774
|2006.11.02 13:06
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 08:59
|223.38
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|38.44
|14764775
|2006.11.02 13:06
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 08:58
|93.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|0.00
|14689169
|2006.11.01 15:43
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 17:31
|223.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.31
|14689170
|2006.11.01 15:43
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 17:31
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.29
|14634683
|2006.10.31 21:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 09:26
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.30
|14634687
|2006.10.31 21:15
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 09:26
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.49
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|139.27
|Closed P/L:
|147.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|147.66
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 191.29
|Equity:
|5 191.29
|Free Margin:
|5 191.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|326.83
|Gross Loss:
|179.17
|Total Net Profit:
|147.66
|Profit Factor:
|1.82
|Expected Payoff:
|24.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|61.49
|Maximal Drawdown:
|115.29 (2.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.26% (115.29)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|162.31
|loss trade:
|-115.29
|Average
|profit trade:
|108.94
|loss trade:
|-59.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (162.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-115.29)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|162.31 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-115.29 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1