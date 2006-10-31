|Account: 461519
|Name: dedywind
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 07:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4066480
|2006.10.31 05:51
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4072068
|2006.10.31 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.10.31 15:27
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4072074
|2006.10.31 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.10.31 15:29
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|Closed P/L:
|36.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|36.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 036.00
|Equity:
|10 036.00
|Free Margin:
|10 036.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|36.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|36.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|18.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (36.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|36.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0