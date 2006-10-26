|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.10.24 00:00 - 2006.11.03 00:00 (2006.10.24 - 2006.11.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=false; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|995
|Ticks modelled
|2067
|Modelling quality
|50.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|28341.32
|Gross profit
|28341.32
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|977.29
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|29
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|29 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|5253.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|977.29
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|29 (28341.32)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|28341.32 (29)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|29
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.10.26 06:20
|buy
|1
|0.70
|1.8810
|1.8791
|0.0000
|2
|2006.10.26 06:40
|close
|1
|0.70
|1.8814
|1.8791
|0.0000
|28.00
|528.00
|3
|2006.10.26 09:20
|buy
|2
|0.70
|1.8805
|1.8786
|0.0000
|4
|2006.10.26 09:30
|close
|2
|0.70
|1.8818
|1.8786
|0.0000
|91.00
|619.00
|5
|2006.10.26 13:10
|buy
|3
|0.80
|1.8833
|1.8814
|0.0000
|6
|2006.10.26 13:20
|close
|3
|0.80
|1.8835
|1.8814
|0.0000
|16.00
|635.00
|7
|2006.10.26 17:20
|buy
|4
|0.80
|1.8853
|1.8834
|0.0000
|8
|2006.10.26 17:30
|close
|4
|0.80
|1.8858
|1.8834
|0.0000
|40.00
|675.00
|9
|2006.10.27 13:10
|sell
|5
|0.90
|1.8911
|1.8930
|0.0000
|10
|2006.10.27 13:20
|close
|5
|0.90
|1.8891
|1.8930
|0.0000
|180.00
|855.00
|11
|2006.10.27 18:40
|sell
|6
|1.10
|1.8976
|1.8995
|0.0000
|12
|2006.10.27 18:59
|close
|6
|1.10
|1.8970
|1.8995
|0.0000
|66.00
|921.00
|13
|2006.10.30 00:30
|sell
|7
|1.20
|1.8973
|1.8998
|0.0000
|14
|2006.10.30 00:40
|close
|7
|1.20
|1.8958
|1.8998
|0.0000
|180.00
|1101.00
|15
|2006.10.30 04:40
|buy
|8
|1.50
|1.8971
|1.8952
|0.0000
|16
|2006.10.30 04:59
|close
|8
|1.50
|1.8977
|1.8952
|0.0000
|90.00
|1191.00
|17
|2006.10.30 11:10
|buy
|9
|1.60
|1.8974
|1.8955
|0.0000
|18
|2006.10.30 11:30
|close
|9
|1.60
|1.8995
|1.8955
|0.0000
|336.00
|1527.00
|19
|2006.10.30 11:40
|buy
|10
|2.00
|1.8977
|1.8958
|0.0000
|20
|2006.10.30 11:59
|close
|10
|2.00
|1.8989
|1.8958
|0.0000
|240.00
|1767.00
|21
|2006.10.30 15:40
|sell
|11
|2.30
|1.9037
|1.9058
|0.0000
|22
|2006.10.30 16:10
|close
|11
|2.30
|1.9022
|1.9058
|0.0000
|345.00
|2112.00
|23
|2006.10.30 16:40
|sell
|12
|2.80
|1.9042
|1.9075
|0.0000
|24
|2006.10.30 16:59
|close
|12
|2.80
|1.9027
|1.9075
|0.0000
|420.00
|2532.00
|25
|2006.10.31 12:30
|buy
|13
|3.30
|1.8970
|1.8951
|0.0000
|26
|2006.10.31 12:40
|close
|13
|3.30
|1.9012
|1.8951
|0.0000
|1386.00
|3918.00
|27
|2006.10.31 14:20
|sell
|14
|5.20
|1.8997
|1.9016
|0.0000
|28
|2006.10.31 14:30
|close
|14
|5.20
|1.8996
|1.9016
|0.0000
|52.00
|3970.00
|29
|2006.10.31 16:20
|buy
|15
|5.20
|1.8995
|1.8946
|0.0000
|30
|2006.10.31 16:30
|close
|15
|5.20
|1.9003
|1.8946
|0.0000
|416.00
|4386.00
|31
|2006.10.31 17:20
|sell
|16
|5.80
|1.9065
|1.9106
|0.0000
|32
|2006.11.01 09:40
|close
|16
|5.80
|1.9058
|1.9106
|0.0000
|408.32
|4794.32
|33
|2006.11.01 13:20
|buy
|17
|6.30
|1.9089
|1.9070
|0.0000
|34
|2006.11.01 13:30
|close
|17
|6.30
|1.9100
|1.9070
|0.0000
|693.00
|5487.32
|35
|2006.11.01 14:20
|sell
|18
|7.20
|1.9094
|1.9113
|0.0000
|36
|2006.11.01 14:30
|close
|18
|7.20
|1.9093
|1.9113
|0.0000
|72.00
|5559.32
|37
|2006.11.01 15:20
|buy
|19
|7.30
|1.9068
|1.9023
|0.0000
|38
|2006.11.01 15:30
|close
|19
|7.30
|1.9077
|1.9023
|0.0000
|657.00
|6216.32
|39
|2006.11.01 19:30
|sell
|20
|8.10
|1.9099
|1.9118
|0.0000
|40
|2006.11.01 19:40
|close
|20
|8.10
|1.9086
|1.9118
|0.0000
|1053.00
|7269.32
|41
|2006.11.02 00:20
|buy
|21
|9.50
|1.9074
|1.9055
|0.0000
|42
|2006.11.02 00:30
|close
|21
|9.50
|1.9091
|1.9055
|0.0000
|1615.00
|8884.32
|43
|2006.11.02 09:10
|buy
|22
|11.70
|1.9038
|1.9019
|0.0000
|44
|2006.11.02 09:20
|close
|22
|11.70
|1.9050
|1.9019
|0.0000
|1404.00
|10288.32
|45
|2006.11.02 09:30
|sell
|23
|13.50
|1.9052
|1.9071
|0.0000
|46
|2006.11.02 09:40
|close
|23
|13.50
|1.9043
|1.9071
|0.0000
|1215.00
|11503.32
|47
|2006.11.02 11:40
|buy
|24
|15.10
|1.9060
|1.9035
|0.0000
|48
|2006.11.02 11:59
|close
|24
|15.10
|1.9083
|1.9035
|0.0000
|3473.00
|14976.32
|49
|2006.11.02 13:20
|buy
|25
|19.60
|1.9078
|1.9059
|0.0000
|50
|2006.11.02 13:30
|close
|25
|19.60
|1.9082
|1.9059
|0.0000
|784.00
|15760.32
|51
|2006.11.02 14:10
|buy
|26
|20.70
|1.9072
|1.9051
|0.0000
|52
|2006.11.02 14:20
|close
|26
|20.70
|1.9074
|1.9051
|0.0000
|414.00
|16174.32
|53
|2006.11.02 16:20
|sell
|27
|21.20
|1.9101
|1.9122
|0.0000
|54
|2006.11.02 16:30
|close
|27
|21.20
|1.9090
|1.9122
|0.0000
|2332.00
|18506.32
|55
|2006.11.02 17:10
|sell
|28
|24.20
|1.9106
|1.9131
|0.0000
|56
|2006.11.02 17:20
|close
|28
|24.20
|1.9085
|1.9131
|0.0000
|5082.00
|23588.32
|57
|2006.11.02 18:30
|buy
|29
|30.90
|1.9080
|1.9031
|0.0000
|58
|2006.11.02 18:40
|close
|29
|30.90
|1.9097
|1.9031
|0.0000
|5253.00
|28841.32