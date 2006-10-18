FXDD

Account: 455743 Name: Bryan Hoang Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 08:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36293632006.10.18 09:18balanceDeposit2 000.00
36294372006.10.18 09:21sell1.00usdjpy118.520.00118.402006.10.18 09:36118.400.000.000.00101.35
36294442006.10.18 09:21buy1.00gbpusd1.87170.00001.87382006.10.18 09:421.87380.000.000.00210.00
36567712006.10.19 00:48sell stop1.00usdjpy118.59118.85118.392006.10.19 09:58118.82cancelled
36567832006.10.19 00:50buy stop1.00gbpusd1.87141.86881.87342006.10.19 09:581.8696cancelled
36568042006.10.19 00:57sell1.00gbpusd1.86731.87001.86502006.10.19 03:271.87000.000.000.00-270.00
36567692006.10.19 01:56buy1.00usdjpy118.99118.73119.192006.10.19 09:58118.820.000.000.00-143.07
36601012006.10.19 05:26sell1.00gbpusd1.86741.86951.86542006.10.19 09:281.86950.000.000.00-210.00
36629472006.10.19 09:58buy1.00gbpusd1.86961.86961.87452006.10.19 11:301.86960.000.000.000.00
36629532006.10.19 09:58sell1.00usdjpy118.82118.82118.372006.10.19 11:36118.680.000.000.00117.96
36680202006.10.19 11:49buy1.00eurusd1.25570.00001.25732006.10.19 12:011.25730.000.000.00160.00
36680912006.10.19 11:52buy1.00gbpusd1.86770.00001.86982006.10.19 12:091.86790.000.000.0020.00
36688432006.10.19 12:01buy1.00eurusd1.25740.00001.25792006.10.19 12:091.25640.000.000.00-100.00
36690542006.10.19 12:38sell1.00usdjpy118.59118.85118.392006.10.19 16:43118.390.000.000.00168.93
36701132006.10.19 13:04sell1.00gbpusd1.86851.87131.86662006.10.19 16:261.87130.000.000.00-280.00
36924872006.10.20 03:21buy1.00eurusd1.26351.26101.26562006.10.20 12:561.26100.000.000.00-250.00
36924952006.10.20 03:21buy1.00gbpusd1.87761.87511.88022006.10.20 11:381.88020.000.000.00260.00
36983362006.10.20 09:48sell stop1.00eurusd1.25781.26041.25582006.10.20 22:361.2618cancelled
36983392006.10.20 09:49sell stop1.00gbpusd1.87271.87521.87062006.10.20 22:361.8837cancelled
36938282006.10.20 11:53sell1.00usdjpy118.21118.46118.002006.10.20 17:01118.460.000.000.00-211.04
37047002006.10.20 14:25buy1.00eurusd1.26181.25921.26382006.10.20 22:361.26180.000.000.000.00
36983312006.10.20 17:03buy1.00usdjpy118.60118.34118.802006.10.20 22:36118.660.000.000.0050.56
37207352006.10.23 02:49buy stop1.00eurusd1.26391.26131.26592006.10.23 12:031.2580cancelled
37207382006.10.23 02:50buy stop1.00gbpusd1.88361.88101.88602006.10.23 12:031.8760cancelled
37214022006.10.23 04:02sell stop1.00gbpusd1.87961.88221.87762006.10.23 09:391.8796deleted [no money]
37213882006.10.23 04:15buy1.00usdjpy118.73118.46118.922006.10.23 10:27118.920.000.000.00159.77
37204842006.10.23 09:16sell1.00eurusd1.25991.25991.25742006.10.23 12:091.25740.000.000.00250.00
37262122006.10.23 09:42sell0.50gbpusd1.87931.87911.87682006.10.23 11:281.87680.000.000.00125.00
37484942006.10.24 02:41buy limit1.00usdjpy119.29119.03119.492006.10.24 03:06119.30cancelled
37487352006.10.24 02:44sell2.00gbpusd1.87251.87731.86952006.10.24 08:591.86950.000.000.00600.00
38545212006.10.25 03:42sell stop1.00gbpusd1.87111.87361.86802006.10.25 04:351.8742cancelled
38551172006.10.25 03:52sell stop1.00eurusd1.25371.25631.25172006.10.25 04:351.2566cancelled
38581092006.10.25 04:33buy1.00gbpusd1.87451.87331.87732006.10.25 13:241.87730.000.000.00280.00
38581962006.10.25 05:09buy1.00eurusd1.25721.25561.25872006.10.25 13:321.25870.000.000.00150.00
38580532006.10.25 10:09sell1.00usdjpy119.16119.22118.972006.10.25 15:21119.220.000.000.00-50.33
39175882006.10.26 01:15buy1.00gbpusd1.87841.87571.88182006.10.26 09:591.88180.000.000.00340.00
39176442006.10.26 01:21buy1.00eurusd1.26141.25861.26392006.10.26 05:411.26390.000.000.00250.00
39174582006.10.26 01:32sell1.00usdjpy118.94119.20118.742006.10.26 10:06118.740.000.000.00168.44
39879722006.10.27 07:51sell stop1.00usdjpy118.40118.66118.102006.10.27 08:02118.52cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 897.57
Closed P/L: 1 897.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 897.57 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 897.57 Equity: 3 897.57 Free Margin: 3 897.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 412.01 Gross Loss: 1 514.44 Total Net Profit: 1 897.57
Profit Factor: 2.25 Expected Payoff: 70.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 425.87 Maximal Drawdown: 737.22 (31.90%) Relative Drawdown: 31.90% (737.22)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 12 (58.33%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (70.37%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (29.63%)
Largest profit trade: 600.00 loss trade: -280.00
Average profit trade: 179.58 loss trade: -189.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 615.33) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-623.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 615.33 (8) consecutive loss (count): -623.07 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2