Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1291444 Name: Hedge Trader 1 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 16:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
147780712006.11.02 15:40buy0.50gbpjpy223.430.000.002006.11.03 09:30223.570.000.0010.7859.79
147780742006.11.02 15:40sell0.90chfjpy94.050.000.002006.11.03 09:3094.030.000.00-2.3915.37
147623592006.11.02 12:42sell0.90chfjpy93.890.000.002006.11.02 15:0094.000.000.000.00-84.62
147623572006.11.02 12:42buy0.50gbpjpy223.050.000.002006.11.02 15:00223.370.000.000.00136.80
147312132006.11.02 07:21buy0.50gbpjpy223.310.000.002006.11.02 11:11223.170.000.000.00-59.86
147312152006.11.02 07:21sell0.90chfjpy94.030.000.002006.11.02 11:1193.890.000.000.00107.73
146872172006.11.01 15:17sell0.90chfjpy94.060.000.002006.11.01 19:0894.100.000.000.00-30.75
146872122006.11.01 15:17buy0.50gbpjpy223.220.000.002006.11.01 19:08223.420.000.000.0085.44
146256652006.10.31 17:30buy0.50gbpjpy222.850.000.002006.11.01 07:41223.040.000.0010.7881.25
146256692006.10.31 17:30sell0.90chfjpy93.960.000.002006.11.01 07:4194.010.000.00-2.39-38.48
  0.00 0.00 16.78 272.67
Closed P/L: 289.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 289.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 289.45 Equity: 5 289.45 Free Margin: 5 289.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 505.55 Gross Loss: 216.10 Total Net Profit: 289.45
Profit Factor: 2.34 Expected Payoff: 28.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 40.87 Maximal Drawdown: 84.62 (1.60%) Relative Drawdown: 1.60% (84.62)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 136.80 loss trade: -84.62
Average profit trade: 84.26 loss trade: -54.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (193.17) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-84.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 193.17 (2) consecutive loss (count): -84.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1