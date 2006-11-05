MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 422302
|Name: alan beale
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 7, 10:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4333241
|2006.11.05 15:42
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4333283
|2006.11.06 00:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|1.9071
|1.9001
|2006.11.06 04:52
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4333577
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.04
|118.59
|117.59
|2006.11.06 10:39
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.19
|4333576
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.04
|118.59
|117.74
|2006.11.06 10:40
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.04
|4333307
|2006.11.06 00:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.08
|149.53
|150.23
|2006.11.06 10:40
|150.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.35
|4333575
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.59
|117.89
|2006.11.06 10:46
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.93
|4333308
|2006.11.06 00:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.09
|150.09
|150.38
|2006.11.06 13:52
|150.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|4334811
|2006.11.06 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.41
|118.96
|118.26
|2006.11.06 20:14
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.37
|4334815
|2006.11.06 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.41
|118.41
|118.11
|2006.11.07 02:27
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|50.80
|4335269
|2006.11.07 00:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.52
|151.07
|150.37
|2006.11.07 05:04
|150.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.42
|4334817
|2006.11.06 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.39
|118.17
|117.96
|2006.11.07 05:09
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|72.91
|4335339
|2006.11.07 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2602
|1.2532
|2006.11.07 05:16
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|4335569
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.34
|150.34
|150.63
|2006.11.07 05:32
|150.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4335570
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.34
|150.34
|150.78
|2006.11.07 05:32
|150.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4335341
|2006.11.07 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2547
|1.2517
|2006.11.07 05:34
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.97
|4333442
|2006.11.06 02:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.39
|224.94
|224.24
|2006.11.07 06:02
|224.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|25.48
|4335343
|2006.11.07 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2525
|1.2502
|2006.11.07 08:33
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.56
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.12
|241.67
|Closed P/L:
|231.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4335568
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.34
|149.78
|150.48
|
|150.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.89
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.89
|
|Floating P/L:
|-11.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|231.55
|Floating P/L:
|-11.89
|Margin:
|254.89
|Balance:
|10 231.55
|Equity:
|10 219.66
|Free Margin:
|9 964.77
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|317.71
|Gross Loss:
|86.16
|Total Net Profit:
|231.55
|Profit Factor:
|3.69
|Expected Payoff:
|14.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|60.81
|Maximal Drawdown:
|60.81 (0.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.61% (60.81)
|
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.10
|loss trade:
|-32.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.44
|loss trade:
|-28.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (292.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-53.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|292.36 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-53.23 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2