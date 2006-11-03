FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 8, 04:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41674542006.11.03 19:00sell0.10gbpjpy224.380.00224.332006.11.06 01:26224.330.000.00-2.524.24
41689052006.11.03 21:30sell0.10eurjpy150.060.00150.012006.11.06 01:34150.010.000.00-1.204.24
41632502006.11.03 16:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.76700.77032006.11.06 02:120.77030.000.000.035.00
41732682006.11.06 02:47sell0.10audusd0.76980.00000.76932006.11.06 08:490.76930.000.000.005.00
41741562006.11.06 03:46buy0.10eurusd1.27110.00001.27122006.11.06 09:201.27120.000.000.001.00
41761972006.11.06 08:15buy0.20eurusd1.27050.00001.27122006.11.06 09:201.27120.000.000.0014.00
41729562006.11.06 02:31buy0.10eurjpy150.07149.81150.122006.11.06 09:21150.120.000.000.004.23
41761952006.11.06 08:15buy0.10gbpjpy224.460.00224.462006.11.06 09:21224.460.000.000.000.00
41765312006.11.06 09:00buy0.20gbpjpy224.390.00224.462006.11.06 09:21224.460.000.000.0011.85
41773712006.11.06 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.27080.00001.27032006.11.06 10:121.27030.000.000.005.00
41674512006.11.03 19:00sell0.20gbpchf2.38550.00002.38222006.11.06 11:312.38220.000.00-3.6752.54
41486942006.11.03 12:00sell0.10gbpchf2.37720.00002.38222006.11.06 11:312.38220.000.00-1.84-39.79
41780752006.11.06 10:15buy0.20audusd0.76830.00000.76922006.11.06 11:590.76920.000.000.0018.00
41771172006.11.06 09:30buy0.10audusd0.76940.00000.76922006.11.06 11:590.76920.000.000.00-2.00
41806232006.11.06 12:00buy0.10audusd0.76950.00000.77002006.11.06 12:270.77000.000.000.005.00
41486852006.11.03 12:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66930.66610.66982006.11.06 13:030.66980.000.00-0.729.48
41806642006.11.06 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.27040.00001.27092006.11.06 15:251.27090.000.000.005.00
41840082006.11.06 15:45sell0.10gbpjpy224.520.00224.532006.11.06 16:43224.530.000.000.00-0.84
41845592006.11.06 16:15sell0.20gbpjpy224.610.00224.532006.11.06 16:43224.530.000.000.0013.51
41834022006.11.06 15:15sell1.60eurjpy150.420.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00-13.53
41806472006.11.06 12:00sell0.40eurjpy150.280.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00-50.74
41773582006.11.06 09:45sell0.10eurjpy150.020.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00-34.67
41776322006.11.06 10:00sell0.20eurjpy150.170.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00-43.98
41854442006.11.06 17:00sell3.20eurjpy150.480.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00135.30
41868562006.11.06 19:00sell6.40eurjpy150.530.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00541.22
41831392006.11.06 15:00sell0.80eurjpy150.360.00150.432006.11.06 21:15150.430.000.000.00-47.35
41881602006.11.06 21:45buy0.10gbpjpy224.380.00224.432006.11.06 23:52224.430.000.000.004.23
41881572006.11.06 21:45buy0.10eurjpy150.480.00150.532006.11.07 00:02150.530.000.000.974.23
41850002006.11.06 16:45sell0.20audusd0.77030.00000.77062006.11.07 02:290.77060.000.00-0.60-6.00
41870912006.11.06 19:15sell0.40audusd0.77090.00000.77062006.11.07 02:290.77060.000.00-1.2012.00
41876892006.11.06 20:00sell0.80audusd0.77150.00000.77062006.11.07 02:290.77060.000.00-2.4172.00
41822242006.11.06 13:30sell0.10audusd0.76970.00000.77062006.11.07 02:290.77060.000.00-0.30-9.00
41912542006.11.07 03:00buy0.10audusd0.77090.00000.77142006.11.07 03:240.77140.000.000.005.00
41942252006.11.07 06:15buy0.40eurjpy150.370.00150.462006.11.07 06:24150.460.000.000.0030.51
41909302006.11.07 02:30buy0.10eurjpy150.500.00150.462006.11.07 06:24150.460.000.000.00-3.39
41921932006.11.07 03:30buy0.20eurjpy150.460.00150.462006.11.07 06:24150.460.000.000.000.00
41469612006.11.03 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.24560.00001.25102006.11.07 06:411.25100.000.00-2.20-43.17
41640242006.11.03 17:00sell0.20usdchf1.25440.00001.25102006.11.07 06:411.25100.000.00-4.4154.36
41966212006.11.07 06:45buy0.10gbpjpy224.380.00224.382006.11.07 08:07224.380.000.000.000.00
41971462006.11.07 07:00buy0.20gbpjpy224.310.00224.382006.11.07 08:07224.380.000.000.0011.89
41986742006.11.07 08:30buy0.10usdchf1.25150.00001.25202006.11.07 09:081.25200.000.000.003.99
41991432006.11.07 08:45buy0.40eurjpy150.330.00150.352006.11.07 11:15150.350.000.000.006.79
42002262006.11.07 09:45buy0.80eurjpy150.250.00150.352006.11.07 11:15150.350.000.000.0067.86
41953452006.11.07 06:30buy0.10eurjpy150.470.00150.352006.11.07 11:15150.350.000.000.00-10.18
41966642006.11.07 06:45buy0.20eurjpy150.390.00150.352006.11.07 11:15150.350.000.000.00-6.78
41925262006.11.07 04:00sell0.10audusd0.77170.00000.77262006.11.07 12:440.77260.000.000.00-9.00
41953512006.11.07 06:30sell0.20audusd0.77250.00000.77262006.11.07 12:440.77260.000.000.00-2.00
41966232006.11.07 06:45sell0.40audusd0.77380.00000.77262006.11.07 12:440.77260.000.000.0048.00
42029782006.11.07 13:15sell0.10eurjpy150.380.00150.362006.11.07 15:39150.360.000.000.001.70
42031902006.11.07 13:45sell0.20eurjpy150.430.00150.362006.11.07 15:39150.360.000.000.0011.90
42029772006.11.07 13:15sell0.10gbpjpy224.440.00224.452006.11.07 15:39224.450.000.000.00-0.85
42031892006.11.07 13:45sell0.20gbpjpy224.530.00224.452006.11.07 15:39224.450.000.000.0013.59
42056892006.11.07 16:00sell25.60eurusd1.27850.00001.27712006.11.07 16:501.28170.000.000.00-8 192.00
42120092006.11.07 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.24680.00001.24682006.11.07 20:431.24680.000.000.000.00
42130672006.11.07 18:45buy0.20usdchf1.24610.00001.24682006.11.07 20:431.24680.000.000.0011.23
42099172006.11.07 17:15buy0.10gbpjpy224.340.00224.232006.11.07 21:17224.230.000.000.00-9.36
42119932006.11.07 18:00buy0.20gbpjpy224.260.00224.232006.11.07 21:17224.230.000.000.00-5.10
42134792006.11.07 19:15buy0.40gbpjpy224.190.00224.232006.11.07 21:17224.230.000.000.0013.61
42140862006.11.07 20:15buy0.80gbpjpy224.130.00224.232006.11.07 21:17224.230.000.000.0068.09
42137622006.11.07 19:47sell0.10audusd0.77550.00000.77502006.11.07 21:280.77500.000.000.005.00
41858372006.11.06 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.27100.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.57-61.00
41870842006.11.06 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.27190.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.001.14-104.00
41892492006.11.07 00:15sell0.40eurusd1.27310.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00-160.00
41921712006.11.07 03:30sell0.80eurusd1.27380.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00-264.00
41934472006.11.07 05:00sell1.60eurusd1.27440.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00-432.00
41953312006.11.07 06:30sell3.20eurusd1.27550.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00-512.00
41966152006.11.07 06:45sell6.40eurusd1.27670.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00-256.00
42051102006.11.07 15:45sell12.80eurusd1.27750.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.00512.00
42152042006.11.07 21:30sell25.60eurusd1.27850.00001.27712006.11.07 21:551.27710.000.000.003 584.00
42179192006.11.08 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.27760.00001.27812006.11.08 00:171.27810.000.000.005.00
42180622006.11.08 00:04buy0.10audusd0.77390.00000.77412006.11.08 00:310.77410.000.000.002.00
42184542006.11.08 00:30buy0.20audusd0.77340.00000.77412006.11.08 00:310.77410.000.000.0014.00
42179112006.11.08 00:00sell0.10usdchf1.24930.00001.24882006.11.08 00:361.24880.000.000.004.00
42146912006.11.07 21:15buy0.10eurjpy150.350.00150.402006.11.08 00:45150.400.000.000.974.25
42202582006.11.08 02:30buy0.10eurjpy150.310.00150.362006.11.08 03:24150.360.000.000.004.25
  0.00 0.00 -17.39 -4 908.64
Closed P/L: -4 926.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41822222006.11.06 13:30sell0.10eurgbp0.66970.00000.6700 0.67070.000.000.57-19.06
41856562006.11.06 17:15sell0.20eurgbp0.67020.00000.6700 0.67070.000.001.14-19.07
42136242006.11.07 19:30sell0.40eurgbp0.67080.00000.6700 0.67070.000.001.147.63
42196782006.11.08 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77280.00000.7733 0.77220.000.000.00-6.00
42200982006.11.08 02:15buy0.10gbpjpy224.250.00224.30 224.140.000.000.00-9.36
  0.00 0.00 2.85 -45.86
 Floating P/L: -43.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -4 926.03 Floating P/L: -43.01 Margin: 580.74
Balance: 41 675.72 Equity: 41 632.71 Free Margin: 41 051.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 395.93 Gross Loss: 10 321.96 Total Net Profit: -4 926.03
Profit Factor: 0.52 Expected Payoff: -65.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 9 056.50 Maximal Drawdown: 9 896.67 (20.86%) Relative Drawdown: 20.86% (9 896.67)
 
Total Trades: 75 Short Positions (won %): 40 (47.50%) Long Positions (won %): 35 (82.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 48 (64.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (36.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 584.00 loss trade: -8 192.00
Average profit trade: 112.42 loss trade: -382.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (50.87) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 787.29)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 130.47 (8) consecutive loss (count): -8 192.85 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2