North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 300377 Name: Phoenix Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 04:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57515042006.10.25 21:01buy0.30usdjpy119.20118.36119.622006.10.26 19:47118.360.000.004.76-212.91
57211892006.10.23 19:15sell0.40gbpjpy223.31224.15222.892006.10.26 15:25224.150.000.00-31.55-282.68
57511722006.10.25 20:30buy0.40euraud1.65601.64761.66022006.10.26 14:321.66020.000.00-5.66127.98
57189582006.10.23 16:45sell0.40euraud1.65561.66401.65142006.10.25 04:561.65140.000.001.16127.91
56751292006.10.19 07:59buy0.30usdjpy118.87118.87119.292006.10.23 15:44119.290.000.003.19105.62
57095172006.10.23 06:15sell0.30gbpjpy223.61223.61223.192006.10.23 12:18223.190.000.000.00105.74
56413892006.10.17 11:45sell0.20euraud1.66151.66991.65732006.10.23 09:311.65730.000.001.7363.87
56861762006.10.19 17:50sell0.30gbpjpy221.85222.69221.432006.10.20 12:58222.690.000.00-4.77-212.86
56107372006.10.13 19:47sell0.30usdcad1.13741.14391.13142006.10.19 19:021.13140.000.00-10.61159.11
56392382006.10.17 10:06sell0.20audusd0.75380.75840.75142006.10.19 17:440.75840.000.00-2.80-92.00
56302322006.10.16 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.25201.26041.24782006.10.19 17:431.26040.000.001.50-168.00
56753252006.10.19 08:30sell0.30gbpjpy222.06222.90221.642006.10.19 11:48221.640.000.000.00106.12
56582342006.10.18 08:45buy0.30gbpjpy221.91221.07222.332006.10.18 15:30222.330.000.000.00106.11
56270212006.10.16 16:14buy0.30gbpjpy221.86221.02222.282006.10.17 19:44222.280.000.002.97106.13
56393832006.10.17 10:15sell0.20usdjpy119.05119.89118.632006.10.17 12:46118.630.000.000.0070.81
56017592006.10.13 12:45sell0.10chfjpy94.0794.9193.652006.10.16 10:4793.650.000.00-0.5735.18
55998172006.10.13 10:14balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -40.65 146.13
Closed P/L: 105.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 105.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 105.48 Equity: 1 105.48 Free Margin: 1 105.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 106.79 Gross Loss: 1 001.31 Total Net Profit: 105.48
Profit Factor: 1.11 Expected Payoff: 6.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 522.38 (32.09%) Relative Drawdown: 32.09% (522.38)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (68.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (31.25%)
Largest profit trade: 148.50 loss trade: -314.23
Average profit trade: 100.62 loss trade: -200.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (531.54) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-522.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 531.54 (5) consecutive loss (count): -522.38 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2