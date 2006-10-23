Gimex Group

Account: 42952 Name: Demo3 Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 17:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20614712006.10.23 11:37balanceDeposit500.00
20675632006.10.24 13:45buy0.01usdcad1.13131.12481.13732006.10.24 20:471.12480.000.000.00-5.78
20633972006.10.23 18:00buy0.01audusd0.75790.75330.76032006.10.25 03:300.76030.000.000.002.40
20628672006.10.23 15:45sell0.01euraud1.65541.66381.65122006.10.25 03:571.65120.000.000.043.20
20670482006.10.24 11:30buy0.01eurusd1.25411.24571.25832006.10.25 12:321.25830.000.00-0.044.20
20627502006.10.23 15:30buy0.01eurjpy149.73148.89150.152006.10.25 20:18150.150.000.000.023.52
20636542006.10.23 19:15sell0.01gbpusd1.87161.88001.86742006.10.25 20:201.88000.000.000.02-5.88
20644202006.10.23 23:45sell0.01usdchf1.26651.27491.26232006.10.26 04:001.26230.000.00-0.313.33
20754282006.10.25 15:00buy0.01audusd0.76030.75570.76272006.10.26 05:050.76270.000.000.002.40
20759452006.10.25 16:15sell0.01eurusd1.25771.26611.25352006.10.26 09:251.26610.000.000.06-8.40
20804012006.10.26 07:15sell0.01usdchf1.26171.27011.25752006.10.26 10:201.25750.000.000.003.34
20768152006.10.25 19:30buy0.01euraud1.65661.64821.66082006.10.26 13:351.66080.000.00-0.163.20
20825432006.10.26 12:45sell0.01usdchf1.25801.26641.25382006.10.26 18:271.25380.000.000.003.35
20638892006.10.23 20:30buy0.01usdjpy119.32118.48119.742006.10.26 18:27118.480.000.000.16-7.09
20637572006.10.23 19:45sell0.01gbpjpy223.34224.18222.922006.10.27 01:55224.180.000.00-0.42-4.96
20616122006.10.23 12:00buy0.01chfjpy94.1993.3594.612006.10.27 02:1294.610.000.00-0.173.54
20835572006.10.26 15:15sell0.01gbpchf2.37242.38082.36822006.10.27 09:562.36820.000.00-0.072.34
20810472006.10.26 09:00sell0.01audusd0.76340.76800.76102006.10.27 14:350.76800.000.000.00-4.60
20866772006.10.27 00:30sell0.01usdjpy118.40119.24117.982006.10.27 14:55117.980.000.000.003.56
20884692006.10.27 07:15buy0.01gbpjpy224.01223.17224.432006.10.27 15:06223.170.000.000.00-5.00
20871002006.10.27 02:12sell0.01chfjpy94.6095.4494.182006.10.27 15:0694.180.000.000.003.57
20859292006.10.26 21:15sell0.01usdchf1.25371.26211.24952006.10.27 15:061.24950.000.00-0.063.36
20827222006.10.26 13:30sell0.01eurusd1.26501.27341.26082006.10.27 15:061.27340.000.000.02-8.40
20727832006.10.25 05:30sell0.01usdcad1.12621.13271.12022006.10.27 15:111.12020.000.00-0.115.36
20782492006.10.25 21:00sell0.01eurjpy150.05150.89149.632006.10.27 15:31149.630.000.00-0.173.58
  0.00 0.00 -1.19 4.14
Closed P/L: 2.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20857512006.10.26 20:30buy0.01euraud1.66121.65281.6654 1.65530.000.00-0.05-4.54
20808632006.10.26 08:45buy0.01eurchf1.59241.58401.5966 1.58990.000.000.02-2.00
20923832006.10.27 15:30buy0.01gbpjpy223.24222.40223.66 223.030.000.000.00-1.25
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 -7.79
 Floating P/L: -7.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.95 Floating P/L: -7.82 Margin: 9.65
Balance: 502.95 Equity: 495.13 Free Margin: 485.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 53.22 Gross Loss: 50.27 Total Net Profit: 2.95
Profit Factor: 1.06 Expected Payoff: 0.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.78 Maximal Drawdown: 14.22 (2.80%) Relative Drawdown: 2.80% (14.22)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 5.25 loss trade: -8.38
Average profit trade: 3.33 loss trade: -6.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (13.34) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-12.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 13.34 (4) consecutive loss (count): -12.31 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1