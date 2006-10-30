|Account: 460884
|Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4032792
|2006.10.30 06:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4051103
|2006.10.30 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5887
|0.0000
|1.6037
|2006.11.01 00:04
|1.5874
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-10.45
|4076211
|2006.10.31 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.63
|149.49
|148.13
|2006.10.31 17:53
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.96
|4114760
|2006.11.01 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.42
|0.00
|147.92
|2006.11.02 00:00
|149.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|3.41
|4131251
|2006.11.02 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|149.28
|150.60
|2006.11.02 14:01
|149.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|4145813
|2006.11.03 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.61
|149.76
|151.11
|2006.11.03 15:32
|149.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.73
|4071751
|2006.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|1.2746
|1.2840
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|4101664
|2006.11.01 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2781
|1.2908
|2006.11.01 17:10
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|4063182
|2006.10.31 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9010
|1.9148
|2006.10.31 11:05
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4127502
|2006.11.02 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9054
|1.9085
|1.9204
|2006.11.02 12:45
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|4146719
|2006.11.03 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9067
|1.9098
|1.9217
|2006.11.03 11:46
|1.9098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|4098541
|2006.11.01 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1252
|1.1311
|1.1183
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1298
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|-40.72
|4101190
|2006.11.01 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1306
|1.1311
|1.1183
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1298
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.81
|14.16
|4115805
|2006.11.01 20:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1335
|1.1311
|1.1183
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1299
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.22
|95.58
|4144287
|2006.11.03 04:10
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1329
|1.1311
|1.1183
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.76
|4149563
|2006.11.03 13:00
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.1351
|1.1311
|1.1183
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|368.17
|4071757
|2006.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2519
|1.2463
|1.2369
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|4101678
|2006.11.01 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2426
|1.2292
|2006.11.01 17:11
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|4062951
|2006.10.31 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.55
|117.54
|116.05
|2006.10.31 09:05
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|4076204
|2006.10.31 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.92
|117.43
|116.42
|2006.10.31 17:15
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.43
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.86
|892.34
|Closed P/L:
|875.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4142567
|2006.11.02 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5910
|0.0000
|1.5776
|
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-27.12
|4144281
|2006.11.03 04:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5910
|0.0000
|1.5776
|
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-54.24
|4149290
|2006.11.03 12:46
|sell
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.5914
|0.0000
|1.5776
|
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-71.77
|4161184
|2006.11.03 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurchf
|1.5942
|0.0000
|1.5776
|
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|-7.98
|4146964
|2006.11.03 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2870
|
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-54.00
|4159253
|2006.11.03 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2870
|
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|42.00
|4163265
|2006.11.03 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9005
|0.0000
|1.9155
|
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|1.00
|4146960
|2006.11.03 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2359
|
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-66.19
|4151525
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2359
|
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-116.44
|4159271
|2006.11.03 15:45
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2555
|0.0000
|1.2359
|
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|38.28
|4164018
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.93
|0.00
|116.43
|
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|-9.32
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.68
|-325.78
|
|Floating P/L:
|-345.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|875.48
|Floating P/L:
|-345.46
|Margin:
|2 672.45
|Balance:
|5 875.48
|Equity:
|5 530.02
|Free Margin:
|2 857.57
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|928.07
|Gross Loss:
|52.59
|Total Net Profit:
|875.48
|Profit Factor:
|17.65
|Expected Payoff:
|46.08
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|43.13 (0.73%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.73% (43.13)
|
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (84.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (15.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|368.17
|loss trade:
|-43.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|58.00
|loss trade:
|-17.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (688.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-43.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|688.03 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-43.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1