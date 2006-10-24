Crown Forex SA

Account: 22039 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10526972006.10.24 12:31balanceDeposit1 000.00
10526992006.10.24 12:32buy0.10gbpusd1.87080.00000.00002006.10.24 14:191.87020.000.000.00-6.00
 1001L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-60
10535542006.10.24 14:20buy0.10gbpusd1.87040.00000.00002006.10.24 14:211.87040.000.000.000.00
 1001L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
10535552006.10.24 14:20sell0.20eurusd1.25400.00000.00002006.10.24 14:211.25410.000.000.00-2.00
 1001L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
10537252006.10.24 14:52buy0.10eurusd1.25430.00000.00002006.10.24 15:221.25630.000.000.0020.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
10537272006.10.24 14:52sell0.20usdchf1.26870.00000.00002006.10.24 15:241.26670.000.000.0031.58
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
10542292006.10.24 15:24buy0.10eurusd1.25620.00000.00002006.10.25 18:201.26120.000.000.0050.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30
10542302006.10.24 15:24sell0.20usdchf1.26661.26640.00002006.10.24 19:431.26640.000.000.003.16
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-30[sl]
10644022006.10.25 18:20buy0.10eurusd1.26140.00000.00002006.10.26 02:091.26350.000.000.0021.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10644092006.10.25 18:20sell0.20usdchf1.26320.00000.00002006.10.26 02:101.26120.000.000.0031.72
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10680272006.10.26 02:10buy0.10eurusd1.26370.00000.00002006.10.26 07:011.26540.000.000.0017.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10680282006.10.26 02:10sell0.20usdchf1.26121.26060.00002006.10.26 07:011.25830.000.000.0046.09
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10695572006.10.26 07:01buy0.10eurusd1.26540.00000.00002006.10.26 14:361.26740.000.000.0020.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10695592006.10.26 07:01sell0.20usdchf1.25820.00000.00002006.10.26 14:361.25600.000.000.0035.03
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10749832006.10.26 14:36buy0.10eurusd1.26770.00000.00002006.10.26 16:271.26910.000.000.0014.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10749852006.10.26 14:36sell0.20usdchf1.25590.00000.00002006.10.26 16:271.25330.000.000.0041.49
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10763072006.10.26 16:27buy0.10eurusd1.26930.00000.00002006.10.27 12:321.27170.000.000.0024.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10763092006.10.26 16:27sell0.20usdchf1.25320.00000.00002006.10.27 12:321.25070.000.000.0039.98
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10844512006.10.27 12:33buy0.10eurusd1.27200.00000.00002006.10.27 13:071.27380.000.000.0018.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10844632006.10.27 12:33sell0.20usdchf1.25020.00000.00002006.10.27 13:071.24820.000.000.0032.05
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 437.10
Closed P/L: 437.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10537122006.10.24 14:52buy0.10eurusd1.25440.00000.0000 1.27340.000.000.00190.00
 1L/S HedgeEA V.4-1-30
10537142006.10.24 14:52sell0.20eurusd1.25440.00000.0000 1.27350.000.000.00-382.00
 1L/S HedgeEA V.4-1-30
10857512006.10.27 13:07buy0.10eurusd1.27380.00000.0000 1.27340.000.000.00-4.00
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
10535652006.10.24 14:22buy0.10gbpusd1.87040.00000.0000 1.89680.000.000.00264.00
 1001L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
10535662006.10.24 14:22sell0.20gbpusd1.87030.00000.0000 1.89690.000.000.00-532.00
 1001L/S HedgeEA V.4-1001-5
10857522006.10.27 13:07sell0.20usdchf1.24810.00000.0000 1.24860.000.000.00-8.01
 2L/S HedgeEA V.4-2-1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -472.01
 Floating P/L: -472.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 437.10 Floating P/L: -472.01 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 1 437.10 Equity: 965.09 Free Margin: 665.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 445.10 Gross Loss: 8.00 Total Net Profit: 437.10
Profit Factor: 55.64 Expected Payoff: 23.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 8.00 Maximal Drawdown: 8.00 (0.80%) Relative Drawdown: 0.80% (8.00)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (89.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (10.53%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -6.00
Average profit trade: 26.18 loss trade: -4.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (445.10) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-8.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 445.10 (17) consecutive loss (count): -8.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 2