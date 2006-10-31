Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1280915 Name: Hedge Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 14:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145345212006.10.31 06:52sell0.70chfjpy94.040.000.002006.10.31 08:2593.980.000.000.0035.68
145345192006.10.31 06:52buy0.40gbpjpy223.300.000.002006.10.31 08:25223.360.000.000.0020.39
142056282006.10.25 02:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 56.07
Closed P/L: 56.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145705232006.10.31 11:02buy0.40gbpjpy223.780.000.00 223.740.000.000.00-13.58
145705272006.10.31 11:02sell0.70chfjpy94.260.000.00 94.210.000.000.0029.71
  0.00 0.00 0.00 16.13
 Floating P/L: 16.13
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 56.07 Floating P/L: 16.13 Margin: 1 100.00
Balance: 5 056.07 Equity: 5 072.20 Free Margin: 3 972.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 56.07 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 56.07
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 28.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 35.68 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 28.04 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (56.07) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 56.07 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0