|Account: 460884
|Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 2, 03:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4032792
|2006.10.30 06:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4051103
|2006.10.30 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5887
|0.0000
|1.6037
|2006.11.01 00:04
|1.5874
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-10.45
|4076211
|2006.10.31 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.63
|149.49
|148.13
|2006.10.31 17:53
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.96
|4114760
|2006.11.01 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.42
|0.00
|147.92
|2006.11.02 00:00
|149.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|3.41
|4071751
|2006.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|1.2746
|1.2840
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|4101664
|2006.11.01 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2781
|1.2908
|2006.11.01 17:10
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|4063182
|2006.10.31 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9010
|1.9148
|2006.10.31 11:05
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4071757
|2006.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2519
|1.2463
|1.2369
|2006.10.31 17:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|4101678
|2006.11.01 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2426
|1.2292
|2006.11.01 17:11
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|4062951
|2006.10.31 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.55
|117.54
|116.05
|2006.10.31 09:05
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|4076204
|2006.10.31 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.92
|117.43
|116.42
|2006.10.31 17:15
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.43
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|220.27
|Closed P/L:
|217.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4098541
|2006.11.01 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1252
|0.0000
|1.1162
|
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-66.21
|4101190
|2006.11.01 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1306
|0.0000
|1.1162
|
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-37.08
|4115805
|2006.11.01 20:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1335
|0.0000
|1.1162
|
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|21.19
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|-82.10
|
|Floating P/L:
|-85.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|217.85
|Floating P/L:
|-85.92
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|5 217.85
|Equity:
|5 131.93
|Free Margin:
|4 531.93
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|227.31
|Gross Loss:
|9.46
|Total Net Profit:
|217.85
|Profit Factor:
|24.03
|Expected Payoff:
|21.79
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.39 (0.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.18% (9.39)
|
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|65.00
|loss trade:
|-9.39
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.41
|loss trade:
|-4.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (191.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-9.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|191.43 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.39 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1