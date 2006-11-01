|Account: 462017
|Name: hedgesystem
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 19:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4095340
|2006.11.01 01:56
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|4095343
|2006.11.01 01:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|222.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 10:54
|223.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|683.77
|4095345
|2006.11.01 01:57
|sell
|4.00
|chfjpy
|93.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 10:54
|94.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-683.58
|4101570
|2006.11.01 10:54
|sell
|4.00
|chfjpy
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 11:34
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.67
|4101572
|2006.11.01 10:54
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|223.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.01 11:34
|223.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.02
|4102378
|2006.11.01 11:36
|sell
|4.00
|chfjpy
|94.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 11:32
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.06
|-34.17
|4102377
|2006.11.01 11:36
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|223.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 11:32
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|185.96
|-34.18
|4113753
|2006.11.01 18:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9078
|2006.11.02 00:44
|1.9078
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.71
|0.19
|Closed P/L:
|152.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|152.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 152.90
|Equity:
|15 152.90
|Free Margin:
|15 152.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 045.38
|Gross Loss:
|892.48
|Total Net Profit:
|152.90
|Profit Factor:
|1.17
|Expected Payoff:
|21.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|683.58
|Maximal Drawdown:
|683.58 (4.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.56% (683.58)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|683.77
|loss trade:
|-683.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|261.34
|loss trade:
|-297.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (209.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-683.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|683.77 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-683.58 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1