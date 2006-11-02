|Account: 1280915
|Name: Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 16:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14731214
|2006.11.02 07:21
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 08:56
|223.37
|0.00
|0.00
|8.62
|20.50
|14731219
|2006.11.02 07:21
|sell
|0.70
|chfjpy
|94.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 08:55
|93.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|23.91
|14570523
|2006.10.31 11:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 00:53
|223.66
|0.00
|0.00
|34.48
|-40.92
|14570527
|2006.10.31 11:02
|sell
|0.70
|chfjpy
|94.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.02 00:53
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.43
|71.60
|0.00
|0.00
|33.81
|75.09
|Closed P/L:
|108.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|108.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 164.97
|Equity:
|5 164.97
|Free Margin:
|5 164.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|115.34
|Gross Loss:
|6.44
|Total Net Profit:
|108.90
|Profit Factor:
|17.91
|Expected Payoff:
|27.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.44 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (6.44)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.17
|loss trade:
|-6.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.45
|loss trade:
|-6.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (51.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|64.17 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.44 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1