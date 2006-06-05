|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.06.05 05:00 - 2006.10.27 00:00 (2005.08.11 - 2006.10.27)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExpertName="HedgeEA V.5.4"; Magic=100; Symbol1="GBPJPY"; Symbol1isLong=true; Symbol2="CHFJPY"; Symbol2isLong=false; Lotsizes="Set Ratio to 1 to use equal"; Lots=0.01; Ratio=1.8; Data=" Input Data "; StopManageAcc=false; ProfitTarget=50; MaxLoss=0; Data2="Correlation Settings"; UseCorrelation=false; cPeriod=20; MinCorrelation=0.8; MaxCorrelation=1; Data3="Bollinger Band Settings"; UseBollinger=false; Bollinger_Symbol="GBPCHF"; Bollinger_Period=1440; Data4="SWAP Settings"; UseSwap=true; Data5="Money Management"; AccountIsMicro=true; MoneyManagement=true; Risk=15;
|Bars in test
|2580
|Ticks modelled
|28579
|Modelling quality
|48.08%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|1919.07
|Gross profit
|1919.07
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|56.44
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|34
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|34 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|86.77
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|56.44
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|34 (1919.07)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1919.07 (34)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|34
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.05 05:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|210.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2006.06.05 10:45
|close
|1
|0.10
|210.98
|0.00
|0.00
|63.79
|563.79
|3
|2006.06.05 10:50
|buy
|2
|0.10
|210.25
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2006.06.05 11:10
|close
|2
|0.10
|210.84
|0.00
|0.00
|50.18
|613.97
|5
|2006.06.05 11:15
|buy
|3
|0.10
|210.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2006.06.06 17:45
|close
|3
|0.10
|211.15
|0.00
|0.00
|52.49
|666.46
|7
|2006.06.06 17:50
|buy
|4
|0.10
|211.34
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2006.06.13 17:05
|close
|4
|0.10
|212.17
|0.00
|0.00
|86.77
|753.24
|9
|2006.06.13 17:10
|buy
|5
|0.10
|212.15
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2006.06.15 14:50
|close
|5
|0.10
|212.65
|0.00
|0.00
|51.78
|805.02
|11
|2006.06.15 14:59
|buy
|6
|0.10
|212.52
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2006.06.16 12:50
|close
|6
|0.10
|213.14
|0.00
|0.00
|55.04
|860.06
|13
|2006.06.16 12:59
|buy
|7
|0.10
|213.07
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2006.06.19 01:20
|close
|7
|0.10
|213.75
|0.00
|0.00
|60.14
|920.20
|15
|2006.06.19 01:30
|buy
|8
|0.10
|213.64
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2006.07.14 06:45
|close
|8
|0.10
|213.56
|0.00
|0.00
|55.62
|975.82
|17
|2006.07.14 06:50
|buy
|9
|0.10
|213.79
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2006.07.18 18:10
|close
|9
|0.10
|214.33
|0.00
|0.00
|50.55
|1026.37
|19
|2006.07.18 18:15
|buy
|10
|0.10
|214.36
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2006.07.19 12:20
|close
|10
|0.10
|215.03
|0.00
|0.00
|59.29
|1085.66
|21
|2006.07.19 12:29
|buy
|11
|0.10
|214.94
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2006.07.20 04:45
|close
|11
|0.10
|215.46
|0.00
|0.00
|51.16
|1136.82
|23
|2006.07.20 04:50
|buy
|12
|0.10
|215.55
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2006.07.20 14:50
|close
|12
|0.10
|216.31
|0.00
|0.00
|64.64
|1201.46
|25
|2006.07.20 14:59
|buy
|13
|0.10
|216.37
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2006.08.03 14:10
|close
|13
|0.10
|216.87
|0.00
|0.00
|74.89
|1276.35
|27
|2006.08.03 14:15
|buy
|14
|0.10
|216.54
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2006.08.03 16:10
|close
|14
|0.10
|217.27
|0.00
|0.00
|62.08
|1338.43
|29
|2006.08.03 16:15
|buy
|15
|0.11
|217.34
|0.00
|0.00
|30
|2006.08.04 11:20
|close
|15
|0.11
|217.97
|0.00
|0.00
|61.48
|1399.91
|31
|2006.08.04 11:29
|buy
|16
|0.11
|217.84
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2006.08.04 14:15
|close
|16
|0.11
|218.51
|0.00
|0.00
|62.68
|1462.59
|33
|2006.08.04 14:20
|buy
|17
|0.11
|218.47
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2006.08.07 12:45
|close
|17
|0.11
|219.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.13
|1514.73
|35
|2006.08.07 12:50
|buy
|18
|0.12
|219.31
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2006.08.08 21:05
|close
|18
|0.12
|219.88
|0.00
|0.00
|60.94
|1575.67
|37
|2006.08.08 21:10
|buy
|19
|0.12
|219.30
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2006.08.08 23:10
|close
|19
|0.12
|219.91
|0.00
|0.00
|62.25
|1637.92
|39
|2006.08.08 23:15
|buy
|20
|0.13
|219.84
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2006.08.11 17:35
|close
|20
|0.13
|220.24
|0.00
|0.00
|59.26
|1697.18
|41
|2006.08.11 17:40
|buy
|21
|0.13
|220.08
|0.00
|0.00
|42
|2006.08.14 10:15
|close
|21
|0.13
|220.53
|0.00
|0.00
|52.76
|1749.94
|43
|2006.08.14 10:20
|buy
|22
|0.14
|220.37
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2006.08.23 16:35
|close
|22
|0.14
|220.57
|0.00
|0.00
|52.94
|1802.88
|45
|2006.08.23 16:40
|buy
|23
|0.14
|220.48
|0.00
|0.00
|46
|2006.08.25 09:45
|close
|23
|0.14
|220.83
|0.00
|0.00
|54.63
|1857.51
|47
|2006.08.25 09:50
|buy
|24
|0.14
|221.04
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2006.08.25 13:10
|close
|24
|0.14
|221.50
|0.00
|0.00
|54.77
|1912.28
|49
|2006.08.25 13:15
|buy
|25
|0.14
|221.64
|0.00
|0.00
|50
|2006.08.28 16:35
|close
|25
|0.14
|222.13
|0.00
|0.00
|61.59
|1973.86
|51
|2006.08.28 16:40
|buy
|26
|0.15
|222.02
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|2006.08.30 10:15
|close
|26
|0.15
|222.48
|0.00
|0.00
|65.63
|2039.49
|53
|2006.08.30 10:20
|buy
|27
|0.16
|222.38
|0.00
|0.00
|54
|2006.08.30 16:10
|close
|27
|0.16
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|51.71
|2091.20
|55
|2006.08.30 16:15
|buy
|28
|0.16
|222.81
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2006.08.30 21:15
|close
|28
|0.16
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|53.07
|2144.27
|57
|2006.08.30 21:20
|buy
|29
|0.17
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|58
|2006.08.31 03:05
|close
|29
|0.17
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|52.27
|2196.54
|59
|2006.08.31 03:10
|buy
|30
|0.17
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|60
|2006.10.09 07:20
|close
|30
|0.17
|222.93
|0.00
|0.00
|54.35
|2250.90
|61
|2006.10.09 07:29
|buy
|31
|0.17
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62
|2006.10.20 14:50
|close
|31
|0.17
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.10
|2301.99
|63
|2006.10.20 14:59
|buy
|32
|0.18
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|64
|2006.10.20 18:29
|close
|32
|0.18
|223.47
|0.00
|0.00
|59.70
|2361.69
|65
|2006.10.20 18:30
|buy
|33
|0.18
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|66
|2006.10.26 10:50
|close
|33
|0.18
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|52.52
|2414.22
|67
|2006.10.26 10:59
|buy
|34
|0.19
|223.78
|0.00
|0.00
|68
|2006.10.26 23:59
|close at stop
|34
|0.19
|223.81
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|2419.07