Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288710 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_02 Currency: USD 2006 October 31, 15:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144402222006.10.30 02:15balanceDeposit5 000.00
144450392006.10.30 04:00buy0.10eurjpy149.330.00149.532006.10.30 09:38149.530.000.000.0017.01
144460292006.10.30 04:30sell0.10audusd0.76990.00000.76792006.10.31 08:000.76830.000.00-0.1516.00
144528692006.10.30 06:45buy0.10eurusd1.27250.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.00-0.87-3.00
144550282006.10.30 07:16buy0.10eurgbp0.67090.00000.67292006.10.30 22:300.66960.000.00-0.70-24.68
144563412006.10.30 07:30sell0.10gbpchf2.37050.00002.37242006.10.30 22:302.37280.000.00-1.97-18.41
144869162006.10.30 14:00sell0.20gbpchf2.37640.00002.37242006.10.30 22:302.37280.000.00-3.9357.60
145097762006.10.30 23:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66950.00000.66752006.10.31 08:300.66860.000.000.0017.09
145098432006.10.30 23:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37390.00002.37592006.10.31 07:352.37590.000.000.0015.97
145509332006.10.31 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.25200.00001.25002006.10.31 13:291.25000.000.000.0016.00
145509522006.10.31 08:15buy0.20eurusd1.26900.00001.27222006.10.31 14:591.27220.000.000.0064.00
145589442006.10.31 09:00sell0.10gbpchf2.37770.00002.37572006.10.31 10:522.37570.000.000.0015.98
  0.00 0.00 -7.62 173.56
Closed P/L: 165.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145509892006.10.31 08:15buy0.10audusd0.76890.00000.7709 0.77060.000.000.0017.00
145618282006.10.31 09:31buy0.10eurgbp0.66800.00000.6700 0.66900.000.000.0019.01
145720502006.10.31 11:15sell0.10eurjpy149.610.00149.41 149.720.000.000.00-9.35
  0.00 0.00 0.00 26.66
 Floating P/L: 26.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 165.94 Floating P/L: 26.66 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 5 165.94 Equity: 5 192.60 Free Margin: 4 892.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 215.57 Gross Loss: 49.63 Total Net Profit: 165.94
Profit Factor: 4.34 Expected Payoff: 15.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 3.37 Maximal Drawdown: 25.38 (0.50%) Relative Drawdown: 0.50% (25.38)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 64.00 loss trade: -25.38
Average profit trade: 26.95 loss trade: -16.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (80.89) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-25.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 80.89 (5) consecutive loss (count): -25.38 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1