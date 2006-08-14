Strategy Tester Report
HedgeEA_v5_4

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.08.14 13:00 - 2006.10.27 00:00 (2005.08.11 - 2006.10.27)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersExpertName="HedgeEA V.5.4"; Magic=100; Symbol1="GBPJPY"; Symbol1isLong=true; Symbol2="CHFJPY"; Symbol2isLong=false; Lotsizes="Set Ratio to 1 to use equal"; Lots=0.01; Ratio=1.8; Data=" Input Data "; StopManageAcc=false; ProfitTarget=50; MaxLoss=0; Data2="Correlation Settings"; UseCorrelation=false; cPeriod=20; MinCorrelation=0.8; MaxCorrelation=1; Data3="Bollinger Band Settings"; UseBollinger=false; Bollinger_Symbol="GBPCHF"; Bollinger_Period=1440; Data4="SWAP Settings"; UseSwap=true; Data5="Money Management"; AccountIsMicro=true; MoneyManagement=true; Risk=15;
Bars in test1379Ticks modelled14857Modelling quality46.41%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit2300.65Gross profit2428.22Gross loss-127.57
Profit factor19.03Expected payoff63.91
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown127.57 (1.72%)Relative drawdown1.72% (127.57)
Total trades36Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)36 (97.22%)
Profit trades (% of total)35 (97.22%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (2.78%)
Largestprofit trade149.94loss trade-127.57
Averageprofit trade69.38loss trade-127.57
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)35 (2428.22)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-127.57)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2428.22 (35)consecutive loss (count of losses)-127.57 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins35consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.08.14 13:00buy10.38220.090.000.00
22006.08.14 16:35close10.38220.250.000.0051.715051.71
32006.08.14 16:40buy20.38220.300.000.00
42006.08.15 09:20close20.38220.550.000.0089.405141.11
52006.08.15 09:29buy30.39220.240.000.00
62006.08.15 15:50close30.39220.520.000.0092.875233.98
72006.08.15 15:59buy40.40220.070.000.00
82006.08.16 17:45close40.40220.210.000.0056.685290.66
92006.08.16 17:50buy50.40220.300.000.00
102006.08.22 19:50close50.40220.290.000.0050.915341.57
112006.08.22 19:59buy60.41220.360.000.00
122006.08.23 16:10close60.41220.530.000.0068.565410.13
132006.08.23 16:15buy70.41220.470.000.00
142006.08.23 16:50close70.41220.650.000.0062.765472.89
152006.08.23 16:59buy80.42220.720.000.00
162006.08.25 09:45close80.42220.830.000.0077.315550.19
172006.08.25 09:50buy90.42221.040.000.00
182006.08.25 11:40close90.42221.250.000.0075.015625.20
192006.08.25 11:45buy100.43221.220.000.00
202006.08.25 12:50close100.43221.380.000.0058.525683.72
212006.08.25 12:59buy110.43221.400.000.00
222006.08.25 13:15close110.43221.540.000.0051.205734.92
232006.08.25 13:20buy120.44221.720.000.00
242006.08.28 10:20close120.44221.880.000.0069.845804.76
252006.08.28 10:29buy130.44221.960.000.00
262006.08.28 16:35close130.44222.130.000.0063.625868.38
272006.08.28 16:40buy140.45222.020.000.00
282006.08.28 16:45close140.45222.250.000.0088.035956.41
292006.08.28 16:50buy150.45222.080.000.00
302006.08.28 17:45close150.45222.220.000.0053.586009.99
312006.08.28 17:50buy160.46222.410.000.00
322006.08.30 10:40close160.46222.490.000.0052.116062.10
332006.08.30 10:45buy170.46222.480.000.00
342006.08.30 10:50close170.46222.630.000.0058.696120.79
352006.08.30 10:59buy180.46222.450.000.00
362006.08.30 13:05close180.46222.740.000.00113.456234.24
372006.08.30 13:10buy190.47222.620.000.00
382006.08.30 16:10close190.47222.760.000.0055.966290.20
392006.08.30 16:15buy200.48222.810.000.00
402006.08.30 17:20close200.48222.980.000.0069.406359.60
412006.08.30 17:29buy210.48222.960.000.00
422006.08.30 19:40close210.48223.130.000.0069.406429.00
432006.08.30 19:45buy220.49223.060.000.00
442006.08.30 21:15close220.49223.200.000.0058.346487.34
452006.08.30 21:20buy230.49223.210.000.00
462006.08.31 03:05close230.49223.490.000.00149.946637.28
472006.08.31 03:10buy240.50223.560.000.00
482006.08.31 09:20close240.50223.690.000.0055.286692.56
492006.08.31 09:29buy250.50223.760.000.00
502006.10.09 07:20close250.50222.930.000.0065.676758.23
512006.10.09 07:29buy260.50223.000.000.00
522006.10.09 09:20close260.50223.120.000.0051.036809.26
532006.10.09 09:29buy270.50223.010.000.00
542006.10.20 14:15close270.50222.850.000.0079.056888.31
552006.10.20 14:20buy280.50222.860.000.00
562006.10.20 14:50close280.50223.000.000.0059.536947.84
572006.10.20 14:59buy290.50223.080.000.00
582006.10.20 17:05close290.50223.220.000.0059.547007.38
592006.10.20 17:10buy300.50222.990.000.00
602006.10.20 17:29close300.50223.170.000.0076.547083.92
612006.10.20 17:30buy310.50223.260.000.00
622006.10.20 18:29close310.50223.470.000.0089.307173.22
632006.10.20 18:30buy320.50223.560.000.00
642006.10.20 21:05close320.50223.680.000.0051.037224.25
652006.10.20 21:10buy330.50223.560.000.00
662006.10.20 21:20close330.50223.740.000.0076.547300.79
672006.10.20 21:29buy340.50223.670.000.00
682006.10.24 15:15close340.50223.770.000.0065.167365.95
692006.10.24 15:20buy350.50223.880.000.00
702006.10.26 15:10close350.50223.920.000.0062.277428.22
712006.10.26 15:15buy360.50224.100.000.00
722006.10.26 23:59close at stop360.50223.800.000.00-127.577300.65