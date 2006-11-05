MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 422302 Name: alan beale Currency: USD 2006 November 7, 10:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43332412006.11.05 15:42balanceDeposit10 000.00
43332832006.11.06 00:01sell0.20gbpusd1.90131.90711.90012006.11.06 04:521.90130.000.000.000.00
43335772006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.04118.59117.592006.11.06 10:39118.350.000.000.00-26.19
43335762006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.04118.59117.742006.11.06 10:40118.360.000.000.00-27.04
43333072006.11.06 00:15buy0.20eurjpy150.08149.53150.232006.11.06 10:40150.230.000.000.0025.35
43335752006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.59117.892006.11.06 10:46118.420.000.000.00-32.93
43333082006.11.06 00:15buy0.20eurjpy150.09150.09150.382006.11.06 13:52150.380.000.000.0049.00
43348112006.11.06 17:00sell0.20usdjpy118.41118.96118.262006.11.06 20:14118.260.000.000.0025.37
43348152006.11.06 17:00sell0.20usdjpy118.41118.41118.112006.11.07 02:27118.110.000.00-2.8150.80
43352692006.11.07 00:15sell0.20eurjpy150.52151.07150.372006.11.07 05:04150.370.000.000.0025.42
43348172006.11.06 17:00sell0.20usdjpy118.39118.17117.962006.11.07 05:09117.960.000.00-2.8172.91
43353392006.11.07 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.25471.26021.25322006.11.07 05:161.25320.000.000.0011.97
43355692006.11.07 05:15buy0.20eurjpy150.34150.34150.632006.11.07 05:32150.340.000.000.000.00
43355702006.11.07 05:15buy0.20eurjpy150.34150.34150.782006.11.07 05:32150.340.000.000.000.00
43353412006.11.07 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.25471.25471.25172006.11.07 05:341.25170.000.000.0023.97
43334422006.11.06 02:15sell0.20gbpjpy224.39224.94224.242006.11.07 06:02224.240.000.00-4.5025.48
43353432006.11.07 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.25471.25251.25022006.11.07 08:331.25250.000.000.0017.56
  0.00 0.00 -10.12 241.67
Closed P/L: 231.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43355682006.11.07 05:15buy0.20eurjpy150.34149.78150.48 150.270.000.000.00-11.89
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -11.89
 Floating P/L: -11.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 231.55 Floating P/L: -11.89 Margin: 254.89
Balance: 10 231.55 Equity: 10 219.66 Free Margin: 9 964.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 317.71 Gross Loss: 86.16 Total Net Profit: 231.55
Profit Factor: 3.69 Expected Payoff: 14.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 60.81 Maximal Drawdown: 60.81 (0.61%) Relative Drawdown: 0.61% (60.81)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 70.10 loss trade: -32.93
Average profit trade: 24.44 loss trade: -28.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (292.36) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-53.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 292.36 (11) consecutive loss (count): -53.23 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2