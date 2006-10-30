|Account: 1288716
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14440396
|2006.10.30 02:17
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|14452868
|2006.10.30 06:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2725
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2006.10.31 14:59
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-3.00
|14509781
|2006.10.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6675
|2006.10.31 08:30
|0.6686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.09
|14509839
|2006.10.30 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3739
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.10.31 07:35
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.97
|14550929
|2006.10.31 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.10.31 13:29
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|14550966
|2006.10.31 08:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2691
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2006.10.31 14:59
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|108.06
|Closed P/L:
|107.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14550992
|2006.10.31 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7689
|0.0000
|0.7709
|0.7708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|Floating P/L:
|19.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|107.19
|Floating P/L:
|19.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|5 107.19
|Equity:
|5 126.19
|Free Margin:
|5 026.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.06
|Gross Loss:
|3.87
|Total Net Profit:
|107.19
|Profit Factor:
|28.70
|Expected Payoff:
|21.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.87 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.08% (3.87)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|62.00
|loss trade:
|-3.87
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.77
|loss trade:
|-3.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (49.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.87 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1