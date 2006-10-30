FXDD

Account: 460884 Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40327922006.10.30 06:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
40511032006.10.30 16:30buy0.10eurchf1.58870.00001.60372006.11.01 00:041.58740.000.001.06-10.45
40762112006.10.31 13:15sell0.10eurjpy149.63149.49148.132006.10.31 17:53149.490.000.000.0011.96
41147602006.11.01 19:00sell0.10eurjpy149.420.00147.922006.11.02 00:00149.380.000.00-3.483.41
41312512006.11.02 12:30buy0.10eurjpy149.10149.28150.602006.11.02 14:01149.280.000.000.0015.39
41458132006.11.03 09:15buy0.10eurjpy149.61149.76151.112006.11.03 15:32149.760.000.000.0012.73
40717512006.10.31 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.26901.27461.28402006.10.31 17:151.27550.000.000.0065.00
41016642006.11.01 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.27581.27811.29082006.11.01 17:101.27810.000.000.0023.00
40631822006.10.31 02:15buy0.10gbpusd1.89981.90101.91482006.10.31 11:051.90100.000.000.0012.00
41275022006.11.02 10:15buy0.10gbpusd1.90541.90851.92042006.11.02 12:451.90970.000.000.0043.00
41467192006.11.03 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.90671.90981.92172006.11.03 11:461.90980.000.000.0031.00
40985412006.11.01 07:15sell0.10usdcad1.12521.13111.11832006.11.03 14:311.12980.000.00-2.41-40.72
41011902006.11.01 10:30sell0.20usdcad1.13061.13111.11832006.11.03 14:311.12980.000.00-4.8114.16
41158052006.11.01 20:30sell0.30usdcad1.13351.13111.11832006.11.03 14:311.12990.000.00-7.2295.58
41442872006.11.03 04:10sell0.50usdcad1.13291.13111.11832006.11.03 14:311.12990.000.000.00132.76
41495632006.11.03 13:00sell0.80usdcad1.13511.13111.11832006.11.03 14:311.12990.000.000.00368.17
40717572006.10.31 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.25191.24631.23692006.10.31 17:151.24540.000.000.0052.19
41016782006.11.01 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.24421.24261.22922006.11.01 17:111.24260.000.000.0012.88
40629512006.10.31 02:00sell0.10usdjpy117.55117.54116.052006.10.31 09:05117.540.000.000.000.85
40762042006.10.31 13:15sell0.10usdjpy117.92117.43116.422006.10.31 17:15117.340.000.000.0049.43
  0.00 0.00 -16.86 892.34
Closed P/L: 875.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41425672006.11.02 23:45sell0.10eurchf1.59100.00001.5776 1.59440.000.00-1.47-27.12
41442812006.11.03 04:07sell0.20eurchf1.59100.00001.5776 1.59440.000.00-1.47-54.24
41492902006.11.03 12:46sell0.30eurchf1.59140.00001.5776 1.59440.000.00-2.20-71.77
41611842006.11.03 16:00sell0.50eurchf1.59420.00001.5776 1.59440.000.00-3.67-7.98
41469642006.11.03 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.2870 1.27160.000.00-0.77-54.00
41592532006.11.03 15:45buy0.20eurusd1.26950.00001.2870 1.27160.000.00-1.5442.00
41632652006.11.03 16:45buy0.10gbpusd1.90050.00001.9155 1.90060.000.00-0.361.00
41469602006.11.03 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.24560.00001.2359 1.25390.000.00-1.12-66.19
41515252006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.24660.00001.2359 1.25390.000.00-2.24-116.44
41592712006.11.03 15:45sell0.30usdchf1.25550.00001.2359 1.25390.000.00-3.3638.28
41640182006.11.03 17:00sell0.10usdjpy117.930.00116.43 118.040.000.00-1.48-9.32
  0.00 0.00 -19.68 -325.78
 Floating P/L: -345.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 875.48 Floating P/L: -345.46 Margin: 2 672.45
Balance: 5 875.48 Equity: 5 530.02 Free Margin: 2 857.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 928.07 Gross Loss: 52.59 Total Net Profit: 875.48
Profit Factor: 17.65 Expected Payoff: 46.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 43.13 (0.73%) Relative Drawdown: 0.73% (43.13)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (84.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (15.79%)
Largest profit trade: 368.17 loss trade: -43.13
Average profit trade: 58.00 loss trade: -17.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (688.03) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-43.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 688.03 (7) consecutive loss (count): -43.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1