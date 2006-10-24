Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1280136 Name: Amritendu Maji Currency: USD 2006 October 26, 17:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
141866082006.10.24 17:54balanceDeposit10 000.00
142374782006.10.25 15:31sell0.10eurchfm1.59290.00001.59152006.10.26 16:231.59150.000.00-0.191.12
142379742006.10.25 15:45sell0.20eurchfm1.59250.00001.59152006.10.26 16:231.59150.000.00-0.381.60
142405422006.10.25 17:49sell0.30eurchfm1.59340.00001.59152006.10.26 16:231.59150.000.00-0.574.55
142765102006.10.26 03:45buy0.10usdchfm1.26110.00001.26262006.10.26 04:001.26060.000.000.00-0.40
142935032006.10.26 08:45buy0.10usdchfm1.25840.00001.25992006.10.26 09:001.25730.000.000.00-0.87
  0.00 0.00 -1.14 6.00
Closed P/L: 4.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
142762202006.10.26 03:30sell0.10eurusdm1.26380.00001.2643 1.26980.000.000.00-6.00
142935182006.10.26 08:45sell0.20eurusdm1.26570.00001.2643 1.26980.000.000.00-8.20
142939262006.10.26 09:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.88400.00001.8826 1.89140.000.000.00-7.40
142970622006.10.26 10:30sell0.20gbpusdm1.88410.00001.8826 1.89140.000.000.00-14.60
143169232006.10.26 15:00sell0.30eurusdm1.26650.00001.2643 1.26980.000.000.00-9.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -46.10
 Floating P/L: -46.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.86 Floating P/L: -46.10 Margin: 45.00
Balance: 10 004.86 Equity: 9 958.76 Free Margin: 9 913.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6.13 Gross Loss: 1.27 Total Net Profit: 4.86
Profit Factor: 4.83 Expected Payoff: 0.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.27 Maximal Drawdown: 1.27 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (1.27)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.98 loss trade: -0.87
Average profit trade: 2.04 loss trade: -0.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (6.13) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.13 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1.27 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2