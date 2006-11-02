Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1280915 Name: Hedge Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 16:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
147312142006.11.02 07:21buy0.40gbpjpy223.310.000.002006.11.03 08:56223.370.000.008.6220.50
147312192006.11.02 07:21sell0.70chfjpy94.030.000.002006.11.03 08:5593.990.000.00-1.8623.91
145705232006.10.31 11:02buy0.40gbpjpy223.780.000.002006.11.02 00:53223.660.000.0034.48-40.92
145705272006.10.31 11:02sell0.70chfjpy94.260.000.002006.11.02 00:5394.140.000.00-7.4371.60
  0.00 0.00 33.81 75.09
Closed P/L: 108.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 108.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 164.97 Equity: 5 164.97 Free Margin: 5 164.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 115.34 Gross Loss: 6.44 Total Net Profit: 108.90
Profit Factor: 17.91 Expected Payoff: 27.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.44 (0.13%) Relative Drawdown: 0.13% (6.44)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 64.17 loss trade: -6.44
Average profit trade: 38.45 loss trade: -6.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (51.17) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 64.17 (1) consecutive loss (count): -6.44 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1