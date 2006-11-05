|Account: 91922
|Name: mintzior
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 9, 07:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3327430
|2006.11.05 23:13
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3333735
|2006.11.06 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.29
|123.29
|116.79
|2006.11.07 02:45
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|17.78
|3340241
|2006.11.06 23:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2729
|1.3279
|1.2629
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|3340537
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2549
|1.1991
|1.2641
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.40
|3341852
|2006.11.07 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.08
|112.64
|119.14
|2006.11.08 15:15
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-15.27
|3344075
|2006.11.07 06:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.77
|112.64
|119.14
|2006.11.08 15:15
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2.47
|22.05
|3344175
|2006.11.07 06:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.3279
|1.2629
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3344504
|2006.11.07 07:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2513
|1.1991
|1.2641
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|3350895
|2006.11.07 16:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2457
|1.1991
|1.2641
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.59
|3350908
|2006.11.07 16:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.3279
|1.2629
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|3350913
|2006.11.07 16:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.41
|112.64
|119.14
|2006.11.08 15:15
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|124.68
|3353657
|2006.11.07 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.2999
|1.2349
|2006.11.08 10:30
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|30.50
|3353782
|2006.11.07 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2277
|1.2927
|2006.11.08 10:30
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|25.00
|3359735
|2006.11.08 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2797
|1.3297
|1.2647
|2006.11.08 15:15
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|3359869
|2006.11.08 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|1.1966
|1.2616
|2006.11.08 15:15
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.36
|3363653
|2006.11.08 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2502
|1.3002
|1.2352
|2006.11.09 06:15
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|-1.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|388.49
|Closed P/L:
|388.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3363672
|2006.11.08 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2767
|1.2267
|1.2917
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|-2.00
|3363663
|2006.11.08 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.77
|122.77
|116.27
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|-11.03
|3369545
|2006.11.09 06:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2508
|1.2008
|1.2658
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.02
|-17.83
|Floating P/L:
|-24.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|388.75
|Floating P/L:
|-24.85
|Margin:
|327.67
|Balance:
|5 388.75
|Equity:
|5 363.90
|Free Margin:
|5 036.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|512.59
|Gross Loss:
|123.84
|Total Net Profit:
|388.75
|Profit Factor:
|4.14
|Expected Payoff:
|25.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|57.60 (1.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.11% (57.60)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|128.38
|loss trade:
|-39.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|56.95
|loss trade:
|-20.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (206.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-57.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|206.30 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-57.60 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2