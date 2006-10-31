|Account: 1280915
|Name: Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 14:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14534521
|2006.10.31 06:52
|sell
|0.70
|chfjpy
|94.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.31 08:25
|93.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.68
|14534519
|2006.10.31 06:52
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.31 08:25
|223.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.39
|14205628
|2006.10.25 02:44
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.07
|Closed P/L:
|56.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14570523
|2006.10.31 11:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.78
|0.00
|0.00
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.58
|14570527
|2006.10.31 11:02
|sell
|0.70
|chfjpy
|94.26
|0.00
|0.00
|94.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.13
|Floating P/L:
|16.13
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|56.07
|Floating P/L:
|16.13
|Margin:
|1 100.00
|Balance:
|5 056.07
|Equity:
|5 072.20
|Free Margin:
|3 972.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|56.07
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|56.07
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|28.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.04
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (56.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|56.07 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0