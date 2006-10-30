Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289497 Name: MrTraderSettings Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 17:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144664992006.10.30 09:51balanceDeposit1 000.00
144669592006.10.30 09:57buy0.01usdcad1.12210.00001.12612006.10.30 18:011.12610.000.000.003.55
144669612006.10.30 09:57buy0.01usdchf1.24990.00001.25392006.10.31 07:291.25190.000.000.101.60
144669632006.10.30 09:57sell0.01audusd0.76780.00000.76382006.11.03 13:350.77030.000.00-0.11-2.50
144670632006.10.30 09:59buy0.01eurchf1.59010.00001.59412006.11.03 11:151.59210.000.000.351.61
144671102006.10.30 10:00sell0.01eurusd1.27220.00001.26822006.11.03 13:301.27390.000.000.43-1.70
144746852006.10.30 12:20buy0.02usdchf1.24790.00001.25192006.10.31 07:281.25190.000.000.206.39
144982742006.10.30 18:01buy0.01usdcad1.12660.00001.13062006.11.01 06:531.12650.000.000.06-0.09
144990332006.10.30 18:29sell0.02audusd0.76980.00000.76582006.11.03 13:350.77040.000.00-0.18-1.20
145410752006.10.31 07:29buy0.01usdchf1.25230.00001.25632006.11.02 00:531.24610.000.000.40-4.98
145587252006.10.31 08:58buy0.02eurchf1.58810.00001.59212006.11.03 11:151.59210.000.000.556.42
145844732006.10.31 13:27buy0.02usdchf1.25030.00001.25432006.11.02 00:531.24620.000.000.79-6.58
145948752006.10.31 15:01buy0.04usdchf1.24820.00001.25222006.11.02 00:531.24610.000.001.59-6.74
145969552006.10.31 15:06buy0.02usdcad1.12460.00001.12862006.11.01 06:531.12660.000.000.053.55
145973582006.10.31 15:07sell0.02eurusd1.27440.00001.27042006.11.03 13:301.27360.000.000.711.60
145978032006.10.31 15:07buy0.08usdchf1.24620.00001.25022006.11.02 00:531.24620.000.003.170.00
146042062006.10.31 15:23sell0.04eurusd1.27640.00001.27242006.11.03 13:301.27450.000.001.447.60
146042552006.10.31 15:23buy0.16usdchf1.24420.00001.24822006.11.02 00:521.24610.000.006.3324.40
146067832006.10.31 15:27sell0.04audusd0.77180.00000.76782006.11.03 13:350.77020.000.00-0.306.40
146084472006.10.31 15:30buy0.32usdchf1.24220.00001.24622006.11.02 00:521.24620.000.0012.67102.71
146109382006.10.31 15:34buy0.04usdcad1.12260.00001.12662006.11.01 06:531.12660.000.000.1114.20
146322202006.10.31 19:43sell0.08audusd0.77420.00000.77022006.11.03 13:350.77020.000.00-0.6032.00
146506002006.11.01 06:53buy0.01usdcad1.12710.00001.13112006.11.01 07:421.13110.000.000.003.54
146530362006.11.01 07:42buy0.01usdcad1.13170.00001.13572006.11.01 12:191.13370.000.000.001.76
146582482006.11.01 08:57buy0.02usdcad1.12970.00001.13372006.11.01 12:191.13370.000.000.007.06
146678062006.11.01 12:19buy0.01usdcad1.13430.00001.13832006.11.02 13:591.13620.000.000.081.67
146752502006.11.01 14:00buy0.02usdcad1.13230.00001.13632006.11.02 13:591.13630.000.000.167.04
147162692006.11.02 00:53buy0.01usdchf1.24650.00001.25052006.11.03 13:131.24870.000.000.101.76
147651182006.11.02 13:09buy0.02usdchf1.24450.00001.24852006.11.03 13:131.24850.000.000.206.41
147950312006.11.02 22:17sell0.08eurusd1.27840.00001.27442006.11.03 13:301.27440.000.000.0032.00
148528552006.11.03 13:13buy0.01usdchf1.24910.00001.25312006.11.03 13:301.25040.000.000.001.04
148562202006.11.03 13:30buy0.02usdchf1.24640.00001.25042006.11.03 13:301.25040.000.000.006.40
148585392006.11.03 13:30sell0.01eurusd1.27270.00001.26872006.11.03 13:581.26870.000.000.004.00
148588202006.11.03 13:30buy0.01usdchf1.25200.00001.25572006.11.03 13:441.25570.000.000.002.95
  0.00 0.00 28.30 263.87
Closed P/L: 292.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148687312006.11.03 13:35sell0.01audusd0.76950.00000.7655 0.77030.000.000.00-0.80
144669582006.10.30 09:57buy0.01chfjpy94.060.0094.46 94.090.000.000.120.25
147428902006.11.02 09:40buy0.02chfjpy93.860.0094.26 94.090.000.000.043.89
148446632006.11.03 11:15buy0.01eurchf1.59240.00001.5964 1.59440.000.000.001.60
144672082006.10.30 10:01sell0.01eurgbp0.66980.00000.6658 0.66880.000.000.301.90
148807242006.11.03 13:58sell0.01eurusd1.26860.00001.2646 1.27070.000.000.00-2.10
148889852006.11.03 14:57sell0.02eurusd1.27060.00001.2666 1.27070.000.000.00-0.20
147701212006.11.02 13:59buy0.01usdcad1.13640.00001.1404 1.12910.000.000.03-6.47
147913362006.11.02 20:04buy0.02usdcad1.13440.00001.1384 1.12910.000.000.05-9.39
148474772006.11.03 12:00buy0.04usdcad1.13240.00001.1364 1.12910.000.000.00-11.69
148475782006.11.03 12:00buy0.08usdcad1.13020.00001.1342 1.12910.000.000.00-7.79
148534362006.11.03 13:15buy0.16usdcad1.12820.00001.1322 1.12910.000.000.0012.75
148741732006.11.03 13:44buy0.01usdchf1.25610.00001.2601 1.25500.000.000.00-0.88
  0.00 0.00 0.54 -18.93
 Floating P/L: -18.39
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 292.17 Floating P/L: -18.39 Margin: 410.00
Balance: 1 292.17 Equity: 1 273.78 Free Margin: 863.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 312.98 Gross Loss: 20.81 Total Net Profit: 292.17
Profit Factor: 15.04 Expected Payoff: 8.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 15.52 (1.30%) Relative Drawdown: 1.30% (15.52)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (78.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (21.21%)
Largest profit trade: 115.38 loss trade: -5.79
Average profit trade: 12.04 loss trade: -2.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (76.10) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-15.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 161.64 (6) consecutive loss (count): -15.52 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1