|Account: 455743
|Name: Bryan Hoang
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 08:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3629363
|2006.10.18 09:18
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|3629437
|2006.10.18 09:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.52
|0.00
|118.40
|2006.10.18 09:36
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.35
|3629444
|2006.10.18 09:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8717
|0.0000
|1.8738
|2006.10.18 09:42
|1.8738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|3656771
|2006.10.19 00:48
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.59
|118.85
|118.39
|2006.10.19 09:58
|118.82
|cancelled
|3656783
|2006.10.19 00:50
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8714
|1.8688
|1.8734
|2006.10.19 09:58
|1.8696
|cancelled
|3656804
|2006.10.19 00:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8673
|1.8700
|1.8650
|2006.10.19 03:27
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|3656769
|2006.10.19 01:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.99
|118.73
|119.19
|2006.10.19 09:58
|118.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.07
|3660101
|2006.10.19 05:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8674
|1.8695
|1.8654
|2006.10.19 09:28
|1.8695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|3662947
|2006.10.19 09:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8696
|1.8696
|1.8745
|2006.10.19 11:30
|1.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3662953
|2006.10.19 09:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.82
|118.82
|118.37
|2006.10.19 11:36
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.96
|3668020
|2006.10.19 11:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2557
|0.0000
|1.2573
|2006.10.19 12:01
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3668091
|2006.10.19 11:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8677
|0.0000
|1.8698
|2006.10.19 12:09
|1.8679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3668843
|2006.10.19 12:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2579
|2006.10.19 12:09
|1.2564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3669054
|2006.10.19 12:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.59
|118.85
|118.39
|2006.10.19 16:43
|118.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.93
|3670113
|2006.10.19 13:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8685
|1.8713
|1.8666
|2006.10.19 16:26
|1.8713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.00
|3692487
|2006.10.20 03:21
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2635
|1.2610
|1.2656
|2006.10.20 12:56
|1.2610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|3692495
|2006.10.20 03:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8776
|1.8751
|1.8802
|2006.10.20 11:38
|1.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|3698336
|2006.10.20 09:48
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2578
|1.2604
|1.2558
|2006.10.20 22:36
|1.2618
|cancelled
|3698339
|2006.10.20 09:49
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|1.8752
|1.8706
|2006.10.20 22:36
|1.8837
|cancelled
|3693828
|2006.10.20 11:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.21
|118.46
|118.00
|2006.10.20 17:01
|118.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.04
|3704700
|2006.10.20 14:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2618
|1.2592
|1.2638
|2006.10.20 22:36
|1.2618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3698331
|2006.10.20 17:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.60
|118.34
|118.80
|2006.10.20 22:36
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.56
|3720735
|2006.10.23 02:49
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2639
|1.2613
|1.2659
|2006.10.23 12:03
|1.2580
|cancelled
|3720738
|2006.10.23 02:50
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|1.8810
|1.8860
|2006.10.23 12:03
|1.8760
|cancelled
|3721402
|2006.10.23 04:02
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8796
|1.8822
|1.8776
|2006.10.23 09:39
|1.8796
|deleted [no money]
|3721388
|2006.10.23 04:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.73
|118.46
|118.92
|2006.10.23 10:27
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.77
|3720484
|2006.10.23 09:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2599
|1.2574
|2006.10.23 12:09
|1.2574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|3726212
|2006.10.23 09:42
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8793
|1.8791
|1.8768
|2006.10.23 11:28
|1.8768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|3748494
|2006.10.24 02:41
|buy limit
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.29
|119.03
|119.49
|2006.10.24 03:06
|119.30
|cancelled
|3748735
|2006.10.24 02:44
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8725
|1.8773
|1.8695
|2006.10.24 08:59
|1.8695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3854521
|2006.10.25 03:42
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8711
|1.8736
|1.8680
|2006.10.25 04:35
|1.8742
|cancelled
|3855117
|2006.10.25 03:52
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2537
|1.2563
|1.2517
|2006.10.25 04:35
|1.2566
|cancelled
|3858109
|2006.10.25 04:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8745
|1.8733
|1.8773
|2006.10.25 13:24
|1.8773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|3858196
|2006.10.25 05:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2572
|1.2556
|1.2587
|2006.10.25 13:32
|1.2587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|3858053
|2006.10.25 10:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.16
|119.22
|118.97
|2006.10.25 15:21
|119.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.33
|3917588
|2006.10.26 01:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|1.8757
|1.8818
|2006.10.26 09:59
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|3917644
|2006.10.26 01:21
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2614
|1.2586
|1.2639
|2006.10.26 05:41
|1.2639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|3917458
|2006.10.26 01:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.94
|119.20
|118.74
|2006.10.26 10:06
|118.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.44
|3987972
|2006.10.27 07:51
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.40
|118.66
|118.10
|2006.10.27 08:02
|118.52
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 897.57
|Closed P/L:
|1 897.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 897.57
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 897.57
|Equity:
|3 897.57
|Free Margin:
|3 897.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 412.01
|Gross Loss:
|1 514.44
|Total Net Profit:
|1 897.57
|Profit Factor:
|2.25
|Expected Payoff:
|70.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|425.87
|Maximal Drawdown:
|737.22 (31.90%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|31.90% (737.22)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (58.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (70.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (29.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|600.00
|loss trade:
|-280.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|179.58
|loss trade:
|-189.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (1 615.33)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-623.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 615.33 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-623.07 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2