|Account: 308338
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5747253
|2006.10.25 15:30
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|5747268
|2006.10.25 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 17:27
|1.2593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|5748910
|2006.10.25 17:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 21:19
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|5748913
|2006.10.25 17:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 21:19
|1.2640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|5752257
|2006.10.25 21:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 21:20
|1.2616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|5752259
|2006.10.25 21:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 21:20
|1.2632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|5752369
|2006.10.25 21:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 04:58
|1.2623
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|7.92
|5752368
|2006.10.25 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 04:57
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|11.00
|5758085
|2006.10.26 04:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2629
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 05:09
|1.2636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|5758086
|2006.10.26 04:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2619
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 05:10
|1.2613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.51
|5758359
|2006.10.26 05:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 09:49
|1.2638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|5758362
|2006.10.26 05:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2609
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 09:50
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.70
|5761040
|2006.10.26 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 09:53
|1.2643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|5761041
|2006.10.26 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2597
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 09:53
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.53
|5761147
|2006.10.26 09:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 10:04
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|5761149
|2006.10.26 09:53
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2587
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 10:04
|1.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|5761554
|2006.10.26 10:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 10:26
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.36
|5761553
|2006.10.26 10:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2657
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 10:26
|1.2664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|5762442
|2006.10.26 10:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 11:21
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|5762446
|2006.10.26 10:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 11:21
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.92
|5763511
|2006.10.26 11:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2561
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 19:23
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.93
|5763509
|2006.10.26 11:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.10.26 19:21
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5772275
|2006.10.26 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 19:27
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|5772276
|2006.10.26 19:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 19:27
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.17
|5772532
|2006.10.26 19:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 19:50
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5772537
|2006.10.26 19:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 19:50
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|5773278
|2006.10.26 19:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2524
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 04:05
|1.2529
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|-7.98
|5773277
|2006.10.26 19:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 04:05
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|8.00
|5778332
|2006.10.27 04:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 15:32
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5778333
|2006.10.27 04:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2524
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 15:32
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.98
|5787606
|2006.10.27 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 15:33
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|5787608
|2006.10.27 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 15:33
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|5787780
|2006.10.27 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:07
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|5787781
|2006.10.27 15:33
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2503
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:07
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.23
|5789479
|2006.10.27 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:10
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|5789486
|2006.10.27 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:10
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|5789686
|2006.10.27 16:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:13
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|5789684
|2006.10.27 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2743
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:13
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.36
|289.30
|Closed P/L:
|282.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5789870
|2006.10.27 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-15.00
|5789873
|2006.10.27 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|-30.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-45.43
|Floating P/L:
|-47.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|282.94
|Floating P/L:
|-47.03
|Margin:
|327.48
|Balance:
|1 282.94
|Equity:
|1 235.91
|Free Margin:
|908.43
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|293.15
|Gross Loss:
|10.21
|Total Net Profit:
|282.94
|Profit Factor:
|28.71
|Expected Payoff:
|7.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.21 (0.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.77% (9.21)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (94.74%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (94.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.23
|loss trade:
|-9.21
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.38
|loss trade:
|-5.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (129.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-9.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|129.81 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.21 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1