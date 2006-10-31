|Account: 460884
|Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 12:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4062951
|2006.10.31 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.55
|117.54
|116.05
|2006.10.31 09:05
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|4063182
|2006.10.31 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9010
|1.9148
|2006.10.31 11:05
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4032792
|2006.10.30 06:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.85
|Closed P/L:
|12.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4051103
|2006.10.30 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5887
|0.0000
|1.6037
|
|1.5880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-5.60
|4071751
|2006.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2840
|
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4071757
|2006.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2369
|
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|3.20
|
|Floating P/L:
|3.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12.85
|Floating P/L:
|3.73
|Margin:
|354.09
|Balance:
|5 012.85
|Equity:
|5 016.58
|Free Margin:
|4 662.49
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.85
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12.85
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|6.42
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.43
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (12.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.85 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0