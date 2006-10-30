FXDD

Account: 460884 Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4 Currency: USD 2006 November 2, 03:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40327922006.10.30 06:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
40511032006.10.30 16:30buy0.10eurchf1.58870.00001.60372006.11.01 00:041.58740.000.001.06-10.45
40762112006.10.31 13:15sell0.10eurjpy149.63149.49148.132006.10.31 17:53149.490.000.000.0011.96
41147602006.11.01 19:00sell0.10eurjpy149.420.00147.922006.11.02 00:00149.380.000.00-3.483.41
40717512006.10.31 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.26901.27461.28402006.10.31 17:151.27550.000.000.0065.00
41016642006.11.01 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.27581.27811.29082006.11.01 17:101.27810.000.000.0023.00
40631822006.10.31 02:15buy0.10gbpusd1.89981.90101.91482006.10.31 11:051.90100.000.000.0012.00
40717572006.10.31 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.25191.24631.23692006.10.31 17:151.24540.000.000.0052.19
41016782006.11.01 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.24421.24261.22922006.11.01 17:111.24260.000.000.0012.88
40629512006.10.31 02:00sell0.10usdjpy117.55117.54116.052006.10.31 09:05117.540.000.000.000.85
40762042006.10.31 13:15sell0.10usdjpy117.92117.43116.422006.10.31 17:15117.340.000.000.0049.43
  0.00 0.00 -2.42 220.27
Closed P/L: 217.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40985412006.11.01 07:15sell0.10usdcad1.12520.00001.1162 1.13270.000.00-0.64-66.21
41011902006.11.01 10:30sell0.20usdcad1.13060.00001.1162 1.13270.000.00-1.27-37.08
41158052006.11.01 20:30sell0.30usdcad1.13350.00001.1162 1.13270.000.00-1.9121.19
  0.00 0.00 -3.82 -82.10
 Floating P/L: -85.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 217.85 Floating P/L: -85.92 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 5 217.85 Equity: 5 131.93 Free Margin: 4 531.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 227.31 Gross Loss: 9.46 Total Net Profit: 217.85
Profit Factor: 24.03 Expected Payoff: 21.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.39 (0.18%) Relative Drawdown: 0.18% (9.39)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 65.00 loss trade: -9.39
Average profit trade: 28.41 loss trade: -4.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (191.43) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-9.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 191.43 (6) consecutive loss (count): -9.39 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1