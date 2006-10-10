Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000066464 Name: asctrend_m5_5 Currency: USD 2006 November 1, 09:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14574812006.10.10 11:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
15358682006.10.20 08:27sell0.20usdjpy118.280.000.002006.10.20 12:56118.320.000.000.00-6.76
15358992006.10.20 08:36buy0.20gbpusd1.87780.00000.00002006.10.20 13:001.88000.000.000.0044.00
15550082006.10.24 09:30buy0.20usdjpy119.550.000.002006.10.24 13:41119.570.000.000.003.35
15572452006.10.24 14:46sell0.20usdchf1.26830.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.26600.000.000.0036.33
15572492006.10.24 14:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87200.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.87440.000.000.0048.00
15572602006.10.24 14:47buy0.20eurusd1.25470.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.25680.000.000.0042.00
15631002006.10.25 10:25sell0.20usdjpy119.120.000.002006.10.25 14:24119.150.000.000.00-5.04
15631022006.10.25 10:25buy0.20gbpusd1.87600.00000.00002006.10.25 14:241.87710.000.000.0022.00
15834872006.10.27 14:08sell0.20usdchf1.25380.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.24870.000.000.0081.68
15834882006.10.27 14:08buy0.20eurusd1.26910.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.27360.000.000.0090.00
15837542006.10.27 14:58buy0.20gbpusd1.89190.00000.00002006.10.27 16:171.89800.000.000.00122.00
15837552006.10.27 14:58sell0.20usdjpy118.460.000.002006.10.27 16:16117.620.000.000.00142.83
15926492006.10.30 10:59buy0.20gbpusd1.89970.00000.00002006.10.30 11:331.89710.000.000.00-52.00
15929542006.10.30 11:33sell0.20eurusd1.27100.00000.00002006.10.30 12:531.27290.000.000.00-38.00
15929682006.10.30 11:34buy0.20usdchf1.25060.00000.00002006.10.30 12:531.24860.000.000.00-32.04
15931292006.10.30 11:54buy0.20gbpusd1.89930.00000.00002006.10.30 14:371.90180.000.000.0050.00
15934902006.10.30 12:54sell0.20usdchf1.24860.00001.24702006.10.31 17:061.24700.000.00-2.2725.66
15934922006.10.30 12:54buy0.20eurusd1.27290.00001.27482006.10.31 17:071.27480.000.00-1.7838.00
15950862006.10.30 15:34buy0.20usdjpy117.460.00117.562006.10.30 15:48117.500.000.000.006.81
15951002006.10.30 15:35sell0.20usdchf1.24960.00001.24702006.10.31 17:061.24700.000.00-2.2741.70
15951072006.10.30 15:35buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.27482006.10.31 17:071.27480.000.00-1.7882.00
16017892006.10.31 10:40buy0.20gbpusd1.90170.00001.90242006.10.31 17:001.90240.000.000.0014.00
16035992006.10.31 14:10sell0.20usdchf1.25070.00001.24702006.10.31 17:061.24700.000.000.0059.34
16036022006.10.31 14:10buy0.20eurusd1.26990.00001.27452006.10.31 17:071.27450.000.000.0092.00
16036042006.10.31 14:10buy0.20gbpusd1.89930.00001.90242006.10.31 17:001.90240.000.000.0062.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.10 969.86
Closed P/L: 961.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 961.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 961.76 Equity: 5 961.76 Free Margin: 5 961.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 095.60 Gross Loss: 133.84 Total Net Profit: 961.76
Profit Factor: 8.19 Expected Payoff: 38.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 6.76 Maximal Drawdown: 122.04 (2.17%) Relative Drawdown: 2.17% (122.04)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 142.83 loss trade: -52.00
Average profit trade: 54.78 loss trade: -26.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (463.41) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-122.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 463.41 (10) consecutive loss (count): -122.04 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2