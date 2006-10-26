Strategy Tester Report
CyberiaTrader

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.10.24 00:00 - 2006.11.03 00:00 (2006.10.24 - 2006.11.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=false; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StopLevel=0;
Bars in test995Ticks modelled2067Modelling quality50.00%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit28341.32Gross profit28341.32Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff977.29
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades29Short positions (won %)12 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)17 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)29 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade5253.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade977.29loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)29 (28341.32)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)28341.32 (29)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins29consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.10.26 06:20buy10.701.88101.87910.0000
22006.10.26 06:40close10.701.88141.87910.000028.00528.00
32006.10.26 09:20buy20.701.88051.87860.0000
42006.10.26 09:30close20.701.88181.87860.000091.00619.00
52006.10.26 13:10buy30.801.88331.88140.0000
62006.10.26 13:20close30.801.88351.88140.000016.00635.00
72006.10.26 17:20buy40.801.88531.88340.0000
82006.10.26 17:30close40.801.88581.88340.000040.00675.00
92006.10.27 13:10sell50.901.89111.89300.0000
102006.10.27 13:20close50.901.88911.89300.0000180.00855.00
112006.10.27 18:40sell61.101.89761.89950.0000
122006.10.27 18:59close61.101.89701.89950.000066.00921.00
132006.10.30 00:30sell71.201.89731.89980.0000
142006.10.30 00:40close71.201.89581.89980.0000180.001101.00
152006.10.30 04:40buy81.501.89711.89520.0000
162006.10.30 04:59close81.501.89771.89520.000090.001191.00
172006.10.30 11:10buy91.601.89741.89550.0000
182006.10.30 11:30close91.601.89951.89550.0000336.001527.00
192006.10.30 11:40buy102.001.89771.89580.0000
202006.10.30 11:59close102.001.89891.89580.0000240.001767.00
212006.10.30 15:40sell112.301.90371.90580.0000
222006.10.30 16:10close112.301.90221.90580.0000345.002112.00
232006.10.30 16:40sell122.801.90421.90750.0000
242006.10.30 16:59close122.801.90271.90750.0000420.002532.00
252006.10.31 12:30buy133.301.89701.89510.0000
262006.10.31 12:40close133.301.90121.89510.00001386.003918.00
272006.10.31 14:20sell145.201.89971.90160.0000
282006.10.31 14:30close145.201.89961.90160.000052.003970.00
292006.10.31 16:20buy155.201.89951.89460.0000
302006.10.31 16:30close155.201.90031.89460.0000416.004386.00
312006.10.31 17:20sell165.801.90651.91060.0000
322006.11.01 09:40close165.801.90581.91060.0000408.324794.32
332006.11.01 13:20buy176.301.90891.90700.0000
342006.11.01 13:30close176.301.91001.90700.0000693.005487.32
352006.11.01 14:20sell187.201.90941.91130.0000
362006.11.01 14:30close187.201.90931.91130.000072.005559.32
372006.11.01 15:20buy197.301.90681.90230.0000
382006.11.01 15:30close197.301.90771.90230.0000657.006216.32
392006.11.01 19:30sell208.101.90991.91180.0000
402006.11.01 19:40close208.101.90861.91180.00001053.007269.32
412006.11.02 00:20buy219.501.90741.90550.0000
422006.11.02 00:30close219.501.90911.90550.00001615.008884.32
432006.11.02 09:10buy2211.701.90381.90190.0000
442006.11.02 09:20close2211.701.90501.90190.00001404.0010288.32
452006.11.02 09:30sell2313.501.90521.90710.0000
462006.11.02 09:40close2313.501.90431.90710.00001215.0011503.32
472006.11.02 11:40buy2415.101.90601.90350.0000
482006.11.02 11:59close2415.101.90831.90350.00003473.0014976.32
492006.11.02 13:20buy2519.601.90781.90590.0000
502006.11.02 13:30close2519.601.90821.90590.0000784.0015760.32
512006.11.02 14:10buy2620.701.90721.90510.0000
522006.11.02 14:20close2620.701.90741.90510.0000414.0016174.32
532006.11.02 16:20sell2721.201.91011.91220.0000
542006.11.02 16:30close2721.201.90901.91220.00002332.0018506.32
552006.11.02 17:10sell2824.201.91061.91310.0000
562006.11.02 17:20close2824.201.90851.91310.00005082.0023588.32
572006.11.02 18:30buy2930.901.90801.90310.0000
582006.11.02 18:40close2930.901.90971.90310.00005253.0028841.32