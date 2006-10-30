Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288716 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03 Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144403962006.10.30 02:17balanceDeposit5 000.00
144528682006.10.30 06:45buy0.10eurusd1.27250.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.00-0.87-3.00
145097812006.10.30 23:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66950.00000.66752006.10.31 08:300.66860.000.000.0017.09
145098392006.10.30 23:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37390.00002.37592006.10.31 07:352.37590.000.000.0015.97
145509292006.10.31 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.25200.00001.25002006.10.31 13:291.25000.000.000.0016.00
145509662006.10.31 08:15buy0.20eurusd1.26910.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.000.0062.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.87 108.06
Closed P/L: 107.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145509922006.10.31 08:15buy0.10audusd0.76890.00000.7709 0.77080.000.000.0019.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 19.00
 Floating P/L: 19.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 107.19 Floating P/L: 19.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 5 107.19 Equity: 5 126.19 Free Margin: 5 026.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 111.06 Gross Loss: 3.87 Total Net Profit: 107.19
Profit Factor: 28.70 Expected Payoff: 21.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.87 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (3.87)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 62.00 loss trade: -3.87
Average profit trade: 27.77 loss trade: -3.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (49.06) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -3.87 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1