FXDD

Account: 461519 Name: dedywind Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 07:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40664802006.10.31 05:51balanceDeposit10 000.00
40720682006.10.31 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.26900.00001.27102006.10.31 15:271.27100.000.000.0020.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
40720742006.10.31 10:30sell0.10usdchf1.25190.00001.24992006.10.31 15:291.24990.000.000.0016.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 36.00
Closed P/L: 36.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 36.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 036.00 Equity: 10 036.00 Free Margin: 10 036.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 36.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 36.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 18.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 18.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (36.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 36.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0