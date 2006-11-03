|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 8, 04:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4167454
|2006.11.03 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.38
|0.00
|224.33
|2006.11.06 01:26
|224.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|4.24
|4168905
|2006.11.03 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.06
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.06 01:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|4.24
|4163250
|2006.11.03 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.7670
|0.7703
|2006.11.06 02:12
|0.7703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|5.00
|4173268
|2006.11.06 02:47
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7693
|2006.11.06 08:49
|0.7693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4174156
|2006.11.06 03:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2712
|2006.11.06 09:20
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4176197
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2712
|2006.11.06 09:20
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4172956
|2006.11.06 02:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.07
|149.81
|150.12
|2006.11.06 09:21
|150.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|4176195
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.46
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.06 09:21
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4176531
|2006.11.06 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.39
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.06 09:21
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.85
|4177371
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2703
|2006.11.06 10:12
|1.2703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4167451
|2006.11.03 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3855
|0.0000
|2.3822
|2006.11.06 11:31
|2.3822
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|52.54
|4148694
|2006.11.03 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3772
|0.0000
|2.3822
|2006.11.06 11:31
|2.3822
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|-39.79
|4178075
|2006.11.06 10:15
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7683
|0.0000
|0.7692
|2006.11.06 11:59
|0.7692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4177117
|2006.11.06 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7694
|0.0000
|0.7692
|2006.11.06 11:59
|0.7692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|4180623
|2006.11.06 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7695
|0.0000
|0.7700
|2006.11.06 12:27
|0.7700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4148685
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6693
|0.6661
|0.6698
|2006.11.06 13:03
|0.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|9.48
|4180664
|2006.11.06 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2709
|2006.11.06 15:25
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4184008
|2006.11.06 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.52
|0.00
|224.53
|2006.11.06 16:43
|224.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|4184559
|2006.11.06 16:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.61
|0.00
|224.53
|2006.11.06 16:43
|224.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.51
|4183402
|2006.11.06 15:15
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|150.42
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.53
|4180647
|2006.11.06 12:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|150.28
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.74
|4177358
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.02
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.67
|4177632
|2006.11.06 10:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.17
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.98
|4185444
|2006.11.06 17:00
|sell
|3.20
|eurjpy
|150.48
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.30
|4186856
|2006.11.06 19:00
|sell
|6.40
|eurjpy
|150.53
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|541.22
|4183139
|2006.11.06 15:00
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|150.36
|0.00
|150.43
|2006.11.06 21:15
|150.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.35
|4188160
|2006.11.06 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.38
|0.00
|224.43
|2006.11.06 23:52
|224.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|4188157
|2006.11.06 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.48
|0.00
|150.53
|2006.11.07 00:02
|150.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|4.23
|4185000
|2006.11.06 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.0000
|0.7706
|2006.11.07 02:29
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-6.00
|4187091
|2006.11.06 19:15
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7709
|0.0000
|0.7706
|2006.11.07 02:29
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|12.00
|4187689
|2006.11.06 20:00
|sell
|0.80
|audusd
|0.7715
|0.0000
|0.7706
|2006.11.07 02:29
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|72.00
|4182224
|2006.11.06 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7697
|0.0000
|0.7706
|2006.11.07 02:29
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-9.00
|4191254
|2006.11.07 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7709
|0.0000
|0.7714
|2006.11.07 03:24
|0.7714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4194225
|2006.11.07 06:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|150.37
|0.00
|150.46
|2006.11.07 06:24
|150.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.51
|4190930
|2006.11.07 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.50
|0.00
|150.46
|2006.11.07 06:24
|150.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|4192193
|2006.11.07 03:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.46
|0.00
|150.46
|2006.11.07 06:24
|150.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4146961
|2006.11.03 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2510
|2006.11.07 06:41
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-43.17
|4164024
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2544
|0.0000
|1.2510
|2006.11.07 06:41
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.41
|54.36
|4196621
|2006.11.07 06:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.38
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 08:07
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4197146
|2006.11.07 07:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.31
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 08:07
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.89
|4198674
|2006.11.07 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2006.11.07 09:08
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|4199143
|2006.11.07 08:45
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|150.33
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 11:15
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.79
|4200226
|2006.11.07 09:45
|buy
|0.80
|eurjpy
|150.25
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 11:15
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.86
|4195345
|2006.11.07 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.47
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 11:15
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.18
|4196664
|2006.11.07 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.39
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 11:15
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.78
|4192526
|2006.11.07 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7717
|0.0000
|0.7726
|2006.11.07 12:44
|0.7726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|4195351
|2006.11.07 06:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7725
|0.0000
|0.7726
|2006.11.07 12:44
|0.7726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|4196623
|2006.11.07 06:45
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7738
|0.0000
|0.7726
|2006.11.07 12:44
|0.7726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|4202978
|2006.11.07 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.38
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.07 15:39
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|4203190
|2006.11.07 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.43
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.07 15:39
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|4202977
|2006.11.07 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.44
|0.00
|224.45
|2006.11.07 15:39
|224.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|4203189
|2006.11.07 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.53
|0.00
|224.45
|2006.11.07 15:39
|224.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.59
|4205689
|2006.11.07 16:00
|sell
|25.60
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 16:50
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8 192.00
|4212009
|2006.11.07 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.07 20:43
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4213067
|2006.11.07 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.07 20:43
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.23
|4209917
|2006.11.07 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.34
|0.00
|224.23
|2006.11.07 21:17
|224.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.36
|4211993
|2006.11.07 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.26
|0.00
|224.23
|2006.11.07 21:17
|224.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|4213479
|2006.11.07 19:15
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|224.19
|0.00
|224.23
|2006.11.07 21:17
|224.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.61
|4214086
|2006.11.07 20:15
|buy
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|224.13
|0.00
|224.23
|2006.11.07 21:17
|224.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.09
|4213762
|2006.11.07 19:47
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7755
|0.0000
|0.7750
|2006.11.07 21:28
|0.7750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4185837
|2006.11.06 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|-61.00
|4187084
|2006.11.06 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|-104.00
|4189249
|2006.11.07 00:15
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|4192171
|2006.11.07 03:30
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-264.00
|4193447
|2006.11.07 05:00
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-432.00
|4195331
|2006.11.07 06:30
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-512.00
|4196615
|2006.11.07 06:45
|sell
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|4205110
|2006.11.07 15:45
|sell
|12.80
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.00
|4215204
|2006.11.07 21:30
|sell
|25.60
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 21:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 584.00
|4217919
|2006.11.08 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.08 00:17
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4218062
|2006.11.08 00:04
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7739
|0.0000
|0.7741
|2006.11.08 00:31
|0.7741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4218454
|2006.11.08 00:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7734
|0.0000
|0.7741
|2006.11.08 00:31
|0.7741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4217911
|2006.11.08 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2493
|0.0000
|1.2488
|2006.11.08 00:36
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4214691
|2006.11.07 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.35
|0.00
|150.40
|2006.11.08 00:45
|150.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|4.25
|4220258
|2006.11.08 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.31
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.08 03:24
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.39
|-4 908.64
|Closed P/L:
|-4 926.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4182222
|2006.11.06 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6697
|0.0000
|0.6700
|0.6707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|-19.06
|4185656
|2006.11.06 17:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6702
|0.0000
|0.6700
|0.6707
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|-19.07
|4213624
|2006.11.07 19:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6708
|0.0000
|0.6700
|0.6707
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|7.63
|4219678
|2006.11.08 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7728
|0.0000
|0.7733
|0.7722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|4220098
|2006.11.08 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.25
|0.00
|224.30
|224.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|-45.86
|Floating P/L:
|-43.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-4 926.03
|Floating P/L:
|-43.01
|Margin:
|580.74
|Balance:
|41 675.72
|Equity:
|41 632.71
|Free Margin:
|41 051.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 395.93
|Gross Loss:
|10 321.96
|Total Net Profit:
|-4 926.03
|Profit Factor:
|0.52
|Expected Payoff:
|-65.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|9 056.50
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9 896.67 (20.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|20.86% (9 896.67)
|Total Trades:
|75
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (47.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|35 (82.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|48 (64.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (36.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 584.00
|loss trade:
|-8 192.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|112.42
|loss trade:
|-382.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (50.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 787.29)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 130.47 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8 192.85 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2