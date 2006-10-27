|Account: 300377
|Name: Phoenix
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 16:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5780127
|2006.10.27 08:25
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|223.90
|223.06
|224.32
|2006.10.27 16:11
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-214.47
|5783269
|2006.10.27 11:34
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.56
|117.72
|118.98
|2006.10.27 16:05
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-214.07
|5751504
|2006.10.25 21:01
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.20
|118.36
|119.62
|2006.10.26 19:47
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|-212.91
|5721189
|2006.10.23 19:15
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.31
|224.15
|222.89
|2006.10.26 15:25
|224.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.55
|-282.68
|5751172
|2006.10.25 20:30
|buy
|0.40
|euraud
|1.6560
|1.6476
|1.6602
|2006.10.26 14:32
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.66
|127.98
|5718958
|2006.10.23 16:45
|sell
|0.40
|euraud
|1.6556
|1.6640
|1.6514
|2006.10.25 04:56
|1.6514
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|127.91
|5675129
|2006.10.19 07:59
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.87
|118.87
|119.29
|2006.10.23 15:44
|119.29
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|105.62
|5709517
|2006.10.23 06:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|223.61
|223.61
|223.19
|2006.10.23 12:18
|223.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.74
|5641389
|2006.10.17 11:45
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6615
|1.6699
|1.6573
|2006.10.23 09:31
|1.6573
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|63.87
|5686176
|2006.10.19 17:50
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.85
|222.69
|221.43
|2006.10.20 12:58
|222.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.77
|-212.86
|5610737
|2006.10.13 19:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1439
|1.1314
|2006.10.19 19:02
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.61
|159.11
|5639238
|2006.10.17 10:06
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7538
|0.7584
|0.7514
|2006.10.19 17:44
|0.7584
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|-92.00
|5630232
|2006.10.16 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.2604
|1.2478
|2006.10.19 17:43
|1.2604
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-168.00
|5675325
|2006.10.19 08:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|222.06
|222.90
|221.64
|2006.10.19 11:48
|221.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.12
|5658234
|2006.10.18 08:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|221.07
|222.33
|2006.10.18 15:30
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.11
|5627021
|2006.10.16 16:14
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.86
|221.02
|222.28
|2006.10.17 19:44
|222.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|106.13
|5639383
|2006.10.17 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.05
|119.89
|118.63
|2006.10.17 12:46
|118.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.81
|5601759
|2006.10.13 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|94.07
|94.91
|93.65
|2006.10.16 10:47
|93.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|35.18
|5599817
|2006.10.13 10:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.65
|-282.41
|Closed P/L:
|-323.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5778971
|2006.10.27 05:47
|sell
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.5919
|1.6003
|1.5877
|1.5903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.45
|5791188
|2006.10.27 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.85
|222.01
|223.27
|222.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.89
|Floating P/L:
|35.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-323.06
|Floating P/L:
|35.89
|Margin:
|114.22
|Balance:
|676.94
|Equity:
|712.83
|Free Margin:
|597.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 106.79
|Gross Loss:
|1 429.85
|Total Net Profit:
|-323.06
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-17.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|323.06
|Maximal Drawdown:
|950.92 (58.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|58.42% (950.92)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|148.50
|loss trade:
|-314.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|100.62
|loss trade:
|-204.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (531.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-950.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|531.54 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-950.92 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2