|Account: 1288714
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_01
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 31, 15:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14440345
|2006.10.30 02:16
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|14440511
|2006.10.30 02:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.37
|0.00
|149.57
|2006.10.30 10:07
|149.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|14446030
|2006.10.30 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7699
|0.0000
|0.7679
|2006.10.31 08:00
|0.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|16.00
|14452874
|2006.10.30 06:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2725
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2006.10.31 14:59
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-3.00
|14455027
|2006.10.30 07:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6709
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.10.30 22:30
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-24.68
|14456339
|2006.10.30 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3705
|0.0000
|2.3724
|2006.10.30 22:30
|2.3728
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-18.41
|14486915
|2006.10.30 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3764
|0.0000
|2.3724
|2006.10.30 22:30
|2.3728
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.93
|57.60
|14509779
|2006.10.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6675
|2006.10.31 08:30
|0.6686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.09
|14509840
|2006.10.30 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3739
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.10.31 07:35
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.97
|14550935
|2006.10.31 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.10.31 13:29
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|14550953
|2006.10.31 08:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2006.10.31 14:59
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|14558945
|2006.10.31 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3777
|0.0000
|2.3757
|2006.10.31 10:52
|2.3757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.62
|173.56
|Closed P/L:
|165.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14550990
|2006.10.31 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7689
|0.0000
|0.7709
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|14561827
|2006.10.31 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6680
|0.0000
|0.6700
|0.6690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.01
|14572049
|2006.10.31 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.61
|0.00
|149.41
|149.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.66
|Floating P/L:
|24.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|165.94
|Floating P/L:
|24.66
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|5 165.94
|Equity:
|5 190.60
|Free Margin:
|4 890.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|215.57
|Gross Loss:
|49.63
|Total Net Profit:
|165.94
|Profit Factor:
|4.34
|Expected Payoff:
|15.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|25.38 (0.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.50% (25.38)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.00
|loss trade:
|-25.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.95
|loss trade:
|-16.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (80.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-25.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|80.89 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1