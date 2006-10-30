Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288717 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_04 Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144404272006.10.30 02:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
144528702006.10.30 06:45buy0.10eurusd1.27250.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.00-0.87-3.00
145097802006.10.30 23:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66950.00000.66752006.10.31 08:300.66860.000.000.0017.09
145098412006.10.30 23:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37390.00002.37592006.10.31 07:352.37590.000.000.0015.97
145509362006.10.31 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.25200.00001.25002006.10.31 13:291.25000.000.000.0016.00
145509692006.10.31 08:15buy0.20eurusd1.26910.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.000.0062.00
145509912006.10.31 08:15buy0.10audusd0.76890.00000.77092006.10.31 15:060.77090.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.87 128.06
Closed P/L: 127.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 127.19 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 127.19 Equity: 5 127.19 Free Margin: 5 127.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 131.06 Gross Loss: 3.87 Total Net Profit: 127.19
Profit Factor: 33.87 Expected Payoff: 21.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.87 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (3.87)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 62.00 loss trade: -3.87
Average profit trade: 26.21 loss trade: -3.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (49.06) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -3.87 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1