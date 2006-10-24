|Account: 22039
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1052697
|2006.10.24 12:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1052699
|2006.10.24 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 14:19
|1.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1001
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-60
|1053554
|2006.10.24 14:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 14:21
|1.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1001
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
|1053555
|2006.10.24 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 14:21
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|1001
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
|1053725
|2006.10.24 14:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 15:22
|1.2563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
|1053727
|2006.10.24 14:52
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 15:24
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.58
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
|1054229
|2006.10.24 15:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2562
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 18:20
|1.2612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
|1054230
|2006.10.24 15:24
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2666
|1.2664
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:43
|1.2664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.16
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30[sl]
|1064402
|2006.10.25 18:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 02:09
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1064409
|2006.10.25 18:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 02:10
|1.2612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.72
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1068027
|2006.10.26 02:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 07:01
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1068028
|2006.10.26 02:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2606
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 07:01
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.09
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1069557
|2006.10.26 07:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 14:36
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1069559
|2006.10.26 07:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 14:36
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.03
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1074983
|2006.10.26 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2677
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 16:27
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1074985
|2006.10.26 14:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.26 16:27
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.49
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1076307
|2006.10.26 16:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 12:32
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1076309
|2006.10.26 16:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2532
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 12:32
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.98
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1084451
|2006.10.27 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 13:07
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1084463
|2006.10.27 12:33
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 13:07
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.05
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|437.10
|Closed P/L:
|437.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1053712
|2006.10.24 14:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|1
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1-30
|1053714
|2006.10.24 14:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-382.00
|1
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1-30
|1085751
|2006.10.27 13:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|1053565
|2006.10.24 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.00
|1001
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
|1053566
|2006.10.24 14:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-532.00
|1001
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
|1085752
|2006.10.27 13:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.01
|2
|L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-472.01
|Floating P/L:
|-472.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|437.10
|Floating P/L:
|-472.01
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|1 437.10
|Equity:
|965.09
|Free Margin:
|665.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|445.10
|Gross Loss:
|8.00
|Total Net Profit:
|437.10
|Profit Factor:
|55.64
|Expected Payoff:
|23.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|8.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.00 (0.80%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.80% (8.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (89.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (10.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.18
|loss trade:
|-4.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (445.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-8.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|445.10 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|2