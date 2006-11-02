|Account: 460249
|Name: Amritendu Maji
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4131228
|2006.11.02 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|144.10
|154.10
|2006.11.03 16:00
|149.87
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|65.18
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4092107
|2006.10.31 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.83
|111.83
|121.83
|2006.11.03 15:45
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|93.28
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4131833
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7732
|0.8232
|0.7232
|2006.11.03 15:45
|0.7693
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|39.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4131248
|2006.11.02 12:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.98
|218.12
|228.12
|2006.11.03 15:45
|223.93
|0.00
|0.00
|4.59
|161.13
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4126644
|2006.11.02 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.41
|218.12
|228.12
|2006.11.03 15:45
|223.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|44.09
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4098542
|2006.11.01 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1252
|1.1807
|1.0807
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1298
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|-40.72
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4101195
|2006.11.01 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1306
|1.1807
|1.0807
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1298
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.81
|14.16
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4115990
|2006.11.01 20:56
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1326
|1.1807
|1.0807
|2006.11.03 14:31
|1.1298
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.22
|74.35
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|4117778
|2006.11.01 22:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.3265
|1.2265
|2006.11.03 10:00
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|-20.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4111843
|2006.11.01 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2780
|1.3265
|1.2265
|2006.11.03 10:00
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|12.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4112425
|2006.11.01 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2431
|1.1931
|1.2931
|2006.11.03 10:00
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|26.48
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4131803
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|1.9591
|1.8591
|2006.11.03 09:45
|1.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|25.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4051101
|2006.10.30 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5887
|1.5387
|1.6387
|2006.11.02 23:31
|1.5908
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|16.87
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4121807
|2006.11.02 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.7223
|0.8223
|2006.11.02 12:45
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4127501
|2006.11.02 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9054
|1.8554
|1.9554
|2006.11.02 12:45
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4119582
|2006.11.02 01:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.45
|154.44
|144.44
|2006.11.02 12:00
|149.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.08
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4114759
|2006.11.01 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.42
|154.44
|144.44
|2006.11.02 12:00
|149.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|23.97
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4091032
|2006.10.31 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9080
|1.9585
|1.8585
|2006.11.02 09:30
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|36.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4117791
|2006.11.01 22:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9087
|1.9585
|1.8585
|2006.11.02 09:30
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|86.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4102655
|2006.11.01 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.29
|228.43
|218.43
|2006.11.02 09:15
|223.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.47
|-11.94
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4119473
|2006.11.02 01:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|223.50
|228.43
|218.43
|2006.11.02 09:15
|223.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.94
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4092431
|2006.10.31 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7745
|0.8252
|0.7252
|2006.11.02 02:45
|0.7723
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|22.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4117783
|2006.11.01 22:15
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7756
|0.8252
|0.7252
|2006.11.02 02:45
|0.7723
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|66.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4031174
|2006.10.30 05:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.35
|144.35
|154.35
|2006.11.01 18:30
|149.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|10.26
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4101673
|2006.11.01 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2942
|1.1942
|2006.11.01 17:30
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4101665
|2006.11.01 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2258
|1.3258
|2006.11.01 17:15
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4092104
|2006.10.31 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.91
|217.91
|227.91
|2006.11.01 11:15
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|41.01
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4091847
|2006.10.31 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.1924
|1.2924
|2006.11.01 10:15
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|20.08
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4091474
|2006.10.31 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|1.3271
|1.2271
|2006.11.01 10:00
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|21.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4090993
|2006.10.31 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1228
|1.0728
|1.1728
|2006.11.01 06:45
|1.1251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|20.44
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4044839
|2006.10.30 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.09
|228.09
|218.09
|2006.10.31 19:00
|222.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|8.56
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4064963
|2006.10.31 03:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|223.38
|228.28
|218.28
|2006.10.31 18:45
|222.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.53
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4076205
|2006.10.31 13:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|223.64
|228.46
|218.46
|2006.10.31 18:30
|223.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.61
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|4036740
|2006.10.30 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2723
|1.2223
|1.3223
|2006.10.31 18:00
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|41.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4062952
|2006.10.31 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.55
|122.55
|112.55
|2006.10.31 17:45
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.46
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4046150
|2006.10.30 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1225
|1.1725
|1.0725
|2006.10.31 17:45
|1.1227
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-1.78
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4060731
|2006.10.30 22:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1260
|1.1748
|1.0748
|2006.10.31 17:30
|1.1236
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|42.72
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4071756
|2006.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2690
|1.2201
|1.3201
|2006.10.31 17:30
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4076457
|2006.10.31 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.91
|122.79
|112.79
|2006.10.31 17:15
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.15
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4044992
|2006.10.30 13:39
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7682
|0.7182
|0.8182
|2006.10.31 17:15
|0.7710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|28.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4071753
|2006.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2519
|1.3019
|1.2019
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4063183
|2006.10.31 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.8498
|1.9498
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.9057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4052758
|2006.10.30 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9014
|1.9514
|1.8514
|2006.10.31 01:30
|1.8988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|26.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4033877
|2006.10.30 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7697
|0.8197
|0.7197
|2006.10.30 13:01
|0.7679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4024763
|2006.10.27 22:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|1 776.20
|Closed P/L:
|1 779.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4142568
|2006.11.02 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5910
|1.6430
|1.5910
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-35.06
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4146711
|2006.11.03 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9067
|1.8526
|1.9046
|1.9005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4146958
|2006.11.03 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2456
|1.3015
|1.2495
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.48
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4146965
|2006.11.03 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2227
|1.2747
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4151325
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1301
|1.0801
|1.1321
|1.1294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4163246
|2006.11.03 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.7198
|0.7718
|0.7696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4163251
|2006.11.03 16:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2227
|1.2747
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4163260
|2006.11.03 16:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9005
|1.8526
|1.9046
|1.9005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4164009
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.88
|154.98
|149.78
|150.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.70
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4164027
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2544
|1.3015
|1.2495
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.75
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4165372
|2006.11.03 17:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.88
|154.98
|149.78
|150.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.41
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4165395
|2006.11.03 17:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.01
|123.01
|117.81
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|4166734
|2006.11.03 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5940
|1.6430
|1.5910
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.31
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|4168162
|2006.11.03 20:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|150.08
|154.98
|149.78
|150.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.32
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-371.23
|Floating P/L:
|-371.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 779.69
|Floating P/L:
|-371.97
|Margin:
|1 336.90
|Balance:
|6 779.69
|Equity:
|6 407.72
|Free Margin:
|5 070.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 859.83
|Gross Loss:
|80.14
|Total Net Profit:
|1 779.69
|Profit Factor:
|23.21
|Expected Payoff:
|40.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|43.13 (0.67%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.67% (43.13)
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (85.19%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|40 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|166.00
|loss trade:
|-43.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|46.50
|loss trade:
|-20.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (535.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-43.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|535.87 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-43.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1