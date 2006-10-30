|Account: 1289497
|Name: MrTraderSettings
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 17:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14466499
|2006.10.30 09:51
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|14466959
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1221
|0.0000
|1.1261
|2006.10.30 18:01
|1.1261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|14466961
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2539
|2006.10.31 07:29
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.60
|14466963
|2006.10.30 09:57
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7678
|0.0000
|0.7638
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-2.50
|14467063
|2006.10.30 09:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5901
|0.0000
|1.5941
|2006.11.03 11:15
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|1.61
|14467110
|2006.10.30 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-1.70
|14474685
|2006.10.30 12:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2519
|2006.10.31 07:28
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.39
|14498274
|2006.10.30 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1266
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.09
|14499033
|2006.10.30 18:29
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7658
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-1.20
|14541075
|2006.10.31 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2523
|0.0000
|1.2563
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-4.98
|14558725
|2006.10.31 08:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5881
|0.0000
|1.5921
|2006.11.03 11:15
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|6.42
|14584473
|2006.10.31 13:27
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2503
|0.0000
|1.2543
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|-6.58
|14594875
|2006.10.31 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-6.74
|14596955
|2006.10.31 15:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1246
|0.0000
|1.1286
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.55
|14597358
|2006.10.31 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|1.60
|14597803
|2006.10.31 15:07
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|1.2502
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|0.00
|14604206
|2006.10.31 15:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2724
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|7.60
|14604255
|2006.10.31 15:23
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.11.02 00:52
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|24.40
|14606783
|2006.10.31 15:27
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7718
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|6.40
|14608447
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2422
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.11.02 00:52
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|12.67
|102.71
|14610938
|2006.10.31 15:34
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1226
|0.0000
|1.1266
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|14.20
|14632220
|2006.10.31 19:43
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.7742
|0.0000
|0.7702
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|32.00
|14650600
|2006.11.01 06:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1271
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.01 07:42
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|14653036
|2006.11.01 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1357
|2006.11.01 12:19
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|14658248
|2006.11.01 08:57
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.01 12:19
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.06
|14667806
|2006.11.01 12:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1343
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.1362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|1.67
|14675250
|2006.11.01 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1323
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|7.04
|14716269
|2006.11.02 00:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.11.03 13:13
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.76
|14765118
|2006.11.02 13:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.11.03 13:13
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.41
|14795031
|2006.11.02 22:17
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2744
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|14852855
|2006.11.03 13:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2531
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|14856220
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2464
|0.0000
|1.2504
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|14858539
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2727
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.11.03 13:58
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|14858820
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2557
|2006.11.03 13:44
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|0.00
|0.00
|28.30
|263.87
|Closed P/L:
|292.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14868731
|2006.11.03 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7695
|0.0000
|0.7655
|0.7703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|14466958
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.06
|0.00
|94.46
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|0.25
|14742890
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|93.86
|0.00
|94.26
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.89
|14844663
|2006.11.03 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5924
|0.0000
|1.5964
|1.5944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|14467208
|2006.10.30 10:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6698
|0.0000
|0.6658
|0.6688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.90
|14880724
|2006.11.03 13:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2646
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|14888985
|2006.11.03 14:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2666
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|14770121
|2006.11.02 13:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1364
|0.0000
|1.1404
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-6.47
|14791336
|2006.11.02 20:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1384
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-9.39
|14847477
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1364
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.69
|14847578
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1302
|0.0000
|1.1342
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.79
|14853436
|2006.11.03 13:15
|buy
|0.16
|usdcad
|1.1282
|0.0000
|1.1322
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.75
|14874173
|2006.11.03 13:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2561
|0.0000
|1.2601
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-18.93
|Floating P/L:
|-18.39
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|292.17
|Floating P/L:
|-18.39
|Margin:
|410.00
|Balance:
|1 292.17
|Equity:
|1 273.78
|Free Margin:
|863.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|312.98
|Gross Loss:
|20.81
|Total Net Profit:
|292.17
|Profit Factor:
|15.04
|Expected Payoff:
|8.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|15.52 (1.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.30% (15.52)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (78.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (21.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|115.38
|loss trade:
|-5.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.04
|loss trade:
|-2.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (76.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-15.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|161.64 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-15.52 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1