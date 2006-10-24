|Account: 1280136
|Name: Amritendu Maji
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 26, 17:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14186608
|2006.10.24 17:54
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|14237478
|2006.10.25 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurchfm
|1.5929
|0.0000
|1.5915
|2006.10.26 16:23
|1.5915
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|1.12
|14237974
|2006.10.25 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurchfm
|1.5925
|0.0000
|1.5915
|2006.10.26 16:23
|1.5915
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|1.60
|14240542
|2006.10.25 17:49
|sell
|0.30
|eurchfm
|1.5934
|0.0000
|1.5915
|2006.10.26 16:23
|1.5915
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|4.55
|14276510
|2006.10.26 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2611
|0.0000
|1.2626
|2006.10.26 04:00
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|14293503
|2006.10.26 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2584
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2006.10.26 09:00
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|6.00
|Closed P/L:
|4.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14276220
|2006.10.26 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2638
|0.0000
|1.2643
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|14293518
|2006.10.26 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2643
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|14293926
|2006.10.26 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8840
|0.0000
|1.8826
|1.8914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.40
|14297062
|2006.10.26 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.8841
|0.0000
|1.8826
|1.8914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|14316923
|2006.10.26 15:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2665
|0.0000
|1.2643
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.10
|Floating P/L:
|-46.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4.86
|Floating P/L:
|-46.10
|Margin:
|45.00
|Balance:
|10 004.86
|Equity:
|9 958.76
|Free Margin:
|9 913.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6.13
|Gross Loss:
|1.27
|Total Net Profit:
|4.86
|Profit Factor:
|4.83
|Expected Payoff:
|0.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.27 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (1.27)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.98
|loss trade:
|-0.87
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.04
|loss trade:
|-0.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (6.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.13 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.27 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2