|Account: 42952
|Name: Demo3
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 17:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2061471
|2006.10.23 11:37
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|2067563
|2006.10.24 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1313
|1.1248
|1.1373
|2006.10.24 20:47
|1.1248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.78
|2063397
|2006.10.23 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7579
|0.7533
|0.7603
|2006.10.25 03:30
|0.7603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2062867
|2006.10.23 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6554
|1.6638
|1.6512
|2006.10.25 03:57
|1.6512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.20
|2067048
|2006.10.24 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2541
|1.2457
|1.2583
|2006.10.25 12:32
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.20
|2062750
|2006.10.23 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.73
|148.89
|150.15
|2006.10.25 20:18
|150.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.52
|2063654
|2006.10.23 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8716
|1.8800
|1.8674
|2006.10.25 20:20
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-5.88
|2064420
|2006.10.23 23:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2665
|1.2749
|1.2623
|2006.10.26 04:00
|1.2623
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|3.33
|2075428
|2006.10.25 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7603
|0.7557
|0.7627
|2006.10.26 05:05
|0.7627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2075945
|2006.10.25 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2577
|1.2661
|1.2535
|2006.10.26 09:25
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-8.40
|2080401
|2006.10.26 07:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2617
|1.2701
|1.2575
|2006.10.26 10:20
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|2076815
|2006.10.25 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6566
|1.6482
|1.6608
|2006.10.26 13:35
|1.6608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|3.20
|2082543
|2006.10.26 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2580
|1.2664
|1.2538
|2006.10.26 18:27
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|2063889
|2006.10.23 20:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.32
|118.48
|119.74
|2006.10.26 18:27
|118.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-7.09
|2063757
|2006.10.23 19:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|223.34
|224.18
|222.92
|2006.10.27 01:55
|224.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-4.96
|2061612
|2006.10.23 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.19
|93.35
|94.61
|2006.10.27 02:12
|94.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.54
|2083557
|2006.10.26 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3724
|2.3808
|2.3682
|2006.10.27 09:56
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.34
|2081047
|2006.10.26 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7634
|0.7680
|0.7610
|2006.10.27 14:35
|0.7680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|2086677
|2006.10.27 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.40
|119.24
|117.98
|2006.10.27 14:55
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|2088469
|2006.10.27 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|224.01
|223.17
|224.43
|2006.10.27 15:06
|223.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|2087100
|2006.10.27 02:12
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.60
|95.44
|94.18
|2006.10.27 15:06
|94.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|2085929
|2006.10.26 21:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2537
|1.2621
|1.2495
|2006.10.27 15:06
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|3.36
|2082722
|2006.10.26 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2650
|1.2734
|1.2608
|2006.10.27 15:06
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-8.40
|2072783
|2006.10.25 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1262
|1.1327
|1.1202
|2006.10.27 15:11
|1.1202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|5.36
|2078249
|2006.10.25 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|150.05
|150.89
|149.63
|2006.10.27 15:31
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|4.14
|Closed P/L:
|2.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2085751
|2006.10.26 20:30
|buy
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6612
|1.6528
|1.6654
|1.6553
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.54
|2080863
|2006.10.26 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5924
|1.5840
|1.5966
|1.5899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.00
|2092383
|2006.10.27 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|223.24
|222.40
|223.66
|223.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.79
|Floating P/L:
|-7.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.95
|Floating P/L:
|-7.82
|Margin:
|9.65
|Balance:
|502.95
|Equity:
|495.13
|Free Margin:
|485.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|53.22
|Gross Loss:
|50.27
|Total Net Profit:
|2.95
|Profit Factor:
|1.06
|Expected Payoff:
|0.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.78
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.22 (2.80%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.80% (14.22)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.25
|loss trade:
|-8.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.33
|loss trade:
|-6.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (13.34)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-12.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|13.34 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.31 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1