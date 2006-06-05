Strategy Tester Report
HedgeEA_v5_4

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.06.05 05:00 - 2006.10.27 00:00 (2005.08.11 - 2006.10.27)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersExpertName="HedgeEA V.5.4"; Magic=100; Symbol1="GBPJPY"; Symbol1isLong=true; Symbol2="CHFJPY"; Symbol2isLong=false; Lotsizes="Set Ratio to 1 to use equal"; Lots=0.01; Ratio=1.8; Data=" Input Data "; StopManageAcc=false; ProfitTarget=50; MaxLoss=0; Data2="Correlation Settings"; UseCorrelation=false; cPeriod=20; MinCorrelation=0.8; MaxCorrelation=1; Data3="Bollinger Band Settings"; UseBollinger=false; Bollinger_Symbol="GBPCHF"; Bollinger_Period=1440; Data4="SWAP Settings"; UseSwap=true; Data5="Money Management"; AccountIsMicro=true; MoneyManagement=true; Risk=15;
Bars in test2580Ticks modelled28579Modelling quality48.08%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit1919.07Gross profit1919.07Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff56.44
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades34Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)34 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)34 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade86.77loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade56.44loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)34 (1919.07)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1919.07 (34)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins34consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.05 05:00buy10.10210.230.000.00
22006.06.05 10:45close10.10210.980.000.0063.79563.79
32006.06.05 10:50buy20.10210.250.000.00
42006.06.05 11:10close20.10210.840.000.0050.18613.97
52006.06.05 11:15buy30.10210.560.000.00
62006.06.06 17:45close30.10211.150.000.0052.49666.46
72006.06.06 17:50buy40.10211.340.000.00
82006.06.13 17:05close40.10212.170.000.0086.77753.24
92006.06.13 17:10buy50.10212.150.000.00
102006.06.15 14:50close50.10212.650.000.0051.78805.02
112006.06.15 14:59buy60.10212.520.000.00
122006.06.16 12:50close60.10213.140.000.0055.04860.06
132006.06.16 12:59buy70.10213.070.000.00
142006.06.19 01:20close70.10213.750.000.0060.14920.20
152006.06.19 01:30buy80.10213.640.000.00
162006.07.14 06:45close80.10213.560.000.0055.62975.82
172006.07.14 06:50buy90.10213.790.000.00
182006.07.18 18:10close90.10214.330.000.0050.551026.37
192006.07.18 18:15buy100.10214.360.000.00
202006.07.19 12:20close100.10215.030.000.0059.291085.66
212006.07.19 12:29buy110.10214.940.000.00
222006.07.20 04:45close110.10215.460.000.0051.161136.82
232006.07.20 04:50buy120.10215.550.000.00
242006.07.20 14:50close120.10216.310.000.0064.641201.46
252006.07.20 14:59buy130.10216.370.000.00
262006.08.03 14:10close130.10216.870.000.0074.891276.35
272006.08.03 14:15buy140.10216.540.000.00
282006.08.03 16:10close140.10217.270.000.0062.081338.43
292006.08.03 16:15buy150.11217.340.000.00
302006.08.04 11:20close150.11217.970.000.0061.481399.91
312006.08.04 11:29buy160.11217.840.000.00
322006.08.04 14:15close160.11218.510.000.0062.681462.59
332006.08.04 14:20buy170.11218.470.000.00
342006.08.07 12:45close170.11219.000.000.0052.131514.73
352006.08.07 12:50buy180.12219.310.000.00
362006.08.08 21:05close180.12219.880.000.0060.941575.67
372006.08.08 21:10buy190.12219.300.000.00
382006.08.08 23:10close190.12219.910.000.0062.251637.92
392006.08.08 23:15buy200.13219.840.000.00
402006.08.11 17:35close200.13220.240.000.0059.261697.18
412006.08.11 17:40buy210.13220.080.000.00
422006.08.14 10:15close210.13220.530.000.0052.761749.94
432006.08.14 10:20buy220.14220.370.000.00
442006.08.23 16:35close220.14220.570.000.0052.941802.88
452006.08.23 16:40buy230.14220.480.000.00
462006.08.25 09:45close230.14220.830.000.0054.631857.51
472006.08.25 09:50buy240.14221.040.000.00
482006.08.25 13:10close240.14221.500.000.0054.771912.28
492006.08.25 13:15buy250.14221.640.000.00
502006.08.28 16:35close250.14222.130.000.0061.591973.86
512006.08.28 16:40buy260.15222.020.000.00
522006.08.30 10:15close260.15222.480.000.0065.632039.49
532006.08.30 10:20buy270.16222.380.000.00
542006.08.30 16:10close270.16222.760.000.0051.712091.20
552006.08.30 16:15buy280.16222.810.000.00
562006.08.30 21:15close280.16223.200.000.0053.072144.27
572006.08.30 21:20buy290.17223.210.000.00
582006.08.31 03:05close290.17223.490.000.0052.272196.54
592006.08.31 03:10buy300.17223.560.000.00
602006.10.09 07:20close300.17222.930.000.0054.352250.90
612006.10.09 07:29buy310.17223.000.000.00
622006.10.20 14:50close310.17223.000.000.0051.102301.99
632006.10.20 14:59buy320.18223.080.000.00
642006.10.20 18:29close320.18223.470.000.0059.702361.69
652006.10.20 18:30buy330.18223.560.000.00
662006.10.26 10:50close330.18223.740.000.0052.522414.22
672006.10.26 10:59buy340.19223.780.000.00
682006.10.26 23:59close at stop340.19223.810.000.004.852419.07