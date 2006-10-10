Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000066464 Name: asctrend_m5_5 Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 16:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14574812006.10.10 11:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
15358682006.10.20 08:27sell0.20usdjpy118.280.000.002006.10.20 12:56118.320.000.000.00-6.76
15358992006.10.20 08:36buy0.20gbpusd1.87780.00000.00002006.10.20 13:001.88000.000.000.0044.00
15550082006.10.24 09:30buy0.20usdjpy119.550.000.002006.10.24 13:41119.570.000.000.003.35
15572452006.10.24 14:46sell0.20usdchf1.26830.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.26600.000.000.0036.33
15572492006.10.24 14:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87200.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.87440.000.000.0048.00
15572602006.10.24 14:47buy0.20eurusd1.25470.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.25680.000.000.0042.00
15631002006.10.25 10:25sell0.20usdjpy119.120.000.002006.10.25 14:24119.150.000.000.00-5.04
15631022006.10.25 10:25buy0.20gbpusd1.87600.00000.00002006.10.25 14:241.87710.000.000.0022.00
15834872006.10.27 14:08sell0.20usdchf1.25380.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.24870.000.000.0081.68
15834882006.10.27 14:08buy0.20eurusd1.26910.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.27360.000.000.0090.00
15837542006.10.27 14:58buy0.20gbpusd1.89190.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.89800.000.000.00122.00
15837552006.10.27 14:58sell0.20usdjpy118.460.000.002006.10.27 16:16117.620.000.000.00142.83
  0.00 0.00 0.00 620.39
Closed P/L: 620.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 620.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 620.39 Equity: 5 620.39 Free Margin: 5 620.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 632.19 Gross Loss: 11.80 Total Net Profit: 620.39
Profit Factor: 53.58 Expected Payoff: 51.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 6.76 Maximal Drawdown: 6.76 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (6.76)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 142.83 loss trade: -6.76
Average profit trade: 63.22 loss trade: -5.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (195.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 436.51 (4) consecutive loss (count): -6.76 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1