|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.08.14 13:00 - 2006.10.27 00:00 (2005.08.11 - 2006.10.27)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExpertName="HedgeEA V.5.4"; Magic=100; Symbol1="GBPJPY"; Symbol1isLong=true; Symbol2="CHFJPY"; Symbol2isLong=false; Lotsizes="Set Ratio to 1 to use equal"; Lots=0.01; Ratio=1.8; Data=" Input Data "; StopManageAcc=false; ProfitTarget=50; MaxLoss=0; Data2="Correlation Settings"; UseCorrelation=false; cPeriod=20; MinCorrelation=0.8; MaxCorrelation=1; Data3="Bollinger Band Settings"; UseBollinger=false; Bollinger_Symbol="GBPCHF"; Bollinger_Period=1440; Data4="SWAP Settings"; UseSwap=true; Data5="Money Management"; AccountIsMicro=true; MoneyManagement=true; Risk=15;
|Bars in test
|1379
|Ticks modelled
|14857
|Modelling quality
|46.41%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|2300.65
|Gross profit
|2428.22
|Gross loss
|-127.57
|Profit factor
|19.03
|Expected payoff
|63.91
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|127.57 (1.72%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.72% (127.57)
|Total trades
|36
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|36 (97.22%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|35 (97.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (2.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|149.94
|loss trade
|-127.57
|Average
|profit trade
|69.38
|loss trade
|-127.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|35 (2428.22)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-127.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2428.22 (35)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-127.57 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|35
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.08.14 13:00
|buy
|1
|0.38
|220.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2006.08.14 16:35
|close
|1
|0.38
|220.25
|0.00
|0.00
|51.71
|5051.71
|3
|2006.08.14 16:40
|buy
|2
|0.38
|220.30
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2006.08.15 09:20
|close
|2
|0.38
|220.55
|0.00
|0.00
|89.40
|5141.11
|5
|2006.08.15 09:29
|buy
|3
|0.39
|220.24
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2006.08.15 15:50
|close
|3
|0.39
|220.52
|0.00
|0.00
|92.87
|5233.98
|7
|2006.08.15 15:59
|buy
|4
|0.40
|220.07
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2006.08.16 17:45
|close
|4
|0.40
|220.21
|0.00
|0.00
|56.68
|5290.66
|9
|2006.08.16 17:50
|buy
|5
|0.40
|220.30
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2006.08.22 19:50
|close
|5
|0.40
|220.29
|0.00
|0.00
|50.91
|5341.57
|11
|2006.08.22 19:59
|buy
|6
|0.41
|220.36
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2006.08.23 16:10
|close
|6
|0.41
|220.53
|0.00
|0.00
|68.56
|5410.13
|13
|2006.08.23 16:15
|buy
|7
|0.41
|220.47
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2006.08.23 16:50
|close
|7
|0.41
|220.65
|0.00
|0.00
|62.76
|5472.89
|15
|2006.08.23 16:59
|buy
|8
|0.42
|220.72
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2006.08.25 09:45
|close
|8
|0.42
|220.83
|0.00
|0.00
|77.31
|5550.19
|17
|2006.08.25 09:50
|buy
|9
|0.42
|221.04
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2006.08.25 11:40
|close
|9
|0.42
|221.25
|0.00
|0.00
|75.01
|5625.20
|19
|2006.08.25 11:45
|buy
|10
|0.43
|221.22
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2006.08.25 12:50
|close
|10
|0.43
|221.38
|0.00
|0.00
|58.52
|5683.72
|21
|2006.08.25 12:59
|buy
|11
|0.43
|221.40
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2006.08.25 13:15
|close
|11
|0.43
|221.54
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|5734.92
|23
|2006.08.25 13:20
|buy
|12
|0.44
|221.72
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2006.08.28 10:20
|close
|12
|0.44
|221.88
|0.00
|0.00
|69.84
|5804.76
|25
|2006.08.28 10:29
|buy
|13
|0.44
|221.96
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2006.08.28 16:35
|close
|13
|0.44
|222.13
|0.00
|0.00
|63.62
|5868.38
|27
|2006.08.28 16:40
|buy
|14
|0.45
|222.02
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2006.08.28 16:45
|close
|14
|0.45
|222.25
|0.00
|0.00
|88.03
|5956.41
|29
|2006.08.28 16:50
|buy
|15
|0.45
|222.08
|0.00
|0.00
|30
|2006.08.28 17:45
|close
|15
|0.45
|222.22
|0.00
|0.00
|53.58
|6009.99
|31
|2006.08.28 17:50
|buy
|16
|0.46
|222.41
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2006.08.30 10:40
|close
|16
|0.46
|222.49
|0.00
|0.00
|52.11
|6062.10
|33
|2006.08.30 10:45
|buy
|17
|0.46
|222.48
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2006.08.30 10:50
|close
|17
|0.46
|222.63
|0.00
|0.00
|58.69
|6120.79
|35
|2006.08.30 10:59
|buy
|18
|0.46
|222.45
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2006.08.30 13:05
|close
|18
|0.46
|222.74
|0.00
|0.00
|113.45
|6234.24
|37
|2006.08.30 13:10
|buy
|19
|0.47
|222.62
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2006.08.30 16:10
|close
|19
|0.47
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|55.96
|6290.20
|39
|2006.08.30 16:15
|buy
|20
|0.48
|222.81
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2006.08.30 17:20
|close
|20
|0.48
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|69.40
|6359.60
|41
|2006.08.30 17:29
|buy
|21
|0.48
|222.96
|0.00
|0.00
|42
|2006.08.30 19:40
|close
|21
|0.48
|223.13
|0.00
|0.00
|69.40
|6429.00
|43
|2006.08.30 19:45
|buy
|22
|0.49
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2006.08.30 21:15
|close
|22
|0.49
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|58.34
|6487.34
|45
|2006.08.30 21:20
|buy
|23
|0.49
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|46
|2006.08.31 03:05
|close
|23
|0.49
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|149.94
|6637.28
|47
|2006.08.31 03:10
|buy
|24
|0.50
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2006.08.31 09:20
|close
|24
|0.50
|223.69
|0.00
|0.00
|55.28
|6692.56
|49
|2006.08.31 09:29
|buy
|25
|0.50
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|50
|2006.10.09 07:20
|close
|25
|0.50
|222.93
|0.00
|0.00
|65.67
|6758.23
|51
|2006.10.09 07:29
|buy
|26
|0.50
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|2006.10.09 09:20
|close
|26
|0.50
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|51.03
|6809.26
|53
|2006.10.09 09:29
|buy
|27
|0.50
|223.01
|0.00
|0.00
|54
|2006.10.20 14:15
|close
|27
|0.50
|222.85
|0.00
|0.00
|79.05
|6888.31
|55
|2006.10.20 14:20
|buy
|28
|0.50
|222.86
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2006.10.20 14:50
|close
|28
|0.50
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.53
|6947.84
|57
|2006.10.20 14:59
|buy
|29
|0.50
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|58
|2006.10.20 17:05
|close
|29
|0.50
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|59.54
|7007.38
|59
|2006.10.20 17:10
|buy
|30
|0.50
|222.99
|0.00
|0.00
|60
|2006.10.20 17:29
|close
|30
|0.50
|223.17
|0.00
|0.00
|76.54
|7083.92
|61
|2006.10.20 17:30
|buy
|31
|0.50
|223.26
|0.00
|0.00
|62
|2006.10.20 18:29
|close
|31
|0.50
|223.47
|0.00
|0.00
|89.30
|7173.22
|63
|2006.10.20 18:30
|buy
|32
|0.50
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|64
|2006.10.20 21:05
|close
|32
|0.50
|223.68
|0.00
|0.00
|51.03
|7224.25
|65
|2006.10.20 21:10
|buy
|33
|0.50
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|66
|2006.10.20 21:20
|close
|33
|0.50
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|76.54
|7300.79
|67
|2006.10.20 21:29
|buy
|34
|0.50
|223.67
|0.00
|0.00
|68
|2006.10.24 15:15
|close
|34
|0.50
|223.77
|0.00
|0.00
|65.16
|7365.95
|69
|2006.10.24 15:20
|buy
|35
|0.50
|223.88
|0.00
|0.00
|70
|2006.10.26 15:10
|close
|35
|0.50
|223.92
|0.00
|0.00
|62.27
|7428.22
|71
|2006.10.26 15:15
|buy
|36
|0.50
|224.10
|0.00
|0.00
|72
|2006.10.26 23:59
|close at stop
|36
|0.50
|223.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.57
|7300.65