Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1291447 Name: Hedge Trader 2 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 16:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
147647742006.11.02 13:06buy0.50gbpjpy223.290.000.002006.11.03 08:59223.380.000.0010.7838.44
147647752006.11.02 13:06sell0.90chfjpy93.990.000.002006.11.03 08:5893.990.000.00-2.390.00
146891692006.11.01 15:43buy0.50gbpjpy223.100.000.002006.11.01 17:31223.480.000.000.00162.31
146891702006.11.01 15:43sell0.90chfjpy94.010.000.002006.11.01 17:3194.160.000.000.00-115.29
146346832006.10.31 21:15buy0.50gbpjpy223.120.000.002006.11.01 09:26223.390.000.000.00115.30
146346872006.10.31 21:15sell0.90chfjpy93.980.000.002006.11.01 09:2694.060.000.000.00-61.49
  0.00 0.00 8.39 139.27
Closed P/L: 147.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 147.66 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 191.29 Equity: 5 191.29 Free Margin: 5 191.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 326.83 Gross Loss: 179.17 Total Net Profit: 147.66
Profit Factor: 1.82 Expected Payoff: 24.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 61.49 Maximal Drawdown: 115.29 (2.26%) Relative Drawdown: 2.26% (115.29)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 162.31 loss trade: -115.29
Average profit trade: 108.94 loss trade: -59.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (162.31) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-115.29)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 162.31 (1) consecutive loss (count): -115.29 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1