|Account: 62849
|Name: Łukasz Kowalski
|Currency: PLN
|2006 October 28, 10:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1491863
|2006.10.15 16:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1491949
|2006.10.15 23:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.67
|148.83
|150.09
|2006.10.17 10:48
|148.83
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|-657.87
|1492212
|2006.10.16 02:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2740
|1.2824
|1.2698
|2006.10.16 15:48
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.24
|1492994
|2006.10.16 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2499
|1.2415
|1.2541
|2006.10.17 00:48
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|129.88
|1493643
|2006.10.16 11:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1383
|1.1318
|1.1443
|2006.10.19 17:28
|1.1336
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-127.10
|1497036
|2006.10.17 06:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2702
|1.2786
|1.2660
|2006.10.17 15:22
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.91
|1497140
|2006.10.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.02
|118.18
|119.44
|2006.10.19 15:50
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|6.53
|-218.66
|1497680
|2006.10.17 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2542
|1.2626
|1.2500
|2006.10.19 17:28
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|-172.23
|1501675
|2006.10.18 03:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8702
|1.8618
|1.8744
|2006.10.19 16:35
|1.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|257.92
|1501683
|2006.10.18 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2677
|1.2593
|1.2719
|2006.10.18 15:09
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.72
|1505456
|2006.10.18 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|148.98
|148.14
|149.40
|2006.10.19 17:28
|149.12
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|36.25
|1505879
|2006.10.18 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2705
|1.2621
|1.2747
|2006.10.19 15:26
|1.2621
|0.00
|0.00
|2.18
|-204.93
|1510540
|2006.10.19 20:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.11
|149.95
|148.69
|2006.10.24 10:48
|149.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.17
|-434.22
|1511879
|2006.10.20 05:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8776
|1.8692
|1.8818
|2006.10.20 10:52
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.62
|1513570
|2006.10.20 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1263
|1.1328
|1.1203
|2006.10.27 15:11
|1.1203
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.85
|326.13
|1515962
|2006.10.23 00:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2617
|1.2533
|1.2659
|2006.10.24 07:58
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.09
|-517.34
|1516168
|2006.10.23 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8819
|1.8735
|1.8861
|2006.10.23 11:12
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.11
|1516275
|2006.10.23 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.74
|119.58
|118.32
|2006.10.24 08:23
|119.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|-217.85
|1520354
|2006.10.23 20:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2669
|1.2585
|1.2711
|2006.10.26 08:53
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|6.51
|-204.71
|1520978
|2006.10.24 00:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8733
|1.8817
|1.8691
|2006.10.24 09:27
|1.8691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.14
|1522330
|2006.10.24 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.86
|150.70
|149.44
|2006.10.27 02:18
|150.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.33
|-216.10
|1523016
|2006.10.24 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2456
|1.2582
|2006.10.25 12:24
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.05
|129.63
|1525546
|2006.10.25 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.22
|120.06
|118.80
|2006.10.26 03:57
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.21
|109.27
|1533527
|2006.10.26 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.78
|117.94
|119.20
|2006.10.27 14:56
|117.94
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|-216.84
|1533705
|2006.10.26 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2580
|1.2664
|1.2538
|2006.10.26 18:26
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.35
|1536328
|2006.10.27 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2540
|1.2624
|1.2498
|2006.10.27 15:06
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.66
|-1 351.45
|Closed P/L:
|-1 432.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1539082
|2006.10.27 15:11
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1202
|1.1137
|1.1262
|1.1189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-70.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-70.58
|Floating P/L:
|-70.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 432.11
|Floating P/L:
|-70.71
|Margin:
|608.38
|Balance:
|3 567.89
|Equity:
|3 497.18
|Free Margin:
|2 888.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 056.10
|Gross Loss:
|3 488.21
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 432.11
|Profit Factor:
|0.59
|Expected Payoff:
|-57.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 835.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 168.11 (40.66%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|40.66% (2 168.11)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (42.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (52.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (48.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|301.28
|loss trade:
|-651.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|158.16
|loss trade:
|-290.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (403.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 004.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|403.73 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 004.58 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2