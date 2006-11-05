MIG Investments SA

Account: 91922 Name: mintzior Currency: USD 2006 November 9, 07:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33274302006.11.05 23:13balanceDeposit5 000.00
33337352006.11.06 11:15sell0.10usdjpy118.29123.29116.792006.11.07 02:45118.080.000.00-1.4417.78
33402412006.11.06 23:46sell0.10eurusd1.27291.32791.26292006.11.07 21:001.27680.000.000.00-39.00
33405372006.11.07 00:15buy0.10usdchf1.25491.19911.26412006.11.07 21:001.25010.000.000.00-38.40
33418522006.11.07 03:00buy0.10usdjpy118.08112.64119.142006.11.08 15:15117.900.000.001.23-15.27
33440752006.11.07 06:30buy0.20usdjpy117.77112.64119.142006.11.08 15:15117.900.000.002.4722.05
33441752006.11.07 06:46sell0.20eurusd1.27641.32791.26292006.11.07 21:001.27680.000.000.00-8.00
33445042006.11.07 07:30buy0.20usdchf1.25131.19911.26412006.11.07 21:001.25010.000.000.00-19.20
33508952006.11.07 16:45buy0.30usdchf1.24571.19911.26412006.11.07 21:001.25010.000.000.00105.59
33509082006.11.07 16:45sell0.30eurusd1.28051.32791.26292006.11.07 21:001.27700.000.000.00105.00
33509132006.11.07 16:45buy0.30usdjpy117.41112.64119.142006.11.08 15:15117.900.000.003.70124.68
33536572006.11.07 21:30sell0.10usdchf1.24991.29991.23492006.11.08 10:301.24610.000.00-1.2030.50
33537822006.11.07 21:45buy0.10eurusd1.27771.22771.29272006.11.08 10:301.28020.000.00-0.9025.00
33597352006.11.08 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.27971.32971.26472006.11.08 15:151.27560.000.000.0041.00
33598692006.11.08 11:15buy0.10usdchf1.24661.19661.26162006.11.08 15:151.25140.000.000.0038.36
33636532006.11.08 16:15sell0.10usdchf1.25021.30021.23522006.11.09 06:151.25040.000.00-3.60-1.60
  0.00 0.00 0.26 388.49
Closed P/L: 388.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33636722006.11.08 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.27671.22671.2917 1.27650.000.00-2.70-2.00
33636632006.11.08 16:15sell0.10usdjpy117.77122.77116.27 117.900.000.00-4.32-11.03
33695452006.11.09 06:31buy0.10usdchf1.25081.20081.2658 1.25020.000.000.00-4.80
  0.00 0.00 -7.02 -17.83
 Floating P/L: -24.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 388.75 Floating P/L: -24.85 Margin: 327.67
Balance: 5 388.75 Equity: 5 363.90 Free Margin: 5 036.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 512.59 Gross Loss: 123.84 Total Net Profit: 388.75
Profit Factor: 4.14 Expected Payoff: 25.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 57.60 (1.11%) Relative Drawdown: 1.11% (57.60)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 128.38 loss trade: -39.00
Average profit trade: 56.95 loss trade: -20.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (206.30) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-57.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 206.30 (4) consecutive loss (count): -57.60 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2