X-Trade Brokers

Account: 62849 Name: Łukasz Kowalski Currency: PLN 2006 October 28, 10:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14918632006.10.15 16:41balanceDeposit5 000.00
14919492006.10.15 23:30buy0.30eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.17 10:48148.830.000.005.90-657.87
14922122006.10.16 02:31sell0.20usdchf1.27401.28241.26982006.10.16 15:481.26980.000.000.00205.24
14929942006.10.16 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.24991.24151.25412006.10.17 00:481.25410.000.00-2.85129.88
14936432006.10.16 11:02buy0.10usdcad1.13831.13181.14432006.10.19 17:281.13360.000.00-0.06-127.10
14970362006.10.17 06:31sell0.20usdchf1.27021.27861.26602006.10.17 15:221.26600.000.000.00205.91
14971402006.10.17 08:00buy0.10usdjpy119.02118.18119.442006.10.19 15:50118.180.000.006.53-218.66
14976802006.10.17 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.25421.26261.25002006.10.19 17:281.25980.000.002.26-172.23
15016752006.10.18 03:01buy0.20gbpusd1.87021.86181.87442006.10.19 16:351.87440.000.00-4.43257.92
15016832006.10.18 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.26771.25931.27192006.10.18 15:091.27190.000.000.00102.72
15054562006.10.18 19:00buy0.10eurjpy148.98148.14149.402006.10.19 17:28149.120.000.001.9836.25
15058792006.10.18 21:00buy0.10usdchf1.27051.26211.27472006.10.19 15:261.26210.000.002.18-204.93
15105402006.10.19 20:00sell0.20eurjpy149.11149.95148.692006.10.24 10:48149.950.000.00-44.17-434.22
15118792006.10.20 05:01buy0.20gbpusd1.87761.86921.88182006.10.20 10:521.88180.000.000.00256.62
15135702006.10.20 13:00sell0.20usdcad1.12631.13281.12032006.10.27 15:111.12030.000.00-24.85326.13
15159622006.10.23 00:02buy0.20eurusd1.26171.25331.26592006.10.24 07:581.25330.000.00-6.09-517.34
15161682006.10.23 05:00buy0.10gbpusd1.88191.87351.88612006.10.23 11:121.87350.000.000.00-258.11
15162752006.10.23 06:31sell0.10usdjpy118.74119.58118.322006.10.24 08:23119.580.000.00-5.19-217.85
15203542006.10.23 20:31buy0.10usdchf1.26691.25851.27112006.10.26 08:531.25850.000.006.51-204.71
15209782006.10.24 00:41sell0.10gbpusd1.87331.88171.86912006.10.24 09:271.86910.000.000.00130.14
15223302006.10.24 12:00sell0.10eurjpy149.86150.70149.442006.10.27 02:18150.700.000.00-13.33-216.10
15230162006.10.24 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.25401.24561.25822006.10.25 12:241.25820.000.00-3.05129.63
15255462006.10.25 04:30sell0.10usdjpy119.22120.06118.802006.10.26 03:57118.800.000.00-5.21109.27
15335272006.10.26 15:00buy0.10usdjpy118.78117.94119.202006.10.27 14:56117.940.000.003.21-216.84
15337052006.10.26 15:30sell0.10usdchf1.25801.26641.25382006.10.26 18:261.25380.000.000.00102.35
15363282006.10.27 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.25401.26241.24982006.10.27 15:061.24980.000.000.00102.45
  0.00 0.00 -80.66 -1 351.45
Closed P/L: -1 432.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15390822006.10.27 15:11buy0.20usdcad1.12021.11371.1262 1.11890.000.00-0.13-70.58
  0.00 0.00 -0.13 -70.58
 Floating P/L: -70.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 432.11 Floating P/L: -70.71 Margin: 608.38
Balance: 3 567.89 Equity: 3 497.18 Free Margin: 2 888.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 056.10 Gross Loss: 3 488.21 Total Net Profit: -1 432.11
Profit Factor: 0.59 Expected Payoff: -57.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 835.84 Maximal Drawdown: 2 168.11 (40.66%) Relative Drawdown: 40.66% (2 168.11)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (52.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (48.00%)
Largest profit trade: 301.28 loss trade: -651.97
Average profit trade: 158.16 loss trade: -290.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (403.73) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 004.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 403.73 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 004.58 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2