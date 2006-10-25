North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 308338 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57472532006.10.25 15:30balanceDeposit1 000.00
57472682006.10.25 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.25820.00000.00002006.10.25 17:271.25930.000.000.0011.00
57489102006.10.25 17:27buy0.10eurusd1.25950.00000.00002006.10.25 21:191.26060.000.000.0011.00
57489132006.10.25 17:27sell0.20usdchf1.26450.00000.00002006.10.25 21:191.26400.000.000.007.91
57522572006.10.25 21:19buy0.10eurusd1.26100.00000.00002006.10.25 21:201.26160.000.000.006.00
57522592006.10.25 21:19sell0.20usdchf1.26360.00000.00002006.10.25 21:201.26320.000.000.006.33
57523692006.10.25 21:20sell0.20usdchf1.26280.00000.00002006.10.26 04:581.26230.000.00-3.657.92
57523682006.10.25 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.26170.00000.00002006.10.26 04:571.26280.000.00-1.1111.00
57580852006.10.26 04:58buy0.10eurusd1.26290.00000.00002006.10.26 05:091.26360.000.000.007.00
57580862006.10.26 04:58sell0.20usdchf1.26190.00000.00002006.10.26 05:101.26130.000.000.009.51
57583592006.10.26 05:10buy0.10eurusd1.26390.00000.00002006.10.26 09:491.26380.000.000.00-1.00
57583622006.10.26 05:10sell0.20usdchf1.26090.00000.00002006.10.26 09:501.26010.000.000.0012.70
57610402006.10.26 09:50buy0.10eurusd1.26390.00000.00002006.10.26 09:531.26430.000.000.004.00
57610412006.10.26 09:50sell0.20usdchf1.25970.00000.00002006.10.26 09:531.25910.000.000.009.53
57611472006.10.26 09:53buy0.10eurusd1.26450.00000.00002006.10.26 10:041.26560.000.000.0011.00
57611492006.10.26 09:53sell0.20usdchf1.25870.00000.00002006.10.26 10:041.25860.000.000.001.59
57615542006.10.26 10:04sell0.20usdchf1.25820.00000.00002006.10.26 10:261.25780.000.000.006.36
57615532006.10.26 10:04buy0.10eurusd1.26570.00000.00002006.10.26 10:261.26640.000.000.007.00
57624422006.10.26 10:26buy0.10eurusd1.26650.00000.00002006.10.26 11:211.26690.000.000.004.00
57624462006.10.26 10:26sell0.20usdchf1.25750.00000.00002006.10.26 11:211.25650.000.000.0015.92
57635112006.10.26 11:21sell0.20usdchf1.25610.00000.00002006.10.26 19:231.25510.000.000.0015.93
57635092006.10.26 11:21buy0.10eurusd1.26720.00001.26822006.10.26 19:211.26820.000.000.0010.00
57722752006.10.26 19:23buy0.10eurusd1.26890.00000.00002006.10.26 19:271.26920.000.000.003.00
57722762006.10.26 19:23sell0.20usdchf1.25450.00000.00002006.10.26 19:271.25380.000.000.0011.17
57725322006.10.26 19:27buy0.10eurusd1.26940.00000.00002006.10.26 19:501.26960.000.000.002.00
57725372006.10.26 19:27sell0.20usdchf1.25330.00000.00002006.10.26 19:501.25280.000.000.007.98
57732782006.10.26 19:50sell0.20usdchf1.25240.00000.00002006.10.27 04:051.25290.000.00-1.23-7.98
57732772006.10.26 19:50buy0.10eurusd1.26970.00000.00002006.10.27 04:051.27050.000.00-0.378.00
57783322006.10.27 04:05buy0.10eurusd1.27080.00000.00002006.10.27 15:321.27130.000.000.005.00
57783332006.10.27 04:05sell0.20usdchf1.25240.00000.00002006.10.27 15:321.25140.000.000.0015.98
57876062006.10.27 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.27180.00000.00002006.10.27 15:331.27210.000.000.003.00
57876082006.10.27 15:32sell0.20usdchf1.25100.00000.00002006.10.27 15:331.25040.000.000.009.60
57877802006.10.27 15:33buy0.10eurusd1.27220.00000.00002006.10.27 16:071.27340.000.000.0012.00
57877812006.10.27 15:33sell0.20usdchf1.25030.00000.00002006.10.27 16:071.24860.000.000.0027.23
57894792006.10.27 16:07buy0.10eurusd1.27390.00000.00002006.10.27 16:101.27420.000.000.003.00
57894862006.10.27 16:07sell0.20usdchf1.24820.00000.00002006.10.27 16:101.24790.000.000.004.81
57896862006.10.27 16:10sell0.20usdchf1.24750.00000.00002006.10.27 16:131.24720.000.000.004.81
57896842006.10.27 16:10buy0.10eurusd1.27430.00000.00002006.10.27 16:131.27480.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.36 289.30
Closed P/L: 282.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57898702006.10.27 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.27480.00000.0000 1.27330.000.00-0.37-15.00
57898732006.10.27 16:13sell0.20usdchf1.24680.00000.0000 1.24870.000.00-1.23-30.43
  0.00 0.00 -1.60 -45.43
 Floating P/L: -47.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 282.94 Floating P/L: -47.03 Margin: 327.48
Balance: 1 282.94 Equity: 1 235.91 Free Margin: 908.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 293.15 Gross Loss: 10.21 Total Net Profit: 282.94
Profit Factor: 28.71 Expected Payoff: 7.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.21 (0.77%) Relative Drawdown: 0.77% (9.21)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 18 (94.44%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (94.74%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (94.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (5.41%)
Largest profit trade: 27.23 loss trade: -9.21
Average profit trade: 8.38 loss trade: -5.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (129.81) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-9.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 129.81 (16) consecutive loss (count): -9.21 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1