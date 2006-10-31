FXDD

Account: 460884 Name: FXDD_Cost Avg _RSI w-Trend v3.mq4 Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 12:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40629512006.10.31 02:00sell0.10usdjpy117.55117.54116.052006.10.31 09:05117.540.000.000.000.85
40631822006.10.31 02:15buy0.10gbpusd1.89981.90101.91482006.10.31 11:051.90100.000.000.0012.00
40327922006.10.30 06:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 12.85
Closed P/L: 12.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40511032006.10.30 16:30buy0.10eurchf1.58870.00001.6037 1.58800.000.000.53-5.60
40717512006.10.31 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.26900.00001.2840 1.26940.000.000.004.00
40717572006.10.31 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.25190.00001.2369 1.25130.000.000.004.80
  0.00 0.00 0.53 3.20
 Floating P/L: 3.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12.85 Floating P/L: 3.73 Margin: 354.09
Balance: 5 012.85 Equity: 5 016.58 Free Margin: 4 662.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.85 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12.85
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 12.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.43 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (12.85) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.85 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0