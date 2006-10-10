Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000066464
|Name: asctrend_m5_5
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 1, 17:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1457481
|2006.10.10 11:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1535868
|2006.10.20 08:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.20 12:56
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.76
|1535899
|2006.10.20 08:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.20 13:00
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1555008
|2006.10.24 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.24 13:41
|119.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|1557245
|2006.10.24 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.33
|1557249
|2006.10.24 14:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|1557260
|2006.10.24 14:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2547
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.2568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|1563100
|2006.10.25 10:25
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.25 14:24
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.04
|1563102
|2006.10.25 10:25
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.25 14:24
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1583487
|2006.10.27 14:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2538
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:17
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.68
|1583488
|2006.10.27 14:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:17
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1583754
|2006.10.27 14:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8919
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.27 16:17
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.00
|1583755
|2006.10.27 14:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.27 16:16
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.83
|1592649
|2006.10.30 10:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8997
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 11:33
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|1592954
|2006.10.30 11:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 12:53
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|1592968
|2006.10.30 11:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2506
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 12:53
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.04
|1593129
|2006.10.30 11:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.30 14:37
|1.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1593490
|2006.10.30 12:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2486
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.31 17:06
|1.2470
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|25.66
|1593492
|2006.10.30 12:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2729
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.10.31 17:07
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|38.00
|1595086
|2006.10.30 15:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.46
|0.00
|117.56
|2006.10.30 15:48
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.81
|1595100
|2006.10.30 15:35
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.31 17:06
|1.2470
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|41.70
|1595107
|2006.10.30 15:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.10.31 17:07
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|82.00
|1601789
|2006.10.31 10:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9017
|0.0000
|1.9024
|2006.10.31 17:00
|1.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|1603599
|2006.10.31 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.31 17:06
|1.2470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.34
|1603602
|2006.10.31 14:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2006.10.31 17:07
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|1603604
|2006.10.31 14:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8993
|0.0000
|1.9024
|2006.10.31 17:00
|1.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|1611538
|2006.11.01 10:50
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9100
|2006.11.01 12:21
|1.9100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1611753
|2006.11.01 11:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2425
|2006.11.01 17:00
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.32
|1612852
|2006.11.01 14:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2006.11.01 17:00
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1612854
|2006.11.01 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|116.74
|2006.11.01 17:01
|116.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.27
|1613735
|2006.11.01 16:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2766
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2006.11.01 17:00
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1613740
|2006.11.01 16:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2439
|0.0000
|1.2425
|2006.11.01 17:01
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.54
|1613741
|2006.11.01 16:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.89
|0.00
|116.74
|2006.11.01 17:01
|116.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.10
|1 149.69
|Closed P/L:
|1 141.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 141.59
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 141.59
|Equity:
|6 141.59
|Free Margin:
|6 141.59
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 275.43
|Gross Loss:
|133.84
|Total Net Profit:
|1 141.59
|Profit Factor:
|9.53
|Expected Payoff:
|35.67
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6.76
|Maximal Drawdown:
|122.04 (2.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.17% (122.04)
|
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (89.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (84.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (15.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|142.83
|loss trade:
|-52.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.24
|loss trade:
|-26.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (643.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-122.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|643.24 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-122.04 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2