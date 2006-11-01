|Account: 1292857
|Name: Amritendu Maji
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 7, 15:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15066589
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.20
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15060535
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.32
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15054578
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.37
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15052517
|2006.11.07 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.50
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15048394
|2006.11.07 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4402
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.07 14:10
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15047150
|2006.11.07 12:40
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.13
|0.00
|91.08
|2006.11.07 14:02
|91.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15039852
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.34
|0.00
|150.33
|2006.11.07 13:58
|150.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15042542
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.40
|0.00
|150.33
|2006.11.07 13:58
|150.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15043116
|2006.11.07 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15045803
|2006.11.07 11:35
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6688
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15044070
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6694
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044448
|2006.11.07 10:56
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15042538
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15041488
|2006.11.07 10:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.42
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15039878
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.36
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15039874
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|117.83
|2006.11.07 13:29
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15042546
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.92
|0.00
|117.83
|2006.11.07 13:29
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15043101
|2006.11.07 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7734
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.07 13:04
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044071
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7726
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.07 13:04
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044976
|2006.11.07 11:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1302
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.07 12:39
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044068
|2006.11.07 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.07 12:39
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15045733
|2006.11.07 11:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4418
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15044924
|2006.11.07 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4412
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044076
|2006.11.07 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4406
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15045078
|2006.11.07 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.09
|0.00
|91.04
|2006.11.07 11:15
|91.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041501
|2006.11.07 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.08
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.07 11:01
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15023260
|2006.11.07 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.14
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.07 11:01
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15008575
|2006.11.07 05:20
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7735
|0.0000
|0.7730
|2006.11.07 10:12
|0.7730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15040923
|2006.11.07 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.11.07 10:11
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041775
|2006.11.07 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9052
|0.0000
|1.9047
|2006.11.07 10:07
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041491
|2006.11.07 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2759
|2006.11.07 10:07
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15039479
|2006.11.07 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1272
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2006.11.07 09:53
|1.1280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15038874
|2006.11.07 09:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2006.11.07 09:53
|1.1280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15003680
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.14
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14996953
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.21
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15027479
|2006.11.07 07:45
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15020748
|2006.11.07 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4401
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15035970
|2006.11.07 08:50
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4378
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15035121
|2006.11.07 08:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4385
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15031229
|2006.11.07 08:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4394
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15027499
|2006.11.07 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.11.07 09:30
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15020793
|2006.11.07 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.11.07 09:30
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15021529
|2006.11.07 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2760
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.11.07 09:29
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15027808
|2006.11.07 07:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.11.07 09:29
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15039091
|2006.11.07 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9037
|0.0000
|1.9042
|2006.11.07 09:18
|1.9042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15033131
|2006.11.07 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6712
|0.0000
|0.6704
|2006.11.07 09:12
|0.6704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15031218
|2006.11.07 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6704
|0.0000
|0.6704
|2006.11.07 09:12
|0.6704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15016588
|2006.11.07 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5967
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15030803
|2006.11.07 08:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5979
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15029482
|2006.11.07 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5974
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15002451
|2006.11.07 04:45
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.77
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15000595
|2006.11.07 04:40
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.85
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14998089
|2006.11.07 04:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14992480
|2006.11.07 04:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14990377
|2006.11.07 03:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14988900
|2006.11.07 02:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.12
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15031904
|2006.11.07 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3844
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.07 09:02
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907987
|2006.11.03 19:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3846
|2.3805
|2.3854
|2006.11.07 08:09
|2.3854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14907722
|2006.11.03 19:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3854
|2.3805
|2.3854
|2006.11.07 08:09
|2.3854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15020893
|2006.11.07 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.07 07:53
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15000672
|2006.11.07 04:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1288
|0.0000
|1.1293
|2006.11.07 07:47
|1.1293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15021410
|2006.11.07 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9048
|2006.11.07 07:15
|1.9048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15006490
|2006.11.07 05:05
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4408
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15002517
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4402
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14997986
|2006.11.07 04:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4388
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14989578
|2006.11.07 02:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4386
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14988880
|2006.11.07 02:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4381
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15013553
|2006.11.07 06:05
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.6693
|2006.11.07 06:44
|0.6693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15008585
|2006.11.07 05:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6693
|2006.11.07 06:44
|0.6693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15003668
|2006.11.07 04:50
|sell
|5.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9053
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15002597
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9046
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14999479
|2006.11.07 04:35
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9035
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14998051
|2006.11.07 04:30
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14993298
|2006.11.07 04:10
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9016
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14986022
|2006.11.07 01:30
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9010
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14984349
|2006.11.07 01:25
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8998
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14977658
|2006.11.06 22:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14975192
|2006.11.06 22:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8977
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14974260
|2006.11.06 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8969
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15006494
|2006.11.07 05:05
|sell
|2.56
|eurusdm
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15002494
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14996904
|2006.11.07 04:25
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14988291
|2006.11.07 02:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14985956
|2006.11.07 01:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14975313
|2006.11.06 22:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14967233
|2006.11.06 17:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14960202
|2006.11.06 14:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14959306
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15010340
|2006.11.07 05:35
|buy
|5.12
|usdchfm
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15003698
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14999554
|2006.11.07 04:35
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14996738
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2526
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14993937
|2006.11.07 04:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14986790
|2006.11.07 01:50
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14977721
|2006.11.06 22:58
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14975351
|2006.11.06 22:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14974443
|2006.11.06 22:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2558
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14966835
|2006.11.06 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15007265
|2006.11.07 05:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.08
|0.00
|91.13
|2006.11.07 06:38
|91.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15007821
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.35
|0.00
|150.40
|2006.11.07 06:07
|150.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15003744
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.33
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14993299
|2006.11.07 04:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.38
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14991194
|2006.11.07 03:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14990849
|2006.11.07 03:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15006515
|2006.11.07 05:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|224.28
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14843865
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7730
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.07 04:40
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14993297
|2006.11.07 04:10
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.07
|0.00
|91.14
|2006.11.07 04:40
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14981696
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.14
|0.00
|91.14
|2006.11.07 04:40
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14968805
|2006.11.06 18:47
|sell
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.5978
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14961032
|2006.11.06 15:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5972
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14957191
|2006.11.06 14:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5966
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14947821
|2006.11.06 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14938625
|2006.11.06 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5954
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14990234
|2006.11.07 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.07 04:24
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14982496
|2006.11.07 00:47
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6681
|0.0000
|0.6686
|2006.11.07 04:24
|0.6686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14992494
|2006.11.07 04:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.07 04:24
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14981727
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.45
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.07 04:24
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14944867
|2006.11.06 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.15
|0.00
|94.13
|2006.11.07 04:07
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14951886
|2006.11.06 12:50
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.20
|0.00
|94.13
|2006.11.07 04:07
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14982321
|2006.11.07 00:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.07 03:15
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14982491
|2006.11.07 00:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.07 03:15
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14982649
|2006.11.07 00:55
|buy
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1286
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14970239
|2006.11.06 19:51
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14963358
|2006.11.06 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1298
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14962800
|2006.11.06 15:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14961435
|2006.11.06 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1326
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14983621
|2006.11.07 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4377
|2006.11.07 01:48
|1.4377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14974273
|2006.11.06 22:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4366
|0.0000
|1.4368
|2006.11.07 00:53
|1.4368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14978292
|2006.11.06 23:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4376
|0.0000
|1.4368
|2006.11.07 00:53
|1.4368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14981420
|2006.11.07 00:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.19
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14978203
|2006.11.06 23:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.25
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14969250
|2006.11.06 19:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.31
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14981090
|2006.11.07 00:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.53
|2006.11.07 00:26
|224.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14976353
|2006.11.06 22:30
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14967866
|2006.11.06 18:00
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14965157
|2006.11.06 16:55
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6680
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14961045
|2006.11.06 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6675
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14959320
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6669
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14976574
|2006.11.06 22:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 23:52
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14974255
|2006.11.06 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 23:52
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14976577
|2006.11.06 22:35
|sell
|5.12
|eurjpym
|150.53
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14964655
|2006.11.06 16:35
|sell
|2.56
|eurjpym
|150.48
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.69
|8.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14963706
|2006.11.06 16:05
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|150.44
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14958681
|2006.11.06 14:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|150.47
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|1.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14953608
|2006.11.06 13:15
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|150.42
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14951900
|2006.11.06 12:50
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-1.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14944022
|2006.11.06 10:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|150.29
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14941686
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.22
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14936655
|2006.11.06 08:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.17
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14934851
|2006.11.06 08:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.09
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14966667
|2006.11.06 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.25
|0.00
|91.20
|2006.11.06 23:30
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14969539
|2006.11.06 19:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.35
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14969056
|2006.11.06 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14968042
|2006.11.06 18:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.56
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14965368
|2006.11.06 17:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4360
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14963354
|2006.11.06 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4366
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14963025
|2006.11.06 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4388
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14961187
|2006.11.06 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4395
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14952937
|2006.11.06 13:05
|sell
|0.64
|usdjpym
|118.42
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14941009
|2006.11.06 09:40
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.34
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14935884
|2006.11.06 08:20
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.24
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14933981
|2006.11.06 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.18
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14929468
|2006.11.06 06:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14919865
|2006.11.06 01:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14919215
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14962472
|2006.11.06 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8965
|0.0000
|1.8970
|2006.11.06 16:42
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14961894
|2006.11.06 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.56
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 16:28
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14963943
|2006.11.06 16:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 16:28
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14962049
|2006.11.06 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.20
|0.00
|91.25
|2006.11.06 16:00
|91.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14960382
|2006.11.06 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2569
|2006.11.06 15:38
|1.2569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14960410
|2006.11.06 14:55
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|91.23
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14956088
|2006.11.06 13:50
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.17
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14952390
|2006.11.06 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.11
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14957589
|2006.11.06 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.65
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14953622
|2006.11.06 13:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.59
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14953222
|2006.11.06 13:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.51
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14950102
|2006.11.06 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6666
|0.0000
|0.6671
|2006.11.06 14:34
|0.6671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14948532
|2006.11.06 11:20
|sell
|2.56
|usdcadm
|1.1355
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14947580
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|1.28
|usdcadm
|1.1349
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14947253
|2006.11.06 10:56
|sell
|0.64
|usdcadm
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14944669
|2006.11.06 10:05
|sell
|0.32
|usdcadm
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14941799
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14937266
|2006.11.06 08:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14925073
|2006.11.06 02:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1312
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14923174
|2006.11.06 02:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1306
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14922088
|2006.11.06 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14938519
|2006.11.06 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14947570
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4420
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14947313
|2006.11.06 10:56
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4411
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14945149
|2006.11.06 10:15
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4405
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14944673
|2006.11.06 10:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4398
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14944030
|2006.11.06 10:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4385
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14943065
|2006.11.06 09:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4379
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14955381
|2006.11.06 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2700
|2006.11.06 13:48
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14955387
|2006.11.06 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8968
|0.0000
|1.8963
|2006.11.06 13:48
|1.8963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14949092
|2006.11.06 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2563
|2006.11.06 12:03
|1.2563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14949336
|2006.11.06 11:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8956
|0.0000
|1.8961
|2006.11.06 12:00
|1.8961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14948049
|2006.11.06 11:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.18
|0.00
|91.10
|2006.11.06 11:52
|91.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14947543
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.09
|0.00
|91.10
|2006.11.06 11:52
|91.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14947560
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6676
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.06 11:21
|0.6669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14946944
|2006.11.06 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6669
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.06 11:21
|0.6669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14946453
|2006.11.06 10:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.52
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.06 10:56
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14945568
|2006.11.06 10:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.06 10:56
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14931682
|2006.11.06 07:22
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6682
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14933031
|2006.11.06 07:41
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6677
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14933406
|2006.11.06 07:50
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6665
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14935351
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6659
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14939897
|2006.11.06 09:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14937478
|2006.11.06 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2558
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14941693
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2571
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14941043
|2006.11.06 09:40
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8959
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14940296
|2006.11.06 09:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8970
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14938080
|2006.11.06 08:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14938497
|2006.11.06 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8978
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14940938
|2006.11.06 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2696
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.06 09:58
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14937254
|2006.11.06 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.06 09:58
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14931233
|2006.11.06 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.86
|0.00
|90.86
|2006.11.06 09:45
|90.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14935379
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.79
|0.00
|90.86
|2006.11.06 09:45
|90.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14856768
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6695
|0.6663
|0.6695
|2006.11.06 09:09
|0.6695
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14868314
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6687
|0.6663
|0.6695
|2006.11.06 09:09
|0.6695
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14936996
|2006.11.06 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4377
|2006.11.06 08:39
|1.4377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14934068
|2006.11.06 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.16
|0.00
|94.09
|2006.11.06 08:31
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932635
|2006.11.06 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.10
|0.00
|94.09
|2006.11.06 08:31
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14872138
|2006.11.03 13:40
|buy
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7695
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-14.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[sl]
|14852170
|2006.11.03 13:10
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7717
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-7.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
|14841793
|2006.11.03 10:37
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7742
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|14843488
|2006.11.03 10:55
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7736
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
|14850969
|2006.11.03 13:05
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7725
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-4.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
|14868241
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7708
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-11.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
|14919200
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4369
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14908897
|2006.11.03 20:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4360
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932339
|2006.11.06 07:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4375
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14906401
|2006.11.03 19:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4354
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932673
|2006.11.06 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.06 08:09
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932644
|2006.11.06 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2707
|2006.11.06 08:08
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14930155
|2006.11.06 06:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.03
|0.00
|150.07
|2006.11.06 07:42
|150.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932059
|2006.11.06 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.16
|0.00
|150.07
|2006.11.06 07:42
|150.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932366
|2006.11.06 07:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9004
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.06 07:38
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14930162
|2006.11.06 06:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.39
|0.00
|224.41
|2006.11.06 07:37
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932050
|2006.11.06 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.50
|0.00
|224.41
|2006.11.06 07:37
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14927830
|2006.11.06 05:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9006
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14921253
|2006.11.06 01:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14928601
|2006.11.06 05:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9000
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14927603
|2006.11.06 05:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2714
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14921563
|2006.11.06 01:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2714
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14930973
|2006.11.06 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.09
|0.00
|94.14
|2006.11.06 07:20
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14931152
|2006.11.06 07:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5946
|0.0000
|1.5941
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.5941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14928221
|2006.11.06 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2546
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929232
|2006.11.06 06:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14902554
|2006.11.03 17:22
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6696
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
|14898418
|2006.11.03 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6707
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|14898778
|2006.11.03 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6701
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
|14920250
|2006.11.06 01:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.06 07:02
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14921448
|2006.11.06 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.86
|0.00
|90.81
|2006.11.06 07:01
|90.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14909225
|2006.11.03 20:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5945
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.06 07:01
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929240
|2006.11.06 06:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.41
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.06 06:32
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929237
|2006.11.06 06:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.00
|0.00
|150.05
|2006.11.06 06:30
|150.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14926471
|2006.11.06 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.35
|0.00
|224.35
|2006.11.06 05:57
|224.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14926767
|2006.11.06 04:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.42
|0.00
|224.35
|2006.11.06 05:57
|224.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14919210
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.03
|0.00
|149.98
|2006.11.06 05:49
|149.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14906678
|2006.11.03 19:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2550
|1.2509
|1.2549
|2006.11.06 05:00
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907429
|2006.11.03 19:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2541
|1.2509
|1.2549
|2006.11.06 05:00
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14917094
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.85
|0.00
|90.90
|2006.11.06 01:15
|90.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14906920
|2006.11.03 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14908725
|2006.11.03 20:31
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14907738
|2006.11.03 19:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14899650
|2006.11.03 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1298
|1.1270
|1.1303
|2006.11.06 00:54
|1.1303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917096
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.09
|0.00
|94.14
|2006.11.06 00:51
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917516
|2006.11.06 00:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.9017
|2006.11.06 00:38
|1.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14913807
|2006.11.05 23:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.98
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14909368
|2006.11.03 20:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14916831
|2006.11.06 00:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14916870
|2006.11.06 00:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.97
|0.00
|150.04
|2006.11.06 00:36
|150.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14915109
|2006.11.05 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.02
|0.00
|150.04
|2006.11.06 00:36
|150.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917093
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.37
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 00:25
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14909255
|2006.11.03 20:37
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.10
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14907764
|2006.11.03 19:36
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.12
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14901854
|2006.11.03 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14909256
|2006.11.03 20:37
|sell
|20.48
|gbpjpym
|224.20
|0.00
|224.19
|2006.11.06 00:02
|224.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.02
|17.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|14909499
|2006.11.03 20:45
|sell
|40.96
|gbpjpym
|224.26
|0.00
|224.19
|2006.11.06 00:02
|224.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.04
|243.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14892258
|2006.11.03 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.84
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14909138
|2006.11.03 20:36
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.82
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14896435
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.90
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14888614
|2006.11.03 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.78
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14879330
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.72
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14900027
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.00
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14881665
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.85
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14883008
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.92
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14908857
|2006.11.03 20:32
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|150.07
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|6.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14902612
|2006.11.03 17:25
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|150.06
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14845609
|2006.11.03 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.62
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14903341
|2006.11.03 17:45
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|150.12
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|5.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14909505
|2006.11.03 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9008
|0.0000
|1.9013
|2006.11.05 22:31
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14900031
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|10.24
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|147.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|14879285
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|223.96
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14883041
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|2.56
|gbpjpym
|224.28
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14881287
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|1.28
|gbpjpym
|224.23
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14854224
|2006.11.03 13:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.75
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14874406
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|223.91
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14852081
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.70
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14849260
|2006.11.03 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.53
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14849928
|2006.11.03 12:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.60
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14897864
|2006.11.03 16:00
|sell
|5.12
|gbpjpym
|224.32
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14871889
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.84
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14906653
|2006.11.03 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9006
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907448
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9012
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14908765
|2006.11.03 20:32
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14902917
|2006.11.03 17:32
|sell
|5.12
|eurchfm
|1.5954
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14786206
|2006.11.02 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5902
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14883068
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.64
|eurchfm
|1.5935
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14843205
|2006.11.03 10:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5915
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14853582
|2006.11.03 13:16
|sell
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.5926
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14889691
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|1.28
|eurchfm
|1.5941
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14793049
|2006.11.02 21:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5909
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14896437
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|2.56
|eurchfm
|1.5948
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14871977
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.32
|eurchfm
|1.5933
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14850398
|2006.11.03 12:56
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5920
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14903364
|2006.11.03 17:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.08
|2006.11.03 19:18
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14854202
|2006.11.03 13:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3820
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14899661
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|2.56
|gbpchfm
|2.3859
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14850928
|2006.11.03 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3797
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14883021
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3842
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14896872
|2006.11.03 15:45
|sell
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3853
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14895733
|2006.11.03 15:25
|sell
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3848
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14874475
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3838
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14868192
|2006.11.03 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3831
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14850195
|2006.11.03 12:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3791
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14899994
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|5.12
|gbpchfm
|2.3866
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14902857
|2006.11.03 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2557
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14857331
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4434
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14868204
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14877234
|2006.11.03 13:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4356
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14896453
|2006.11.03 15:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4347
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14896897
|2006.11.03 15:45
|buy
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4340
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14900033
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9016
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14899623
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14898812
|2006.11.03 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9000
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14897802
|2006.11.03 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6688
|0.0000
|0.6698
|2006.11.03 16:03
|0.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14888018
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6703
|0.0000
|0.6698
|2006.11.03 16:03
|0.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14895348
|2006.11.03 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2554
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14893676
|2006.11.03 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14896456
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14888004
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 15:10
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14892206
|2006.11.03 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 15:10
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14888061
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9005
|0.0000
|1.9010
|2006.11.03 14:59
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14888085
|2006.11.03 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|117.96
|2006.11.03 14:59
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14879251
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14871957
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2542
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14856037
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14877193
|2006.11.03 13:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2544
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14883016
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14856024
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.10
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14879298
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.99
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14874430
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14881461
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.16
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14872043
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.83
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14868212
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1299
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:37
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14829596
|2006.11.03 07:55
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|93.99
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.03 13:31
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14826582
|2006.11.03 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.06
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.03 13:31
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831145
|2006.11.03 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.68
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14843852
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.53
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14831710
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.63
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14838979
|2006.11.03 10:06
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6737
|0.0000
|0.6732
|2006.11.03 13:30
|0.6732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14848164
|2006.11.03 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14847422
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1342
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14853316
|2006.11.03 13:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1289
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14849964
|2006.11.03 12:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14852223
|2006.11.03 13:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14852112
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.27
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.03 13:29
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14845289
|2006.11.03 11:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.17
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.03 13:29
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14850955
|2006.11.03 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14852098
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14843573
|2006.11.03 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14853401
|2006.11.03 13:15
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14849683
|2006.11.03 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14845830
|2006.11.03 11:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6688
|2006.11.03 13:16
|0.6688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844803
|2006.11.03 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3780
|0.0000
|2.3781
|2006.11.03 11:59
|2.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14845392
|2006.11.03 11:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3774
|0.0000
|2.3781
|2006.11.03 11:59
|2.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14844799
|2006.11.03 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9086
|2006.11.03 11:58
|1.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844664
|2006.11.03 11:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1347
|0.0000
|1.1342
|2006.11.03 11:51
|1.1342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14843813
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.49
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 11:50
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844648
|2006.11.03 11:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4494
|0.0000
|1.4489
|2006.11.03 11:40
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14825523
|2006.11.03 06:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.66
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14830574
|2006.11.03 08:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.54
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14825866
|2006.11.03 06:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.60
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14799602
|2006.11.03 00:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.71
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14837581
|2006.11.03 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6694
|2006.11.03 11:01
|0.6694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14842011
|2006.11.03 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6687
|0.0000
|0.6694
|2006.11.03 11:01
|0.6694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14840688
|2006.11.03 10:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.61
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14832989
|2006.11.03 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.41
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14834236
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.55
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14841647
|2006.11.03 10:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.62
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14840336
|2006.11.03 10:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3795
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14832083
|2006.11.03 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3770
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14834246
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3788
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14830454
|2006.11.03 08:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3764
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14833547
|2006.11.03 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3781
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14841594
|2006.11.03 10:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3804
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14833272
|2006.11.03 09:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9092
|2006.11.03 10:47
|1.9092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14834238
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9092
|2006.11.03 10:47
|1.9092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14836499
|2006.11.03 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 10:27
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14838798
|2006.11.03 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.03 10:19
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14837471
|2006.11.03 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.03 10:18
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831544
|2006.11.03 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1333
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2006.11.03 09:43
|1.1338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831708
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4474
|0.0000
|1.4479
|2006.11.03 09:42
|1.4479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14792881
|2006.11.02 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2448
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828132
|2006.11.03 07:40
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14797809
|2006.11.02 23:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14829253
|2006.11.03 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.03 09:36
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828689
|2006.11.03 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.04
|2006.11.03 09:36
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831742
|2006.11.03 08:46
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6728
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.11.03 09:32
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14797639
|2006.11.02 23:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6697
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14729195
|2006.11.02 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14714250
|2006.11.02 00:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6686
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14799230
|2006.11.03 00:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.54
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14825869
|2006.11.03 06:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.43
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14826891
|2006.11.03 07:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.30
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14823903
|2006.11.03 04:16
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6734
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.03 08:33
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830761
|2006.11.03 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7741
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.03 08:19
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830000
|2006.11.03 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9068
|0.0000
|1.9075
|2006.11.03 08:16
|1.9075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14829241
|2006.11.03 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9075
|2006.11.03 08:16
|1.9075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830268
|2006.11.03 08:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1342
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.03 08:15
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828055
|2006.11.03 07:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4483
|0.0000
|1.4482
|2006.11.03 08:10
|1.4482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828705
|2006.11.03 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4482
|2006.11.03 08:10
|1.4482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14783602
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.64
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14776379
|2006.11.02 15:21
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.50
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786092
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.70
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14777902
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.56
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14774618
|2006.11.02 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7736
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.03 07:55
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14784839
|2006.11.02 17:15
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7744
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.03 07:55
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14827156
|2006.11.03 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14827502
|2006.11.03 07:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14828067
|2006.11.03 07:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9061
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14792573
|2006.11.02 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3762
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14789289
|2006.11.02 19:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3767
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14826885
|2006.11.03 07:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3756
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14826665
|2006.11.03 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 07:38
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14788769
|2006.11.02 18:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2780
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.11.03 07:34
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793228
|2006.11.02 21:25
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4485
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14794725
|2006.11.02 22:10
|buy
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4473
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14791342
|2006.11.02 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4494
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14792859
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4490
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14790824
|2006.11.02 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4507
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14791343
|2006.11.02 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14794729
|2006.11.02 22:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1328
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14790889
|2006.11.02 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1353
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793346
|2006.11.02 21:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1337
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14826585
|2006.11.03 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9079
|0.0000
|1.9074
|2006.11.03 07:19
|1.9074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14792854
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9088
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793523
|2006.11.02 21:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14800685
|2006.11.03 00:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14763540
|2006.11.02 12:55
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|93.94
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14756454
|2006.11.02 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|93.87
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14782645
|2006.11.02 16:45
|sell
|0.16
|chfjpym
|94.12
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14779008
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14766148
|2006.11.02 13:20
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.00
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14800337
|2006.11.03 00:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.21
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 06:30
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14796240
|2006.11.02 22:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 06:30
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14822360
|2006.11.03 03:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6732
|0.0000
|0.6737
|2006.11.03 03:55
|0.6737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748243
|2006.11.02 10:20
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6739
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14746367
|2006.11.02 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6732
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14739184
|2006.11.02 09:21
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6723
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14737090
|2006.11.02 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6714
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14789542
|2006.11.02 19:15
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|149.70
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14779014
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.53
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14796056
|2006.11.02 22:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|149.79
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14783649
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|149.66
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14765754
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.37
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772340
|2006.11.02 14:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.43
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14782650
|2006.11.02 16:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.60
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14796980
|2006.11.02 22:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.56
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 23:52
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14796283
|2006.11.02 22:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.51
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 23:52
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14790546
|2006.11.02 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.12
|0.00
|117.17
|2006.11.02 22:30
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14792858
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.52
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.02 22:24
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793519
|2006.11.02 21:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.47
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.02 22:24
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14790362
|2006.11.02 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9086
|2006.11.02 20:44
|1.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14789694
|2006.11.02 19:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4512
|0.0000
|1.4507
|2006.11.02 19:42
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14785434
|2006.11.02 17:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.53
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14784545
|2006.11.02 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.47
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786090
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.57
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14784555
|2006.11.02 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.13
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.02 19:25
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786082
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.20
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.02 19:25
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14787286
|2006.11.02 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1360
|0.0000
|1.1358
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.1358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14787803
|2006.11.02 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1350
|0.0000
|1.1358
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.1358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14787802
|2006.11.02 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4502
|0.0000
|1.4509
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.4509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14787268
|2006.11.02 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4508
|0.0000
|1.4509
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.4509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14787113
|2006.11.02 18:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9091
|2006.11.02 18:33
|1.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786953
|2006.11.02 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2006.11.02 18:30
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786945
|2006.11.02 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.02 18:29
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14782323
|2006.11.02 16:40
|sell
|20.48
|eurcadm
|1.4515
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|14784826
|2006.11.02 17:15
|sell
|40.96
|eurcadm
|1.4522
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|432.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|14776579
|2006.11.02 15:25
|sell
|5.12
|eurcadm
|1.4501
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14780008
|2006.11.02 16:15
|sell
|10.24
|eurcadm
|1.4508
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|14765272
|2006.11.02 13:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4475
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14760081
|2006.11.02 12:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4461
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14740657
|2006.11.02 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4453
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14737640
|2006.11.02 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4434
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14761046
|2006.11.02 12:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4469
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14771028
|2006.11.02 14:05
|sell
|2.56
|eurcadm
|1.4495
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.79
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14767866
|2006.11.02 13:35
|sell
|1.28
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.65
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14738168
|2006.11.02 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4444
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14766133
|2006.11.02 13:20
|sell
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4484
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14779461
|2006.11.02 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3756
|0.0000
|2.3761
|2006.11.02 17:48
|2.3761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14785124
|2006.11.02 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1368
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2006.11.02 17:38
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783606
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.11.02 17:06
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783141
|2006.11.02 16:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2444
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2006.11.02 17:02
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779003
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.07
|2006.11.02 16:32
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14777923
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.07
|2006.11.02 16:32
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14777893
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2444
|2006.11.02 16:31
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779007
|2006.11.02 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.45
|0.00
|223.46
|2006.11.02 16:12
|223.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779136
|2006.11.02 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.39
|0.00
|223.46
|2006.11.02 16:12
|223.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14779011
|2006.11.02 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9081
|2006.11.02 16:08
|1.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14778066
|2006.11.02 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9081
|2006.11.02 16:08
|1.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14778094
|2006.11.02 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1366
|0.0000
|1.1361
|2006.11.02 15:56
|1.1361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14771979
|2006.11.02 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.44
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14771347
|2006.11.02 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.33
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14770204
|2006.11.02 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.26
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14774902
|2006.11.02 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3772
|0.0000
|2.3765
|2006.11.02 15:34
|2.3765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14769529
|2006.11.02 13:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3765
|0.0000
|2.3765
|2006.11.02 15:34
|2.3765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772306
|2006.11.02 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7729
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.02 14:34
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772331
|2006.11.02 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.02 14:34
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14765745
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.00
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772007
|2006.11.02 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14770292
|2006.11.02 14:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.06
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14769533
|2006.11.02 13:50
|sell
|0.32
|usdcadm
|1.1357
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14771313
|2006.11.02 14:10
|sell
|0.64
|usdcadm
|1.1364
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14737689
|2006.11.02 08:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14764039
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1336
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14765756
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1345
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14760097
|2006.11.02 12:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1330
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14738274
|2006.11.02 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14768540
|2006.11.02 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727745
|2006.11.02 06:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5891
|0.0000
|1.5891
|2006.11.02 13:53
|1.5891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14734052
|2006.11.02 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5898
|0.0000
|1.5891
|2006.11.02 13:53
|1.5891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14764615
|2006.11.02 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.50
|0.00
|90.43
|2006.11.02 13:53
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14763892
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.43
|0.00
|90.43
|2006.11.02 13:53
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14749409
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14738602
|2006.11.02 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14736585
|2006.11.02 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14767811
|2006.11.02 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14742426
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748302
|2006.11.02 10:21
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14762328
|2006.11.02 12:41
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14766152
|2006.11.02 13:20
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14766960
|2006.11.02 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7740
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 13:33
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14763178
|2006.11.02 12:50
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3749
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14762625
|2006.11.02 12:45
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14762067
|2006.11.02 12:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3761
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14760088
|2006.11.02 12:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3767
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14759707
|2006.11.02 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3773
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14763190
|2006.11.02 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9083
|2006.11.02 13:18
|1.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14759071
|2006.11.02 12:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9083
|2006.11.02 13:18
|1.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14761041
|2006.11.02 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.05
|0.00
|223.12
|2006.11.02 13:02
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14759702
|2006.11.02 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.11
|0.00
|223.12
|2006.11.02 13:02
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14756458
|2006.11.02 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.30
|0.00
|149.25
|2006.11.02 12:11
|149.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14752481
|2006.11.02 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.40
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14750082
|2006.11.02 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.34
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14755300
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.51
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14749293
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3774
|0.0000
|2.3767
|2006.11.02 11:53
|2.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14748794
|2006.11.02 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3768
|0.0000
|2.3767
|2006.11.02 11:53
|2.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14755273
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.31
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14755295
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.02
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.11.02 11:48
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14753462
|2006.11.02 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.93
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.11.02 11:48
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14753473
|2006.11.02 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.17
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14754470
|2006.11.02 11:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.22
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14739586
|2006.11.02 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9071
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14741939
|2006.11.02 09:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14737625
|2006.11.02 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748252
|2006.11.02 10:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9093
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14744107
|2006.11.02 09:50
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9087
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14749308
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9099
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14743519
|2006.11.02 09:45
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpym
|93.89
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14746391
|2006.11.02 10:05
|buy
|0.32
|chfjpym
|93.69
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14730424
|2006.11.02 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.08
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14742414
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|93.94
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14736563
|2006.11.02 08:25
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.02
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14744098
|2006.11.02 09:50
|buy
|0.16
|chfjpym
|93.83
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14744137
|2006.11.02 09:50
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|116.87
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14748248
|2006.11.02 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.09
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14743497
|2006.11.02 09:45
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.93
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14746371
|2006.11.02 10:05
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|116.72
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14748513
|2006.11.02 10:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.04
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14741933
|2006.11.02 09:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.06
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14748805
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.97
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14736798
|2006.11.02 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.20
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748260
|2006.11.02 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.16
|0.00
|149.16
|2006.11.02 11:03
|149.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748847
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.08
|0.00
|149.16
|2006.11.02 11:03
|149.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14747503
|2006.11.02 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7732
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.02 11:03
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14749303
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7745
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.02 11:03
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14744556
|2006.11.02 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.33
|0.00
|90.38
|2006.11.02 10:02
|90.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14716959
|2006.11.02 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.58
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731723
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.43
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14718910
|2006.11.02 01:30
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.52
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14737436
|2006.11.02 08:40
|buy
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.36
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14733165
|2006.11.02 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7715
|0.0000
|0.7720
|2006.11.02 09:27
|0.7720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14730131
|2006.11.02 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.53
|0.00
|149.55
|2006.11.02 09:24
|149.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14736796
|2006.11.02 08:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.49
|0.00
|149.55
|2006.11.02 09:24
|149.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14732306
|2006.11.02 07:30
|buy
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|223.33
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14725936
|2006.11.02 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.69
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14728894
|2006.11.02 06:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.48
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14729193
|2006.11.02 06:55
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.41
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14733717
|2006.11.02 07:55
|buy
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|223.28
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14727573
|2006.11.02 06:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.57
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14727293
|2006.11.02 06:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.64
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14731038
|2006.11.02 07:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3753
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14730794
|2006.11.02 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3759
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14733733
|2006.11.02 07:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3748
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14728535
|2006.11.02 06:45
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1311
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14728204
|2006.11.02 06:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14727803
|2006.11.02 06:26
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1322
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14725036
|2006.11.02 05:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1329
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722479
|2006.11.02 03:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6719
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14723565
|2006.11.02 04:25
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6708
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14722741
|2006.11.02 03:52
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6714
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14732342
|2006.11.02 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.26
|0.00
|117.21
|2006.11.02 08:09
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14734811
|2006.11.02 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9049
|0.0000
|1.9054
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.9054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14730612
|2006.11.02 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731746
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14731725
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4422
|0.0000
|1.4429
|2006.11.02 08:05
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14730786
|2006.11.02 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4428
|0.0000
|1.4429
|2006.11.02 08:05
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731046
|2006.11.02 07:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.02 08:04
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14732625
|2006.11.02 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.02 08:04
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14722594
|2006.11.02 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7718
|2006.11.02 07:19
|0.7718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14728151
|2006.11.02 06:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.21
|0.00
|117.26
|2006.11.02 07:18
|117.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14725820
|2006.11.02 05:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3758
|0.0000
|2.3753
|2006.11.02 07:06
|2.3753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14713396
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.02 06:58
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14720502
|2006.11.02 02:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2752
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 06:56
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727023
|2006.11.02 06:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 06:56
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14722433
|2006.11.02 03:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2464
|2006.11.02 06:52
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722103
|2006.11.02 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.51
|0.00
|149.49
|2006.11.02 06:48
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14726095
|2006.11.02 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.56
|0.00
|149.49
|2006.11.02 06:48
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14721243
|2006.11.02 02:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4439
|0.0000
|1.4434
|2006.11.02 06:41
|1.4434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727310
|2006.11.02 06:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.02 06:31
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14720376
|2006.11.02 02:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9070
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.02 06:31
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718680
|2006.11.02 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.27
|0.00
|117.22
|2006.11.02 06:14
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14725351
|2006.11.02 05:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.64
|0.00
|223.57
|2006.11.02 05:36
|223.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14717314
|2006.11.02 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.58
|0.00
|223.57
|2006.11.02 05:36
|223.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14716914
|2006.11.02 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5885
|0.0000
|1.5890
|2006.11.02 05:28
|1.5890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14714070
|2006.11.02 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3764
|0.0000
|2.3769
|2006.11.02 05:25
|2.3769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718953
|2006.11.02 01:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1327
|0.0000
|1.1322
|2006.11.02 04:22
|1.1322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718915
|2006.11.02 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7719
|0.0000
|0.7724
|2006.11.02 03:27
|0.7724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717416
|2006.11.02 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4436
|0.0000
|1.4441
|2006.11.02 02:13
|1.4441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14716559
|2006.11.02 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14713343
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718518
|2006.11.02 01:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14718555
|2006.11.02 01:21
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6716
|0.0000
|0.6723
|2006.11.02 01:56
|0.6723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14717513
|2006.11.02 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6723
|0.0000
|0.6723
|2006.11.02 01:56
|0.6723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717760
|2006.11.02 01:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14715640
|2006.11.02 00:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14713408
|2006.11.02 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2756
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14713912
|2006.11.02 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717526
|2006.11.02 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9063
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14715155
|2006.11.02 00:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14712710
|2006.11.01 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7746
|0.7711
|0.7751
|2006.11.02 00:49
|0.7711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[sl]
|14713900
|2006.11.02 00:15
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6731
|0.0000
|0.6726
|2006.11.02 00:45
|0.6726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14712344
|2006.11.01 23:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.42
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|14713006
|2006.11.01 23:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.54
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-2[tp]
|14712610
|2006.11.01 23:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.48
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
|14713329
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.24
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.02 00:11
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14713364
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.56
|0.00
|223.51
|2006.11.02 00:10
|223.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14712148
|2006.11.01 23:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-164.99
|1 042.72
|Closed P/L:
|877.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14939399
|2006.11.06 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6696
|
|0.6708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|14958986
|2006.11.06 14:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6699
|0.0000
|0.6696
|
|0.6708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|14970398
|2006.11.06 19:59
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6704
|0.0000
|0.6696
|
|0.6708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15039041
|2006.11.07 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3843
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15040921
|2006.11.07 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.20
|
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15042566
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.17
|0.00
|94.20
|
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15044089
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3837
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15044353
|2006.11.07 10:50
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3833
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15044354
|2006.11.07 10:50
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.24
|0.00
|94.20
|
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15044706
|2006.11.07 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5971
|0.0000
|1.5958
|
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15047913
|2006.11.07 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15048254
|2006.11.07 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7731
|0.0000
|0.7739
|
|0.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15048440
|2006.11.07 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1288
|0.0000
|1.1278
|
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15048941
|2006.11.07 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1281
|0.0000
|1.1278
|
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15048960
|2006.11.07 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2506
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15049039
|2006.11.07 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7737
|0.0000
|0.7739
|
|0.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15049514
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5958
|
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15049531
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15049552
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3820
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15050709
|2006.11.07 13:35
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1276
|0.0000
|1.1278
|
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15051346
|2006.11.07 13:40
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15051577
|2006.11.07 13:40
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7743
|0.0000
|0.7739
|
|0.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15052522
|2006.11.07 13:45
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3814
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|15052872
|2006.11.07 13:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5955
|0.0000
|1.5958
|
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15052882
|2006.11.07 13:50
|buy
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3810
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
|15052884
|2006.11.07 13:50
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.6705
|
|0.6721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15054627
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3795
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6
|15054660
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1268
|0.0000
|1.1278
|
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15054673
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|15057970
|2006.11.07 14:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
|15057985
|2006.11.07 14:15
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.29
|0.00
|94.20
|
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15058011
|2006.11.07 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6698
|0.0000
|0.6705
|
|0.6721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15060494
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5948
|0.0000
|1.5958
|
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15060509
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2464
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6
|15063088
|2006.11.07 14:35
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7748
|0.0000
|0.7739
|
|0.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15063780
|2006.11.07 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4412
|0.0000
|1.4419
|
|1.4438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15063792
|2006.11.07 14:40
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7
|15063877
|2006.11.07 14:40
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6703
|0.0000
|0.6705
|
|0.6721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15066624
|2006.11.07 14:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4430
|0.0000
|1.4419
|
|1.4438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15066660
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3787
|0.0000
|2.3801
|
|2.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7
|15066827
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2460
|
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8
|15068935
|2006.11.07 15:00
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6709
|0.0000
|0.6705
|
|0.6721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15069487
|2006.11.07 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.05
|0.00
|91.10
|
|90.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15069518
|2006.11.07 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.46
|0.00
|117.45
|
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15070222
|2006.11.07 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.37
|0.00
|117.45
|
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15070266
|2006.11.07 15:15
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6715
|0.0000
|0.6705
|
|0.6721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-77.12
|
|Floating P/L:
|-77.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|877.73
|Floating P/L:
|-77.09
|Margin:
|435.50
|Balance:
|10 877.73
|Equity:
|10 800.64
|Free Margin:
|10 365.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 314.47
|Gross Loss:
|436.74
|Total Net Profit:
|877.73
|Profit Factor:
|3.01
|Expected Payoff:
|1.33
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|106.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|135.54 (1.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.35% (135.54)
|
|Total Trades:
|660
|Short Positions (won %):
|377 (58.09%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|283 (68.20%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|412 (62.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|248 (37.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|432.53
|loss trade:
|-40.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.19
|loss trade:
|-1.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (1.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-135.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|522.64 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-135.54 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2