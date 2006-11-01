FXDD

Account: 462017 Name: hedgesystem Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 19:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40953402006.11.01 01:56balanceDeposit15 000.00
40953432006.11.01 01:57buy2.00gbpjpy222.860.000.002006.11.01 10:54223.260.000.000.00683.77
40953452006.11.01 01:57sell4.00chfjpy93.880.000.002006.11.01 10:5494.080.000.000.00-683.58
41015702006.11.01 10:54sell4.00chfjpy94.010.000.002006.11.01 11:3494.050.000.000.00-136.67
41015722006.11.01 10:54buy2.00gbpjpy223.360.000.002006.11.01 11:34223.480.000.000.00205.02
41023782006.11.01 11:36sell4.00chfjpy94.000.000.002006.11.03 11:3294.010.000.00-38.06-34.17
41023772006.11.01 11:36buy2.00gbpjpy223.560.000.002006.11.03 11:32223.540.000.00185.96-34.18
41137532006.11.01 18:09sell1.00gbpusd1.90780.00001.90782006.11.02 00:441.90780.000.004.810.00
  0.00 0.00 152.71 0.19
Closed P/L: 152.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 152.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 15 152.90 Equity: 15 152.90 Free Margin: 15 152.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 045.38 Gross Loss: 892.48 Total Net Profit: 152.90
Profit Factor: 1.17 Expected Payoff: 21.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 683.58 Maximal Drawdown: 683.58 (4.56%) Relative Drawdown: 4.56% (683.58)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 683.77 loss trade: -683.58
Average profit trade: 261.34 loss trade: -297.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (209.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-683.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 683.77 (1) consecutive loss (count): -683.58 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1