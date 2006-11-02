|Account: 1291444
|Name: Hedge Trader 1
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 16:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14778071
|2006.11.02 15:40
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 09:30
|223.57
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|59.79
|14778074
|2006.11.02 15:40
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 09:30
|94.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|15.37
|14762359
|2006.11.02 12:42
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 15:00
|94.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.62
|14762357
|2006.11.02 12:42
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 15:00
|223.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.80
|14731213
|2006.11.02 07:21
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 11:11
|223.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.86
|14731215
|2006.11.02 07:21
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|94.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 11:11
|93.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.73
|14687217
|2006.11.01 15:17
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 19:08
|94.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.75
|14687212
|2006.11.01 15:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 19:08
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.44
|14625665
|2006.10.31 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 07:41
|223.04
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|81.25
|14625669
|2006.10.31 17:30
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 07:41
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|-38.48
|0.00
|0.00
|16.78
|272.67
|Closed P/L:
|289.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|289.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 289.45
|Equity:
|5 289.45
|Free Margin:
|5 289.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|505.55
|Gross Loss:
|216.10
|Total Net Profit:
|289.45
|Profit Factor:
|2.34
|Expected Payoff:
|28.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|40.87
|Maximal Drawdown:
|84.62 (1.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.60% (84.62)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|136.80
|loss trade:
|-84.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|84.26
|loss trade:
|-54.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (193.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-84.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|193.17 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-84.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1